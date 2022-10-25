Read full article on original website
Valley Forge Tourism Board Embraces the Area’s World-Series Red-Letter Days
Sew Much Cooler, Narberth, has adorable Phillies gear for the team's youngest fans, and it's all online.Image via Sew Much Cooler at Facebook. The 2022 World Series, pitting the Philadelphia Phillies against the Houston Astros, is a big deal to fervent and casual fans alike. Across the county over the next five days, Montgomery Countians will be swathed in red, gathering in area bars and restaurants, cheering as they haven’t done since 2009 — the last time the Fightin’s took the National League Championship Series.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 26 Major Road, Royersford, Is No Minor-League Home
With MLB currently dominating headlines in Montgomery County (and everywhere else), a Royersford real estate opportunity that is currently at bat seems appropriate. Even its address — 26 Major Road — evokes Phillies baseball images of offensive homers and defensive outfield snags. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom custom built home...
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
Greater Philadelphia’s Tourism Marketing Agency Refreshes Its Popular Visit Philly Overnight Package
Image via Visit Philadelphia. Visit Philadelphia — Greater Philadelphia’s official tourism marketing agency that aims to build the region’s image, drive visitation, and boost the economy — has refreshed its popular Visit Philly Overnight Package.
Abington’s Rebecca Rhynhart Joins Race for Mayor of Philadelphia
Rebecca Rhynhart announces her mayoral candidacy for the City of Phila.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia at YouTube. Abington’s Rebecca Rhynhart is joining the already interesting race for mayor of Philadelphia, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
Jay Wright to Bounce into New Role as CBS Sports Analyst
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright, who announced his retirement from coaching in April, is joining CBS Sports as a college basketball analyst for the 2022–2023 season, writes Kyle Boone for CBS Sports.
Philly Mag Recommends Ardmore Restaurant That Has Laid to Rest Its Past as a Ghost Kitchen
Autana's proprietors, outside their new solo shop.Image via Autana at Facebook. Philadelphia Magazine’s Foobooze restaurant writer Hanna Albertine has spotlighted “The Philly 15” in a recent issue. It’s a list of a dozen-plus-three establishments may be in their freshman years in terms of business plans, but they are already serving graduate-level dishes.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
Lansdale-Born Artist Illustrates the Value of Sparking Creativity, Humor, and Joy in Young Readers
Children’s book illustrator Kevin O’Malley, born and raised in Lansdale, has produced drawings to accompany almost 100 stories. His motivator? A youthful sense of humor, even at age 61. Janelle Erlichman Diamond drew upon her writing skills to feature him in Baltimore Magazine. O’Malley’s childhood was enriched by...
Nothing Cryptic about It: Edgewood Cemetery Art Fair and Cleanup Beautified Graves and United the Community
The cleanup of Edgewood Cemetery in Pottstown was accompanied by an art fair and outside music. Edgewood Historic Cemetery’s Art Fair and Cleanup event on Oct. 22 welcomed about 20 vendors who sold handcrafted wares, as well as about 25 volunteers who tackled autumn groundskeeping projects such as weeding overgrown crypts and planting flowers.
Montgomery County Leadership: Robyn Hannigan, President, Ursinus College
Robyn Hannigan, President of Ursinus College, spoke with MONTCO Today about frequently moving as a child and making new friends through sports and music. She also told how, although she struggled academically, she worked night shifts at a hospital to put herself through college at the College of New Jersey, where she met professors who saw her potential.
YouTube’s Beauty Expert RCL Star, Beauty Entrepreneur Sells Her Wynnewood Home for $4.2M
YouTube star and beauty entrepreneur Rachel Levin — better known under her online moniker RCLBeauty101 — has sold her Wynnewood home for $4.2 million. Lisa Dukart covered the transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The completely renovated 7,400-square-foot residence features a spacious primary suite with a walk-in closet...
Plan to Raze Trees at a Villanova Estate Causes Environmentalists to Fervently Bark in Protest
Activists protest outside of Lower Merion School District's administration building every Friday afternoon. A century old arboretum on a Gilded-Age era estate is the battleground between preservationists, environmentalists, and Lower Merion School District. Activists say that the school district wants to fell hundreds of trees on Villanova’s Oakwell Estate to make room for auxiliary playing fields for Black Rock Middle School. Stacia Friedman got to the root of the controversy for Hidden City Phila.
Merion Station Photographer Captures Her Kids in Offbeat — But Compelling — Candid Shot
Amateur shutterbugs, take heart: Misfire shots are why digital pictures are so easily deleted. But before obliterating those less-than-frame-worthy shots, a pause might be helpful. It’s a lesson learned by Merion Station professional photographer Jessica Todd Harper, as revealed in an interview with British paper The Guardian.
Discount Airline Enables Montgomery Countians to Save Hundreds on Florida Flights — But Don’t Delay
Just in time to get away from the cold of winter, a discount airline has landed at the nearby Wilmington Airport for Montgomery Countians (and Pennsylvanians) alike to snag a cheap flight to Florida, writes Dan Stamm for NBC Philadelphia. Avelo Airlines plans to open a new base at the...
Montgomery County Community College Theatre Arts Program Presents Two Upcoming Student Productions
Montgomery County Community College members of the “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” production include, front row, from left to right, Jessica DalCanton, instructor and Tiarah McGill and Finn Irvin, students. Back row from left to right is Tim Gallagher, Assistant Professor and Theatre Arts Coordinator, and Jordan Hamim, student.
W.W. Smith Foundation Awards $67,000 in Scholarships to MCCC Students
W.W. Smith Charitable Trust scholarship recipients Alexis Daley, Katelyn Farabelli, Emonn Sailes, Sam Sharoud and Anthony Wilson, stand with Brian Jones, a senior program officer at the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust, and Donald Smith, Montgomery County Community College Associate Director of Foundation Relations. W.W. Smith gave $67,000 in scholarships to 23 Montco students this year.
Montco Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Student Support Programs Manager position. The Student Support Programs Manager will be responsible for the coordination, management and delivery of the ACT 101, POWER and GEAR UP grant funded programs and will facilitate the growth of the programs and partnerships by working in conjunction with departments and units across campus and in the local community.
Ardmore-based ZenQMS Brings on Susquehanna Growth Equity as Minority Investment Partner
After 13 years without an outside investment, Abington-based ZenQMS brought on Susquehanna Growth Equity as a minority investment partner in August to help with its growth, writes Sarah Huffman for Technical.ly. Co-founded by Panos Boudouvas and Graham Wert, the company built a platform that helps life sciences companies manage their...
$30 Million from Anonymous Donor Funds Onsite Veterinary Hospital at Elmwood Park Zoo
Artist's rendering of the Elmwood Park Zoo's new animal hospital and welcome center. An anonymous donor’s $30 million gift is bringing upgraded veterinary care to Elmwood Park Zoo in the form of a revised, onsite animal hospital. The donation will also aid in the construction of a new welcome...
