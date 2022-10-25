Read full article on original website
“Good Thunder” brings alum back to campus
Tyler Barton, author of the short story collection, “Eternal Night at the Nature Museum” visited Minnesota State University, Mankato last Thursday as a part of the Good Thunder Reading Series. The Good Thunder Reading Series is a campus supported series that brings published writers to Mankato to host...
Looking to beat the steak MSU volleyball to play USF￼
Once considered a season of improvement for the Minnesota State University, Mankato volleyball team has turned rather bleak this past month. Coming off a loss on the road to the Concordia Saint Paul Golden Bears, the team currently rides a five-game losing streak as the season begins to reach an end. With the postseason out of the question, it is merely looking to end the season on a high note entering the next matchup.
Women’s hockey travels to Bemidji to keep win streak alive
Coming off their first two wins against the University of St. Thomas, the Minnesota State University Mankato women’s hockey team is gearing up to travel north to Bemidji for a conference slate against the Beavers. With the Mavericks’ two wins this past weekend, the team claimed six points in...
