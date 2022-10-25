ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Undefeated St. Cloud State men's hockey team rises in rankings following weekend sweep

By Dave Schwarz, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago
ST. CLOUD — A strong start has vaulted the St. Cloud State men's hockey team to No. 2 in the national polls.

Coming into the homecoming weekend series against MSU-Mankato the Huskies were No. 8. After winning both games against the Mavericks, the teams switched spots with SCSU now at No. 2 and the Mavericks at No. 8. The Huskies were ranked No. 13 in the USCHO preseason poll.

Minnesota still holds the No. 1 spot at 4-2 with 21 votes. Denver, Michigan and Massachusetts follow St. Cloud State with North Dakota currently ranked No. 6. The Huskies received 14 first-place votes.

The Huskies and Penn State are the only teams still at 6-0 without a tie. The start is the best for the team since 2017-18 and the third-best start in the Division I era.

St. Cloud State's big weekend came partly at the hands of senior forward Grant Cruikshank with three goals and two assists against the Mavericks. Cruikshank was named the NCHC Forward of the Week.

Cruikshank is second in the nation in goals with six and fourth in points with 10.

Kyler Kupka fired a quick pass to Cruikshank in front of the MSU-Mankato goal for the Huskies game-winning score Saturday night. Kupka had another assist Saturday night and a goal and an assist Friday.

The Huskies continue to get strong goaltending performances out of both Dominic Basse and Jaxon Castor. Basse had 34 saves with three goals allowed in his start Saturday and Castor had 30 saves with two goals allowed Friday night.

The Huskies next have a home-and-home series against Bemidji State. They will play on the road Friday at 7 p.m. and will host the Beavers Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The Huskies will travel to No. 3 Denver Nov. 4-5 and will face No. 17 Western Michigan at home Nov. 11-12. After a weekend series at Colorado College Nov.18-19 The Huskies will host North Dakota Dec. 2-3.

