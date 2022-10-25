ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour

Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
Variety

Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury

Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
Pitchfork

Alabama Shakes Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album Boys & Girls

On December 9, Alabama Shakes are reissuing their debut album, Boys & Girls, to mark its 10th anniversary. The new edition includes tracks from the band’s 2012 session on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. During the session, the group played Boys & Girls songs, as well as non-album cuts like “Mama” (from the Heavy Chevy EP) and “Always Alright” (from the soundtrack to Silver Linings Playbook). Find Alabama Shakes’ performance of the latter song below.
