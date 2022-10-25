Almost every tech enthusiast wants to live in a home that looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. With the current technologies, it’s kind of possible to get close to that goal. However, there are so many different Internet of Things devices, it’s easy to get lost and confused with all the conflicting ecosystems. And they all have different apps to control them. But it appears that, soon, Samsung users won't have this problem anymore.

2 DAYS AGO