Chattooga County, GA

Four Chattooga County FFA Alumni receive American FFA Degree

Chattooga County’s Mary Anna Bentley, Addie Bridges, Mia Crider, and Grace Dooley received their American FFA Degree at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Notice Of Called Board Meeting

ROME, GA – The Rome City Schools Board of Education will have a Called Board Meeting on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at Rome City Schools Board Room, 508 East Second Street, Rome, Georgia 30161. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the FY24 Capital Outlay Project Application and other matters.
ROME, GA
CHS take over Main Street for annual Homecoming Parade

Cedartown High School dressed up and had fun on Thursday afternoon as they took over Main Street for the annual Homecoming Parade. This year’s Grand Marshals Chubb and CHS Teacher of the Year Sonya Triplett acted as grand marshals for the parade that saw Homecoming Court members, the football team, the band, youth football and […] The post CHS take over Main Street for annual Homecoming Parade appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Rome, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Creekview High School football team will have a game with Rome High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
ROME, GA
“Mor Chikin” On The Menu for Cedartown

Polk and northern Haralson County residents will soon have another option for chicken in Cedartown. A groundbreaking was held on Monday, October 24, for Chick-fil-A in front of the Tractor Supply on US Highway 27 just north of the Cedartown Bypass. The restaurant chain made the original announcement in August that the city would be next on the list of new locations. Rockmart native Kristen Brannon will be the owner and operator, which is a role she has been in at the Valdosta Mall location since May of 2020. Currently, the restaurant is on track for a spring 2023 opening, which will serve as Polk County’s second location following the Rockmart location that opened in 2017.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife

A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia

Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
North Georgia businessman sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste

Amin Ali has been sentenced for disposing of hazardous waste without a permit after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums of waste,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The environmental laws are designed to keep Georgia’s natural beauty available and safe for future generations and this office will work to enforce those laws.”
GEORGIA STATE
Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Summerville Woman Sentenced

A Summerville woman was convicted for two felony counts of Making a False Statement following a jury trial that took nearly one month to complete. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Judge Don Thompson sentenced Susan Renee Lanham, 56, to serve a total of ten years in prison. After deliberating for...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 28, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
UPDATE On Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let them know you are ok.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street

Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

