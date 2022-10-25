ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, MS

Luke McKey: Ole Miss Grad to Oxford Businessowner

When graduating from Ole Miss in 2001 with an accounting degree, Luke McKey was prepared to enter the commercial real estate business and set off to Seattle. Being a business owner was not in his foreseeable future; however, that all changed in 2020 when COVID-19 made its mark in the United States.
OXFORD, MS
SAA Works to Make Ole Miss an Even Better Home for Students

Every year when students walk around the University of Mississippi during their first week of class, they most likely run into a group of people on the Union Plaza riding a mechanical shark or playing in a “ball pit with strangers.”. These fun activities, which create so many fond...
OXFORD, MS
Successful Second Year for UM Real Estate Fall Forum

More than 60 students at the University of Mississippi had a chance to meet with a diverse group of real estate companies recently and expand their networks within the industry. The Real Estate Fall Forum, sponsored by the UM School of Business Administration, hosted 11 companies to campus to speak...
OXFORD, MS
Speaker Series Spotlights Leadership

Experts in the field of leadership in civilian and military life will speak next month at the University of Mississippi as the first of a collaborative speaker series created by the Trent Lott Leadership Institute and the Army ROTC program. Maj. Gen. William Freeman Jr., Col. Andrew Robertson and Carl...
OXFORD, MS
Civil Rights Hero Tells Students at Ole Miss, “We Were Your Age”

David Dennis Sr. and David Dennis Jr. lead discussion about their book. David Dennis Sr., a civil rights activist and original Freedom Rider, looked out at a crowd of University of Mississippi students and had a realization. “We were your age,” Dennis Sr. said. “When you look back on these...
OXFORD, MS
University Partners with HUD Higher Education Network

Laura Martin, associate director of the University of Mississippi’s Grisham-McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement and director of M Partner, has been appointed to a national think tank devoted to building relationships between higher education and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “This is an...
OXFORD, MS
First mosque in North Mississippi breaks ground

HORN LAKE, Miss. — After years of resistance and litigation with the city, the first Muslim mosque in DeSoto County, Mississippi broke ground Friday on Church Road. Abraham House of God mosque started as a vision between two friends, who have been working to get the mosque built in Horn Lake since 2019. “We were […]
HORN LAKE, MS
Mississippi’s Education Achievement Council Report Card Posted for All State Universities

The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
UM Banking Symposium Educates Leaders on Topics Impacting the Industry

Students, alumni, finance professionals and business leaders all gathered to learn more about current topics that impact the banking and finance industry at the 21st Annual Banking and Finance Symposium. The annual conference, held Oct. 14 at the Oxford Conference Center, was hosted by Ken Cyree, dean of the UM...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Artists’ Guild to Host Two Events Showing Off Members’ Artwork

The Oxford Artists’ Guild will be holding two events to show off and sell original art from local artists. The Fall Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Powerhouse. Unique, original art from local artists will be for sale with works available in all price ranges. In addition, prints and artwork from the late Janet Barnes will be on hand. Proceeds from the sales of her works go to fund a scholarship in her honor.
OXFORD, MS
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Joe Brown stirs controversy with comment on women leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing over what some are calling misogynistic and inappropriate comments made by former TV judge Joe Brown during a campaign forum for the 2023 Memphis mayoral race. Brown, who attended a forum Thursday night hosted by the Shelby County Young Democrats along with fellow candidates, former Shelby County Commissioner Van […]
MEMPHIS, TN
University’s EAC Report Card Posted

OXFORD, MS
Moore-Michaels wed Oct. 22

Brian Alan Moore of Oxford and Victoria Michaels of Batesville were married Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Lamar Park in Oxford. Wade Myles officiated. The new bride is the daughter of Jeffrey David Michaels, Sr., and Marcella Ann Michaels, and the granddaughter of Nancy Elizabeth McCoy and George E. McCoy.
OXFORD, MS

