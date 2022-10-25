Read full article on original website
Daily Deals: Xbox Series S, 4K TVs, LEGO Darth Vader Helmet, and More
Check out the hot daily deals to get your weekend started, including an Xbox Series S bundle with a free $50 gift card, a trio of great LEGO sets, and Kena Bridge of Spirits on PS5. Plus, there are a ton of great deals on TVs, including an 86" LG 4K TV with HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz for only $1200, or an 82" Samsung 4K TV for under $1000, or a 55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED TV for $998, or a 77" LG Evo C2 OLED TV for about $2200 after cashback savings. These great deals and many more are listed below.
Moonbreaker Completely Removes Its Microtransactions and Monetization
The developers behind Moonbreaker have completely overhauled its Early Access business model to remove all microtransactions and monetization from the game. Developer Unknown Worlds detailed the game's first major content update, dubbed "Zax's Story," in a post on Moonbreaker's Steam page. The newly-released patch features a ton of community-driven changes to gameplay, such as the removal of monetization, which means the in-game store is getting disabled and in-game currencies are being withdrawn.
Aussie Deals: 46% Carved off The Quarry, Three PC Freebies, Cheap Switch Controllers and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Týr, the "we have one at home" version of the God of war—it's Friday! Today's a pretty great day for PC freebies (three by my count). I should also like to take this opportunity to alert Halloween celebrators to Alien Isolation Collection for 80% off. That and this unofficial VR mod for it. If you somehow survive the coronary that's coming, see you on Monday.
NVIDIA releases a new GeForce Game Ready driver with support for more titles
NVIDIA announced today the release of a new Geforce drivers for it's GPUs, And as usual, the drivers brings support for more titles. Today NVIDIA released a new GeForce Game Ready driver for Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PC. Gamers playing on PC with a GeForce RTX graphics card get...
Bayonetta 3: Voice Actors Detail Their Pay, Workload, and the Dangerous Race to the Bottom
Almost exactly five years since the longest actor's strike in US history came to a close, video game voice actors are in the spotlight once again. Back in 2017, it was about voice actors refusing to work with publishers like Activision and Take-Two over fair payment concerns. Now, a fiery controversy surrounding Nintendo and Platinum's upcoming Bayonetta 3 has reignited the debate over fair pay for voice actors in the video game industry.
Stuck in the Mud: How a Tiny, Beloved Driving Game Sparked a Bizarre, Decade-Long Feud
Back in June, fans of 2014 physics-based driving game Spintires encountered a frustrating problem when the game was suddenly and mysteriously removed from Steam. It was reinstated not long after and then, just a few days later, removed again. It hasn’t returned since, and fans have been left in the dark as to whether they’ll ever be able to download, update, or share their beloved driving games with others ever again.
