Looking to beat the steak MSU volleyball to play USF￼
Once considered a season of improvement for the Minnesota State University, Mankato volleyball team has turned rather bleak this past month. Coming off a loss on the road to the Concordia Saint Paul Golden Bears, the team currently rides a five-game losing streak as the season begins to reach an end. With the postseason out of the question, it is merely looking to end the season on a high note entering the next matchup.
Women’s hockey travels to Bemidji to keep win streak alive
Coming off their first two wins against the University of St. Thomas, the Minnesota State University Mankato women’s hockey team is gearing up to travel north to Bemidji for a conference slate against the Beavers. With the Mavericks’ two wins this past weekend, the team claimed six points in...
International Cricket tournament’s great success￼
International cricket tournament took place for the first time after the long period of Covid-19. Cricket tournament took place in Myers field house hosted by the Minnesota state university Mankato cricket club. Seven teams took part in this tournament and 12 matches were scheduled between golden and purple groups. First...
