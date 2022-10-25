Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Microsoft’s great OneNote merge begins with a single app in the Windows store
Microsoft has been unifying its OneNote and OneNote for Windows 10 apps into a single app over the past year, and now there’s only one version of OneNote in the Windows store. The great OneNote merge, as I call it, has seen some features from the UWP OneNote for Windows 10 app arrive in the traditional OneNote desktop app, alongside a visual refresh, too.
Apple Insider
Malwarebytes crippled by macOS Ventura update
The new macOS Ventura release has killed the real-time protection feature in Malwarebytes, but the company has a solution. A bug in macOS Ventura is affecting security apps that rely on Full Disk Access, such as antivirus programs. The setting allows apps to access protected user data such as mail, messages, Safari files, and more, needed for software such as antivirus apps.
Apple Insider
Apple seeds first developer beta of macOS Ventura 13.1
Fresh from ending the betas of the milestone release, Apple is now working on the first post-release update for macOS Ventura, with developers getting the first beta build of macOS Ventura 13.1. New betas can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers signed up for Apple's test program,...
Apple Insider
iPadOS 16.2 beta features Freeform, full external display support
The first developer beta of iPadOS 16.2 contains the Freeform app, and external display support for M-series iPads has returned. Apple revealed iPadOS 16 would contain full external display support and a new collaboration tool called Freeform during WWDC in June. However, both of these features were not available in the initial iPadOS 16.1 release.
Apple Insider
Malicious Mac and iOS apps could have listened in on Siri conversations
The recent updates to iOS and macOS patched a serious flaw that could allow apps with Bluetooth access to record conversations with Siri. An app could record a person's conversations with Siri and audio from iOS keyboard dictation when using AirPods or a Beats headset. It would happen without the app needing microphone access or showing that it was using the microphone.
Apple Insider
First public beta of Freeform now available, with iPadOS 16.2, iOS 16.2
Apple has released public betas of iPadOS 16.2, iOS 16.2, marking the first time the new brainstorming collaborative tool Freeform has been shown outside of developer betas. Shortly after resuming the developer beta cycle for the next versions of its major operating systems, Apple has now issued the first public betas. AppleInsider does not recommend downloading beta software except for development purposes, and then on dedicated hardware.
Apple Insider
How to set parental controls on iOS and iPadOS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple provides parental controls iniOS and iPadOS to set content and behavior restrictions for children's devices. Here's how to get started. Most of the settings for content and privacy restrictions fall under Screen Time....
Google Just Launched A Bunch Of Useful Lock Screen Widgets For Your iPhone
Following a previous sneak peek at them, Google has finally launched its widgets for iOS 16, giving many iPhone users new lock screen options.
Apple Insider
New Final Cut Pro update delivers faster video exports on Apple Silicon Macs
Just before the annual Final Cut Pro Global Summit starts in November, Apple has updated its flagship video editor, plus iMovie with macOS Ventura compatibility, stability fixes, and performance improvements. Both apps let Apple users create and edit videos, with Final Cut Pro aimed more at professionals. The Mac version...
Apple Insider
Hands on with Apple's Freeform collaborative brainstorming app
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Take a look at Apple's Freeform collaboration app, with our first look at Apple's new productivity tool to help people brainstorm with others, using a shared collection of files. Initially introduced as an inbound...
Apple Insider
How to use Continuity Camera in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Continuity Camera allows you to use your iPhone's camera to insert photos or documents in your Mac and use it as aFaceTime camera as well. Here is how to use Continuity Camera in macOS Ventura.
Apple Insider
Gamevice Flex review: Finally, a controller that works with iPhone cases
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Gamevice Flex takes a familiar formula foriPhone-connected controllers and enhances it with one simple feature — the ability to keep your iPhone case on during use. Gamevice offered one of the first...
Apple Insider
PayPal gets Passkey support on iPhone, iPad, Mac in U.S.
PayPal is enabling support for Passkeys, a new standard for authentication that will enable iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to log in to the payment service without needing a password. Announced on Monday, support for Passkeys will be enabled for PayPal accounts. The change will add a new log-in option...
ZDNet
Google Meet and Zoom Rooms to interoperate, Meet-certified Android devices on the way
Google has announced new two-way interoperability between Zoom and Meet for conference rooms, along with the first Meet-certified Android conference appliances, which expand Google's Meet-certified hardware beyond ChromeOS. When interoperability arrives later this year, users of the companies' respective conference solutions -- Zoom Rooms and Google Meet devices -- will...
Phone Arena
Samsung's SmartThings will soon support Matter, the smart home protocol that simplifies things
Almost every tech enthusiast wants to live in a home that looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. With the current technologies, it’s kind of possible to get close to that goal. However, there are so many different Internet of Things devices, it’s easy to get lost and confused with all the conflicting ecosystems. And they all have different apps to control them. But it appears that, soon, Samsung users won't have this problem anymore.
Microsoft just hid the old OneNote app on the Microsoft Store
Microsoft is merging its two OneNote apps on Windows into a single experience. As part of the process, the company has removed the older OneNote for Windows 10 from the Microsoft Store.
Apple Insider
Compared: M2 iPad Pro vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 updates the Windows tablet with both Intel and ARM options, in a form that competes directly with Apple's iPad Pro lineup. Here's how the rival tablets square up. Microsoft updated its Surface product range in October, with the Surface Pro 9 combining the usual Surface Pro...
Apple Insider
TikTok user turns iPhone into iBook G3 with 3D-printed case
A TikTok user known for creating custom iPad cases has built a miniature iBook G3 case for iPhone. The DIY community is full of creative individuals looking to revive some of Apple's nostalgic designs in modern technology. TikTok user @skipperfilms has become popular for building custom iPad enclosures that look like an iBook G3, but now he's back with something a little smaller.
Apple Insider
iMessage for Android would have stifled innovation, says Craig Federighi
Google's recent attempts to shame Apple into adopt a common messaging standard -- while not doing so itself -- is just the latest salvo in a contentious debate that has lasted a decade. As far back as 2013, Apple was debating bringing its Messages app to Android, but chose not to.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 will have USB-C & big differences between models
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report claims that the forthcomingiPhone 15 range will switch to USB-C charging, and that Apple will still produce four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 family has. That perceived...
Comments / 0