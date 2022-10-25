ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

FOX Carolina

Daniel’s Misun Kelley commits to Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Daniel three-star athlete Misun Kelley announced on Twitter he will commit to the Clemson Tigers. Kelley was first committed to Virginia Tech, but soon decommitted after receiving an offer from the Tigers on Oct. 7. The talented athlete plays on both sides of the ball...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dead at 90

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Legendary Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley is dead at 90. Dooley is the winningest coach in Georgia Bulldogs history. He racked up 201 victories as head coach from 1964 to 1988, including six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship. Those 201 wins make him the 18th-winningest coach in college football history. He also served as the Georgia athletic director from 1979 to 2004.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

High School football playoff brackets released

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
GREENVILLE, SC
thetigercu.com

Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester

From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Vintage airplane show at downtown Airport in Greenville

A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight shooting in Mauldin

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday morning in Mauldin. Officers said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments along Old Mill Road after someone reported gun shots. When Officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once lying in the breezeway of the apartment building.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing teen last seen in Simpsonville

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in Simpsonville. Police said 15-year-old Hunter Edge was last seen on October 19. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call police at 864-289-8900 or call 1-800-THE-LOST.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for Greenville Co. woman missing for 3 weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Oct. 5. Ashley Colditz, 33, was last seen in the Cherrydale area in Greenville County, according to deputies. She was reportedly accompanied by a man named Dustin Bell, who goes by the name “Trouble”.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on into car in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Greenville County that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. along Highway 124. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Highway 124 when they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 10/27 @ 7AM

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. Dunkin Donuts robbed at gunpoint, deputies investigating

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating an armed robbery that occurred this afternoon. Deputies said they responded to the Dunkin Donuts at 2423 Wade Hampton Boulevard just after 1:30 p.m. According to deputies, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company

Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Food Truck Friday: Chocolate Artworks

Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 injured after ATV overturns in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died and another was injured during an ATV crash on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 11:00 p.m. last night. According to the Coroner’s Office, it appears that the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

