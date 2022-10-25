Read full article on original website
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
Best Bad Credit Loans: Top 5 Loans For Bad Credit With Same Day Approval (2022)
This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WXYZ Channel 7. Low on cash and need a loan to deal with a financial emergency? Well, the road ahead isn’t going to be easy, as banks don’t consider offering loans for bad credit a good idea.
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit PA accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Food Stamps are increasing; More money each month if you have Food Stamps
(WTRF) If you have food stamps, you will get more money each month. CNN reports that The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5% because of inflation. That would be a monthly increase of $104 for a family of four. The increase...
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $400 direct one-time payments just four days away
Low-income residents in New Mexico can apply to receive a fourth round of economic stimulus checks worth at least $400, with the deadline to submit an application on Oct. 7.
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution to help...
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Daylight saving may be no more
Meaning people living in participating states in the United States will no longer need to adjust their clocks an hour back or forward ever six months. One Temple man says at this point, he's been conditioned to adjust to the change. "There's not like I have a choice to accept...
The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness
Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Woman mails check to IRS, has it returned with all ink vanished | Here's what happened
It seems like something out of a spy novel: A woman mailed a check to the IRS, only to have it returned to her completely blank! Here's what happened.
SNAP Benefits Update: Eligible Family Could Get Maximum Food Stamps Worth $4,250 In 2023, How To Apply?
The US government determines the new maximum payment for people who use food stamps based on inflation each year. Every year on October 1st, the new Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLA) take effect and are in force through the following year.
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
Feds to send money to help pay utility bills
WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of low-income, disabled and senior households across Louisiana can’t pay their electric bills and the program that keeps them from having their power turned off ran out of money last month. But the U.S. Congress is sending Louisiana about $12.87 million. The Louisiana...
5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month
Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...
Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just five days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their monthly payments in only five days. Eligible individual filers are set to receive their monthly payments of $841, while couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their regular payments of $1,261. Essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, will receive payments of $421, with all who are eligible receiving their payments on Nov. 1.
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?
Americans who worked long enough to have paid into the Social Security system can get Social Security Disability Insurance benefits if they become disabled to the point that they can no longer work....
