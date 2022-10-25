ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
AOL Corp

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
VIRGINIA STATE
KCEN

Daylight saving may be no more

Meaning people living in participating states in the United States will no longer need to adjust their clocks an hour back or forward ever six months. One Temple man says at this point, he's been conditioned to adjust to the change. "There's not like I have a choice to accept...
TEMPLE, TX
money.com

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
KTBS

Feds to send money to help pay utility bills

WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of low-income, disabled and senior households across Louisiana can’t pay their electric bills and the program that keeps them from having their power turned off ran out of money last month. But the U.S. Congress is sending Louisiana about $12.87 million. The Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just five days

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their monthly payments in only five days. Eligible individual filers are set to receive their monthly payments of $841, while couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their regular payments of $1,261. Essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, will receive payments of $421, with all who are eligible receiving their payments on Nov. 1.

