The new iPad Pro comes in packaging that is almost entirely fiber-based, and is completely biodegradeable, says Apple's Lisa Jackson. Back in 2015, Apple partnered with The Conservation Fund to buy over 36,000 acres of vulnerable forestland in Maine and North Carolina. That, and subsequent efforts, were specifically in order to sustainably create materials that could be used for product packaging, and so cut down on plastic use.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO