Once considered a season of improvement for the Minnesota State University, Mankato volleyball team has turned rather bleak this past month. Coming off a loss on the road to the Concordia Saint Paul Golden Bears, the team currently rides a five-game losing streak as the season begins to reach an end. With the postseason out of the question, it is merely looking to end the season on a high note entering the next matchup.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO