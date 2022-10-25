Read full article on original website
Elle King Announces 2023 A-Freakin-Men Tour as She Readies Her First Country Album
Elle King will hit the road in early 2023 to debut her twangy new musical chapter. The trek, called the A-Freakin'-Men Tour, launches Feb. 14, just a couple of weeks after King is set to release her first-ever country project, Come Get Your Wife. Her tour takes its name from...
Carrie Underwood Covers Guns N’ Roses “Welcome To The Jungle” At First Stop On ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Carrie Underwood knows how to rock. At a show on the first stop of her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina, over the weekend, she gave a rousing performance of Guns N’ Roses hit “Welcome to the Jungle.”. Back over the Summer, she brought out frontman...
Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour
Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury
Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Alabama Shakes Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album Boys & Girls
On December 9, Alabama Shakes are reissuing their debut album, Boys & Girls, to mark its 10th anniversary. The new edition includes tracks from the band’s 2012 session on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. During the session, the group played Boys & Girls songs, as well as non-album cuts like “Mama” (from the Heavy Chevy EP) and “Always Alright” (from the soundtrack to Silver Linings Playbook). Find Alabama Shakes’ performance of the latter song below.
Perry Farrell On Recent Jane's Addiction Cancellations, Timeline For Return
"I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage."
King Tuff Announces Tour and New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
King Tuff has announced his new album, Smalltown Stardust, with a new video for the title track. The album is due out January 27 via Sub Pop; King Tuff heads out on tour to support it in March. Check out the full list of tour dates, tracklist, and the video for “Smalltown Stardust” below.
Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Black Crowes among artists on 2023 Innings Festival lineup
Green Day, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and The Black Crowes are among the artists set to perform at the 2023 edition of the baseball-themed Innings Festival, taking place February 25-26 in Tempe, Arizona. Green Day will headline the first day of the festival, while Vedder has been tapped to...
The emo/pop-punk revival continues as Blink-182 and Paramore are booked for another monster US festival
Blink-182, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, Thursday, The Starting Line, Turnstile for new Adjacent festival in 2023
Caroline Rose Announces 2023 Tour, Shares Single “Love / Lover / Friend”
Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has made her return with an experimental new single and a list of 2023 tour dates. The recently released “Love / Lover / Friend,” her first single in two years, is unlike anything the artist has released before. “I was listening pretty exclusively...
Katatonia Return With Melancholic New Song ‘Atrium,’ Announce 2023 Studio Album
Katatonia continue to find that sweet spot of melancholic metal as they head into their twelfth studio album, and today (Oct. 26) they're giving us the first taste of new music from their forthcoming set with the new song "Atrium." The Swedish metallers paint a beautifully melodic and melancholic backdrops...
Watch Lzzy Hale play Clitaurus Maximus The She Bull in blood-soaked GWAR video
GWAR's splatterflick video for The Cutter comes from the band's new album The New Dark Ages
