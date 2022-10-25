Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Luke McKey: Ole Miss Grad to Oxford Businessowner
When graduating from Ole Miss in 2001 with an accounting degree, Luke McKey was prepared to enter the commercial real estate business and set off to Seattle. Being a business owner was not in his foreseeable future; however, that all changed in 2020 when COVID-19 made its mark in the United States.
hottytoddy.com
SAA Works to Make Ole Miss an Even Better Home for Students
Every year when students walk around the University of Mississippi during their first week of class, they most likely run into a group of people on the Union Plaza riding a mechanical shark or playing in a “ball pit with strangers.”. These fun activities, which create so many fond...
hottytoddy.com
Successful Second Year for UM Real Estate Fall Forum
More than 60 students at the University of Mississippi had a chance to meet with a diverse group of real estate companies recently and expand their networks within the industry. The Real Estate Fall Forum, sponsored by the UM School of Business Administration, hosted 11 companies to campus to speak...
hottytoddy.com
Speaker Series Spotlights Leadership
Experts in the field of leadership in civilian and military life will speak next month at the University of Mississippi as the first of a collaborative speaker series created by the Trent Lott Leadership Institute and the Army ROTC program. Maj. Gen. William Freeman Jr., Col. Andrew Robertson and Carl...
thelocalvoice.net
Sustainability Research by University of Mississippi Professor, Former Student Earns Notice
Dissertation results on tiny house living published in Journal of Business Ethics. The rising cost of housing across north Mississippi, and around Oxford in particular, led a former University of Mississippi graduate student to seek out options, including building a so-called tiny house. The results shaped Derek Ezell‘s academic journey...
thelocalvoice.net
Civil Rights Hero Tells Students at Ole Miss, “We Were Your Age”
David Dennis Sr. and David Dennis Jr. lead discussion about their book. David Dennis Sr., a civil rights activist and original Freedom Rider, looked out at a crowd of University of Mississippi students and had a realization. “We were your age,” Dennis Sr. said. “When you look back on these...
hottytoddy.com
University Partners with HUD Higher Education Network
Laura Martin, associate director of the University of Mississippi’s Grisham-McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement and director of M Partner, has been appointed to a national think tank devoted to building relationships between higher education and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “This is an...
First mosque in North Mississippi breaks ground
HORN LAKE, Miss. — After years of resistance and litigation with the city, the first Muslim mosque in DeSoto County, Mississippi broke ground Friday on Church Road. Abraham House of God mosque started as a vision between two friends, who have been working to get the mosque built in Horn Lake since 2019. “We were […]
thelocalvoice.net
Mississippi’s Education Achievement Council Report Card Posted for All State Universities
The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....
hottytoddy.com
UM Banking Symposium Educates Leaders on Topics Impacting the Industry
Students, alumni, finance professionals and business leaders all gathered to learn more about current topics that impact the banking and finance industry at the 21st Annual Banking and Finance Symposium. The annual conference, held Oct. 14 at the Oxford Conference Center, was hosted by Ken Cyree, dean of the UM...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Artists’ Guild to Host Two Events Showing Off Members’ Artwork
The Oxford Artists’ Guild will be holding two events to show off and sell original art from local artists. The Fall Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Powerhouse. Unique, original art from local artists will be for sale with works available in all price ranges. In addition, prints and artwork from the late Janet Barnes will be on hand. Proceeds from the sales of her works go to fund a scholarship in her honor.
actionnews5.com
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd
BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
Joe Brown stirs controversy with comment on women leaders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing over what some are calling misogynistic and inappropriate comments made by former TV judge Joe Brown during a campaign forum for the 2023 Memphis mayoral race. Brown, who attended a forum Thursday night hosted by the Shelby County Young Democrats along with fellow candidates, former Shelby County Commissioner Van […]
2 arrested in North Mississippi for stealing a combined $45,000 from school, library funds
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday two individuals in Marshall County, Mississippi, have been indicted on embezzlement charges after more than $45,000 combined was stolen in separate cases from school and library funds. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former...
hottytoddy.com
University’s EAC Report Card Posted
The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....
Former director of Mississippi library accused of embezzling thousands from library
A former director of a Mississippi public library is accused of embezzling thousands from the library where she once worked. State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office served Amanda McDonald, a former library director, with an $8,174.86 demand letter in the case. Interest and recovery costs are included in the demand amounts.
panolian.com
Moore-Michaels wed Oct. 22
Brian Alan Moore of Oxford and Victoria Michaels of Batesville were married Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Lamar Park in Oxford. Wade Myles officiated. The new bride is the daughter of Jeffrey David Michaels, Sr., and Marcella Ann Michaels, and the granddaughter of Nancy Elizabeth McCoy and George E. McCoy.
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
