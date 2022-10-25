Read full article on original website
Blockchain.com Needs Cash As Valuation Plunges 70%: Will VCs Back The Struggling Startup?
Valued at $14 billion earlier this year, the company may hover at around $4 billion today. Blockchain.com "remains liquid, solvent, and our consumers will not be impacted," the CEO said in July. Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com is in the midst of a down-round fundraising campaign, which may result in a valuation...
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
Could This Startup Actually Disrupt The Pharmaceutical Industry?
The COVID-19 pandemic stomped on exercise as people baked banana bread and sat on the sofa. As the pandemic fades, people have become more health conscious as they try to bring that sedentary lifestyle to an end. In addition to healthier eating habits and regular exercise, people are consuming an increased variety of dietary supplements daily.
Can Hemp Be Halal? Entrepreneur Explains How To Tap Into A $3 Trillion Economy
Consuming cannabis is a practice considered to be haram (forbidden) by many Muslims around the world. However, a Halal certification could change that. Halal Hemp is a direct-to-consumer, halal-certified, CBD marketplace, serving Muslim consumers. oC-founders Ishaq Ali and Tengku Chanela Jamidah foresee a halal certification as a way to tap into a market of three billion people, noted Forbes.
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
First Business Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company", the "Bank", or "First Business Bank") FBIZ announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1975 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.24% based on Thursday's market close price of $35.29. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in July 2022, and based on third quarter 2022 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 16%. This regular cash dividend is payable on November 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2022. The board of directors also declared a dividend on the Company's 7% Series A Preferred Stock of $17.50 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple
Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...
OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
OFG Bancorp OFG today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable January 17, 2023, to holders of record at December 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 29, 2022.
Will Homeownership Soon Be A Thing Of The Past? The Strategy Millennials Are Using To Enter Real Estate Market
As the economy teeters on the brink of a recession, potential home buyers wrestling with high-interest rates, low affordability, and overpriced homes are asking themselves how to build the wealth they need to purchase their first primary residence. According to a consumer insights report issued by tech-enabled real estate company...
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
Cohu Shares Pop After Beating Q3 Consensus, Impressive Margins, Share Buyback Approval
Global supplier of semiconductor equipment and services Cohu, Inc COHU reported a third-quarter net sales decline of 8.2% year-on-year to $206.7 million, beating the consensus of $205.3 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beat the consensus of $0.68. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 520 bps to 47.5%, driven by Cohu's recurring...
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Block & Leviton is investigating Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ymab.
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
SXSW Will Include Marijuana & Psychedelics Panels In Its 2023 Edition, Here's The Scoop
South by Southwest (SXSW), which brings together film, media, music and a variety of conferences has run uninterrupted, including online during the pandemic, since 1987. The upcoming 2023 edition will take place during the week of March 10-17 and host as many as 25 tracks across a variety of formats including keynotes, featured speakers, panels, workshops, podcasts and more.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SunPower Corporation - SPWR
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SunPower Corporation (""SunPower" or the "Company") SPWR. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether SunPower and certain of its...
Amazon's Market Cap Bloodbath: Value Of Netflix, Paypal Combined Vanishes In A Flash
Amazon.com Inc AMZN rebounded Friday, climbing to the $100 level — gaining back about $100 billion in market cap — after basically seeing shares fall off a cliff on the previous day. The e-commerce giant reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday, beating on the top...
Gatos Silver Provides Bi-weekly Status Report
Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). In its March 18, 2022 news release (the "Notice"), the Company announced the delay in the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which includes its audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditor's report thereon and the notes thereto, its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 relating to the audited annual financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its annual filings by the filing deadline of March 31, 2022. In its May 13, 2022 news release, the Company announced the delay in the filing of its interim financial filings on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, which includes interim financial statements as at and for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, together with its management's discussion and analysis for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 relating to the interim financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its interim filings by the filing deadline of May 16, 2022. In its August 5, 2022 news release, the Company announced the delay in filing its interim financial filings on Form 10-Q for the quarterly and year to date periods ended June 30, 2022, which includes interim financial statements as at June 30, 2022 and for the quarterly and year to date periods ended June 30, 2022, together with its management's discussion and analysis for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 relating to the interim financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its interim filings by the filing deadline of August 15, 2022.
Crypto Whales Abruptly Moves $412M in Ethereum, Bitcoin, And Dogecoin In A Single Day
According to the Whale Alert report, various cryptocurrency whales have moved Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and XRP XRP/USD in a 24-hour period, amounting to $412,300,000. Whales send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SPPI
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI resulting from allegations that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Spectrum Pharmaceuticals...
