Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

DIY an acrylic pumpkin for Halloween

Pinspiration Jacksonville stopped by the studio to show us how to do a fun DIY project that is fun for the whole family! While they love to show us projects you can do at home, Pinspiration also offers classes and camps that are a blast for the kiddos or for a night out with the adults. You can head here to see what they have to offer. Not looking for a summer camp? Pinspiration offers great options for date nights including their splatter room and much more.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
ORANGE PARK, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Omni Amelia Island Resort: The All-In-One Holiday Destination This Season

Nestled on 1,350 acres at the tip of a barrier island off the Florida coast, this beautiful resort offers luxurious oceanfront accommodations with unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class resort pools, championship golf, and a full-service spa. Whether travelers prefer to stroll 3.5 miles of pristine beach, spend the day kayaking through Amelia Island’s preserved marshlands or tee off on one of the award-winning golf courses, they’ll never run out of adventure in this idyllic destination.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Nonprofit distributes food on Jacksonville’s Westside on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday. The distribution in partnership with Greater Church of God by Faith will be at 2434 Old Middleburg Rd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
abandonedway.com

Pictures Show Riverside Motel Before it Was Demolished – Yulee, Florida

Riverside motel was an abandoned motel located in Yulee, Nassau County, Florida. It was opened in 1954 and owned by the Knud and Nellie Olfort. Nellie Olfort went missing in 1993 and her husband’s actions thereafter were suspicious due to his unwillingness to help in the search or allow people onto his large property. Knud died in 1997 and the property was given over to Nellie’s sister, Lena Christian.It wasn’t until September 11, 1999, when the Navy was performing diving exercises in the St. Mary’s River when Nellie’s car was found at the bottom, her skeletal remains still strapped to her car seat.
YULEE, FL
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: Local family scammed by man posing as property manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lori Beth Hyman was driving through a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood last month looking for a home to rent for her family. She and her husband had been living in a mobile home with their 15-year-old son in Port Charlotte. Hyman has colon cancer. She said her husband has COPD and requires oxygen. They chose Jacksonville as their new home for its access to medical care.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: Riverfront two-story French country-style home. Features four bedrooms, six full and one half-bathroom, wine cellar, terrace, balcony covered patio, four-car garage, pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,900,000. 3089 S. Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.39 acre. House size: 2,395 square...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Ponte Vedra’s YMCA announces major upgrades

Big things are in the works at the local Y. Tuesday, the organization’s leadership announced a major capital project that will add new amenities to the facility at 170 Landrum Lane. Among the additions will be an 8,600-square-foot “airnasium” for basketball, group exercise, turf training and more plus a...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Amazon developer explores Craig Airport non-aviation land for Jacksonville delivery center

An apparent Amazon.com delivery station is in review for Jacksonville Aviation Authority property targeted for industrial development near Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport in East Arlington. The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. to develop a 131,512-square-foot delivery station on a 77.53-acre...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Fernandina Beach, Florida 2022 (with Map & Photos)

A walk along historic Fernandina Beach can begin where generations of visitors have begun their tours of the elegant port town: at the waterfront train station, the eastern terminus of the first railroad to cross Florida from east to west. The station is now home to the Amelia Island Tourism...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

