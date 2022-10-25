Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Related
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
Lansdale-Born Artist Illustrates the Value of Sparking Creativity, Humor, and Joy in Young Readers
Children’s book illustrator Kevin O’Malley, born and raised in Lansdale, has produced drawings to accompany almost 100 stories. His motivator? A youthful sense of humor, even at age 61. Janelle Erlichman Diamond drew upon her writing skills to feature him in Baltimore Magazine. O’Malley’s childhood was enriched by...
Penn Course on Ghosts and Afterlife Took on Deeper Meaning During Pandemic
Justin McDaniel, a professor of religious studies who teaches the popular University of Pennsylvania course called “Gods, Ghosts, and Monsters,” has long been intrigued by ghost stories and why they are fascinating to people. Aubrey Whelan conjured his story in The Philadelphia Inquirer. After the onset of the...
Nothing Cryptic about It: Edgewood Cemetery Art Fair and Cleanup Beautified Graves and United the Community
The cleanup of Edgewood Cemetery in Pottstown was accompanied by an art fair and outside music. Edgewood Historic Cemetery’s Art Fair and Cleanup event on Oct. 22 welcomed about 20 vendors who sold handcrafted wares, as well as about 25 volunteers who tackled autumn groundskeeping projects such as weeding overgrown crypts and planting flowers.
VFTCB Luncheon Set to ‘Forge Ahead’ to First In-Person, Organization-Wide Gathering Since 2019
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) staff and President & CEO, Mike Bowman, will share its optimistic outlook for tourism in Montgomery County when its leadership and staff welcome 450 attendees to the organization’s first in-person annual luncheon event in three years. The event takes place tomorrow,...
U ROC Program Helps Undecided Young Adults Find a Clear Path to Their Future
U-ROC Leadership Steering Committee members (from left), Donna Northern, Boys & Girls Club of Chester; Dana Riker Jackson, Riker Opportunity Institute; Dane Yoder, Ernst & Young LLP; John Wilson, Drexel University; and Robert Givens, RG 360 Consulting. Some of us have known since childhood what we wanted to do “when...
Montgomery County Community College Theatre Arts Program Presents Two Upcoming Student Productions
Montgomery County Community College members of the “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” production include, front row, from left to right, Jessica DalCanton, instructor and Tiarah McGill and Finn Irvin, students. Back row from left to right is Tim Gallagher, Assistant Professor and Theatre Arts Coordinator, and Jordan Hamim, student.
W.W. Smith Foundation Awards $67,000 in Scholarships to Students
W.W. Smith Charitable Trust scholarship recipients Alexis Daley, Katelyn Farabelli, Emonn Sailes, Sam Sharoud and Anthony Wilson, stand with Brian Jones, a senior program officer at the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust, and Donald Smith, Montgomery County Community College Associate Director of Foundation Relations. W.W. Smith gave $67,000 in scholarships to 23 Montco students this year.
Plan to Raze Trees at a Villanova Estate Causes Environmentalists to Fervently Bark in Protest
Activists protest outside of Lower Merion School District's administration building every Friday afternoon. A century old arboretum on a Gilded-Age era estate is the battleground between preservationists, environmentalists, and Lower Merion School District. Activists say that the school district wants to fell hundreds of trees on Villanova’s Oakwell Estate to make room for auxiliary playing fields for Black Rock Middle School. Stacia Friedman got to the root of the controversy for Hidden City Phila.
Student/Artist — Mentored by Young Entrepreneur’s Academy YEA! Philadelphia — Publishes Children’s Book
At only 15 years old, Elle Fox of Aston, Delaware County, is already on her way to a successful creative arts career. This Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School (West Chester) student has already written, illustrated, and published a 2022 children’s book, Meatball and Birdie. It’s a story that resonates with...
1950s-Era Public Housing Site in Glenside Relaunched as Affordable Housing Community
North Hills Manor, a redevelopment project in Glenside, has transformed a a 1950s-era public housing unit into a high-quality 50-unit affordable housing community. Located at 3115 Walnut Avenue, the site also includes a new 2,6380-sq.-ft. community building. North Hills Manor’s 17-building site includes apartments with one to four bedrooms, as...
Outsider’s View of Retail’s Reign: Quebec Travel Guide Notes ‘Surprising’ Things about King of Prussia Mall
The King of Prussia Mall once had an open-air orientation, with storefronts facing outward rather than in. Given the wealth of Montgomery County’s historic, commercial, and leisure assets, residents can often become jaded to treasures in their own backyards. Sometimes it takes an outsider’s view — like James Karuga’s recent King of Prussia Mall article in the The Travel (Quebec) — to bring a fresh perspective on what may have become commonplace.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 26 Major Road, Royersford, Is No Minor-League Home
With MLB currently dominating headlines in Montgomery County (and everywhere else), a Royersford real estate opportunity that is currently at bat seems appropriate. Even its address — 26 Major Road — evokes Phillies baseball images of offensive homers and defensive outfield snags. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom custom built home...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
Merion Station Photographer Captures Her Kids in Offbeat — But Compelling — Candid Shot
Amateur shutterbugs, take heart: Misfire shots are why digital pictures are so easily deleted. But before obliterating those less-than-frame-worthy shots, a pause might be helpful. It’s a lesson learned by Merion Station professional photographer Jessica Todd Harper, as revealed in an interview with British paper The Guardian. The 2017...
Valley Forge Tourism Board Embraces the Area’s World-Series Red-Letter Days
Sew Much Cooler, Narberth, has adorable Phillies gear for the team's youngest fans, and it's all online.Image via Sew Much Cooler at Facebook. The 2022 World Series, pitting the Philadelphia Phillies against the Houston Astros, is a big deal to fervent and casual fans alike. Across the county over the next five days, Montgomery Countians will be swathed in red, gathering in area bars and restaurants, cheering as they haven’t done since 2009 — the last time the Fightin’s took the National League Championship Series.
Local Artists — Yes, Watercolorists, Too — Invited to Submit ‘Scenes of the Schuylkill’
Image via the Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area. The Schuylkill River Greenways (SRG) National Heritage Area invites artists to submit original pieces for its 18th Annual “Scenes of the Schuylkill” juried art show and sale.
Philly Mag Recommends Ardmore Restaurant That Has Laid to Rest Its Past as a Ghost Kitchen
Philadelphia Magazine’s Foobooze restaurant writer Hanna Albertine has spotlighted “The Philly 15” in a recent issue. It’s a list of a dozen-plus-three establishments may be in their freshman years in terms of business plans, but they are already serving graduate-level dishes. The recommendations center on new,...
Owner of Cyrenity Sips in Hatboro May Be the First Black Woman in Pa. to Run Wine Tasting Room
Shakia Williams, owner of Cyrenity Sips in Hatboro, knew wine tasting was something she wanted to be involved with the first time she attended such an event, writes Janice Williams for Billy Penn. Today, she believes to be the first Black woman in the state to run a wine tasting...
Greater Philadelphia’s Tourism Marketing Agency Refreshes Its Popular Visit Philly Overnight Package
Visit Philadelphia — Greater Philadelphia’s official tourism marketing agency that aims to build the region’s image, drive visitation, and boost the economy — has refreshed its popular Visit Philly Overnight Package. The package now enables people to level up their Philadelphia experience by selecting one of...
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0