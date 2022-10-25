Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Oregon State Parks seeks volunteers to serve on scenic bikeway, outdoor recreation committees
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Oregon Outdoor Recreation Committee, to represent Tribal governments, or the interests of an historically underrepresented community. The OORC evaluates, scores and ranks project applications seeking funding assistance from the Land and Water...
KTVZ
Bend Airport, state’s third-busiest, gets some upgrades; more on way
Some upgrades are done and more are coming at Bend Municipal Airport, the state's third-busiest, Manager Tracy Williams said. Sky Service has built new hangars at both the Bend and Redmond Airport, Bend runway rehabilitation and restriping took place in two earlier closures and the $1.8 million project will lead to another closure Nov. 29-Dec. 1 to install 32 LED runway guidance signs, delayed due to supply chain issues.
KTVZ
Shepherd’s House Ministries collects new or gently used winter essentials today
Shepherds House Ministries held a winter coat drive-through event Saturday morning. It was an opportunity for people to donate new or gently used winter essentials -- coats, gloves, hats or socks. The donated items are distributed at the shelter, Bend's Navigation Center, and the organization's long-term programs for men, women and children. If you weren't able to come to the coat drive, you can still donate to the Shepherd's House at any time.
KTVZ
Ballots already pouring into Deschutes County Clerk’s Office ahead of Nov. 8 election
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's the last few miles in the campaign marathon as the Nov. 8 election night draws closer. The ballots in Deschutes County are already starting to pile up. County Clerk Steve Dennison said more than than 23,000 ballots had been returned as of Friday afternoon, nearly 15 percent of the total.
KTVZ
Sleep in Heavenly Peace plans to put collection bins into eight Starbucks for bedding items
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is partnering with Starbucks to put out collection bins for bedding items. That includes blankets, sheets, and comforters -- "a bed in a bag." Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers to kids in need throughout Central Oregon. Donations will be accepted at eight Starbucks. Six Starbucks in Bend are participating and two in Redmond. Collection bins will be at stores on November 1, and the drive lasts all of November.
KTVZ
The Big Playback 10-28 Pt. 1: Rivalry games to end the regular season
Bend beats Mtn View, La Pine ends with a win, Crook County over Madras and Ridgeview takes one from Redmond in double OT, honored Eagle Scout pregame. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
KTVZ
Bend Warming Shelter resident arrested in stabbing of another man outside facility
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend Warming Shelter resident was arrested Thursday evening on charges he confronted and stabbed another man in the chest outside the Northeast Second Street facility, police said. Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the shelter on the reported stabbing, Patrol Lieutenant Mike Landolt...
KTVZ
Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation. Indiana State Police said Friday in a statement that officials “will announce an update in the Delphi Investigation” at Monday’s news conference but gave no indication what they would announce regarding the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. The state police advisory says the news conference would include officials from State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service and said law enforcement and prosecutors “will not provide a statement prior to the event.”
KTVZ
Mild for the weekend
It'll be mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. We actually have a pretty fair weekend ahead. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will come with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Clouds will thicken by Monday morning and deliver an increasing chance of showers. With lows dropping to freezing and below, we may see some snow, especially at higher elevations.
KTVZ
A break from the showers
Our skies become mostly cloudy Thursday night, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the mid-20ss to mid-30s. Winds will stay light out of the south. We will see some showers Friday night into Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend will be under partly cloudy skies. We stay cool, as well. Plan on highs in the mid to upper 50s, with lows in the low to mid-30s.
