Philadelphia, PA

MONTCO.Today

Valley Forge Tourism Board Embraces the Area’s World-Series Red-Letter Days

Sew Much Cooler, Narberth, has adorable Phillies gear for the team's youngest fans, and it's all online.Image via Sew Much Cooler at Facebook. The 2022 World Series, pitting the Philadelphia Phillies against the Houston Astros, is a big deal to fervent and casual fans alike. Across the county over the next five days, Montgomery Countians will be swathed in red, gathering in area bars and restaurants, cheering as they haven’t done since 2009 — the last time the Fightin’s took the National League Championship Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Nothing Cryptic about It: Edgewood Cemetery Art Fair and Cleanup Beautified Graves and United the Community

The cleanup of Edgewood Cemetery in Pottstown was accompanied by an art fair and outside music. Edgewood Historic Cemetery’s Art Fair and Cleanup event on Oct. 22 welcomed about 20 vendors who sold handcrafted wares, as well as about 25 volunteers who tackled autumn groundskeeping projects such as weeding overgrown crypts and planting flowers.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Plan to Raze Trees at a Villanova Estate Causes Environmentalists to Fervently Bark in Protest

Activists protest outside of Lower Merion School District's administration building every Friday afternoon. A century old arboretum on a Gilded-Age era estate is the battleground between preservationists, environmentalists, and Lower Merion School District. Activists say that the school district wants to fell hundreds of trees on Villanova’s Oakwell Estate to make room for auxiliary playing fields for Black Rock Middle School. Stacia Friedman got to the root of the controversy for Hidden City Phila.
VILLANOVA, PA
MONTCO.Today

W.W. Smith Foundation Awards $67,000 in Scholarships to MCCC Students

W.W. Smith Charitable Trust scholarship recipients Alexis Daley, Katelyn Farabelli, Emonn Sailes, Sam Sharoud and Anthony Wilson, stand with Brian Jones, a senior program officer at the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust, and Donald Smith, Montgomery County Community College Associate Director of Foundation Relations. W.W. Smith gave $67,000 in scholarships to 23 Montco students this year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Careers — Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Student Support Programs Manager position. The Student Support Programs Manager will be responsible for the coordination, management and delivery of the ACT 101, POWER and GEAR UP grant funded programs and will facilitate the growth of the programs and partnerships by working in conjunction with departments and units across campus and in the local community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

