Exxon Doesn't Care About Biden, Oil Giant Rests At All Time Highs Following Earnings
Exxon booked $18.7 billion, up 6% from the second quarter's earnings. Shares of ExxonMobil are up 71.39% year to date, and currently resting at all-time highs of $108.90. Oil giant ExxonMobil is making bank and its stock is currently at record highs, thanks to consumers paying more at the pump. The latest profit spike comes as President Joe Biden blasts oil companies for keeping prices high even as "input costs fall."
Friday Market Wrap: Dow Jones Index Aims For Best October In Its History
U.S. GDP grew by an estimated 2.6% in the third quarter, exceeding economist estimates of 2.3% growth. In the week ahead, third-quarter earnings season rolls on. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday to close out its fourth straight week of gains despite some disappointing big tech earnings reports.
Tesla Investors Cheer Lack Of Stock Sale By Elon Musk, Toyota Plotting Model 3 Rival In China, Europe Plans EV Pivot By 2035: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Earnings season proved salubrious for electric vehicle stocks, helping them advance in the week ending Oct. 29. Chinese stocks bucked the trend and came under significant selling pressure, reacting to President Xi Jinping cementing his control over the ruling Communists Party. Now, here are the key events that happened in...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday night. Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 20s, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department. The dead included 19 foreigners, he said, whose nationalities weren’t immediately released. The death toll could rise further as 19 of those injured were in critical condition. An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began and strict rules on gatherings were enforced. The South Korean government eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months and this was the first big chance to get out and party for many young people.
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services
Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
It's A Bird, It's A Plane, It's A Flying Car: Chinese EV Company Shows Off Technology (Video)
Electric vehicle company XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV is one of many companies attempting to tackle the Chinese automotive market. The company recently highlighted with a live demo video its work on flying cars. What Happened: XPeng is one of several companies working on an eVTOL, or electric vertical takeoff...
Jim Cramer Apologizes For Recommending Meta Platforms Stock At Higher Levels: 'I Failed To Help People, And I Own That'
Jim Cramer has been a buyer of Meta Platforms Inc META shares since the stock fell below $200 earlier this year. With the stock trading around $100 following weak earnings results, the "Mad Money" host is jumping ship, citing poor management. "I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I...
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Putin Rules Out Using Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine — Says Previous Warning Was Merely A Response To Western Threats
President Vladimir Putin, who earlier threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s territory, on Thursday reportedly denied having any intentions of using such devices in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Putin, speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, said it’s pointless for Moscow to strike Kyiv...
Can Hemp Be Halal? Entrepreneur Explains How To Tap Into A $3 Trillion Economy
Consuming cannabis is a practice considered to be haram (forbidden) by many Muslims around the world. However, a Halal certification could change that. Halal Hemp is a direct-to-consumer, halal-certified, CBD marketplace, serving Muslim consumers. oC-founders Ishaq Ali and Tengku Chanela Jamidah foresee a halal certification as a way to tap into a market of three billion people, noted Forbes.
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Could This Startup Actually Disrupt The Pharmaceutical Industry?
The COVID-19 pandemic stomped on exercise as people baked banana bread and sat on the sofa. As the pandemic fades, people have become more health conscious as they try to bring that sedentary lifestyle to an end. In addition to healthier eating habits and regular exercise, people are consuming an increased variety of dietary supplements daily.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Garry Kasparov Says Rishi Sunak's First Phone Call As UK PM Was To 'The Leader Of The Free World' — It Wasn't Joe Biden
Russian Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov, who holds a pro-Ukraine stance, said the new U.K. Prime Minister made his first call "to the leader of the free world" after Rishi Sunak and the Ukrainian president discussed the war on Tuesday. What Happened: Kasparov, in a tweet on Thursday, said that according...
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
More than 150 people were killed and scores more were injured in a deadly stampede at a packed Halloween event in central Seoul late Saturday, officials said, in one of South Korea's worst-ever accidents. The ministry of interior said that 150 more were injured.
Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple
Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...
A European Traveler Explained Why Americans Should End Tipping Culture For Good, And It Has Sparked A Viral Conversation
"Doing service in the food industry in the US is having a job as an actor."
Zuckerberg To Testify In FTC Merger Challenge To Virtual Reality Deal
Meta Platforms Inc. META has said its Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg will testify in the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) challenge for Meta's proposed deal to buy a virtual reality firm Within Unlimited. According to the lawsuit, the FTC has said that Meta's acquisition of Within would "tend to create...
