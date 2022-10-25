Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
DIY an acrylic pumpkin for Halloween
Pinspiration Jacksonville stopped by the studio to show us how to do a fun DIY project that is fun for the whole family! While they love to show us projects you can do at home, Pinspiration also offers classes and camps that are a blast for the kiddos or for a night out with the adults. You can head here to see what they have to offer. Not looking for a summer camp? Pinspiration offers great options for date nights including their splatter room and much more.
Jacksonville couple creates dating app for young widowers and widows
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After losing their spouses in 2018, Michael Cook and Helene Brown connected through an online grieving group. “I think at the beginning its always just that you develop this friendship with somebody like wow you understand this stuff," Brown said. The couple quickly realized how difficult...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville R&B singer YK Osiris visits local schools to inspire, talk about mental health
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville R&B singer and entertainer YK Osiris visited several local schools this week in an effort to inspire students to succeed and talk with them about mental health. YK Osiris, whose birth name is Osiris Williams and is perhaps best known for his 2019 hit “Worth...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Omni Amelia Island Resort: The All-In-One Holiday Destination This Season
Nestled on 1,350 acres at the tip of a barrier island off the Florida coast, this beautiful resort offers luxurious oceanfront accommodations with unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class resort pools, championship golf, and a full-service spa. Whether travelers prefer to stroll 3.5 miles of pristine beach, spend the day kayaking through Amelia Island’s preserved marshlands or tee off on one of the award-winning golf courses, they’ll never run out of adventure in this idyllic destination.
News4Jax.com
Le Dîner En Blanc puts unity, dining and ‘Cirque En Blanc’ on display for annual all-white party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An event that began with three friends in 1988 in Paris has now become an annual soiree among hundreds of people throughout multiple cities across America. Le Diner En Blanc celebrated its third annual outdoor party Saturday evening where Jacksonville residents and people from near and...
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit distributes food on Jacksonville’s Westside on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday. The distribution in partnership with Greater Church of God by Faith will be at 2434 Old Middleburg Rd....
abandonedway.com
Pictures Show Riverside Motel Before it Was Demolished – Yulee, Florida
Riverside motel was an abandoned motel located in Yulee, Nassau County, Florida. It was opened in 1954 and owned by the Knud and Nellie Olfort. Nellie Olfort went missing in 1993 and her husband’s actions thereafter were suspicious due to his unwillingness to help in the search or allow people onto his large property. Knud died in 1997 and the property was given over to Nellie’s sister, Lena Christian.It wasn’t until September 11, 1999, when the Navy was performing diving exercises in the St. Mary’s River when Nellie’s car was found at the bottom, her skeletal remains still strapped to her car seat.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Local family scammed by man posing as property manager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lori Beth Hyman was driving through a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood last month looking for a home to rent for her family. She and her husband had been living in a mobile home with their 15-year-old son in Port Charlotte. Hyman has colon cancer. She said her husband has COPD and requires oxygen. They chose Jacksonville as their new home for its access to medical care.
Jacksonville native in Guatemala needs help getting her husband cancer treatment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville native needs help finding a doctor to help her husband who is battling cancer. The young couple lives in Guatemala. It's been three weeks since Sebastian Toledo was diagnosed with leukemia. While he's reserving his strength to fight cancer, Ashlynn Toledo has to stay strong for her family.
A local mom wants to find the driver who hit her daughter and left her on the ground
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local mother says she needs help finding the driver of an SUV. The mom says the driver hit her daughter while she was waiting to cross the street on her way to school. Action News Jax’s Princess Jhane Stepherson talked with the mom of the...
INVESTIGATES: ‘It’s just not appropriate:’ Local city council candidate tied to Airbnb complaints
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach is a quiet beachside community and Steve Hould wants to keep it that way. He’s complained about the Airbnb next door, which is owned by Christine Burke, who is a candidate for the city council. When Action News Jax’s Ben Becker asked...
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
News4Jax.com
‘I can feel that something is coming’: Year after son’s death, Jacksonville mom hopeful arrest is near
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly a year after their loved one was shot and killed, a Jacksonville family is still waiting for an arrest in the death of a 17-year-old. Jocori Jones was gunned down near his home on the Eastside on Halloween in 2021. His mother Courtney says she won’t stop her search for answers until someone is behind bars.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
About the property: Riverfront two-story French country-style home. Features four bedrooms, six full and one half-bathroom, wine cellar, terrace, balcony covered patio, four-car garage, pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,900,000. 3089 S. Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.39 acre. House size: 2,395 square...
NAS JAX air show has record breaking crowd turnout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday was day two of the NAS Jax air show. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels were back, performing for the first time here in Jacksonville since the show was canceled last year. Action News Jax was there this morning with the majority of Jacksonville residents. >>>...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Ponte Vedra’s YMCA announces major upgrades
Big things are in the works at the local Y. Tuesday, the organization’s leadership announced a major capital project that will add new amenities to the facility at 170 Landrum Lane. Among the additions will be an 8,600-square-foot “airnasium” for basketball, group exercise, turf training and more plus a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Amazon developer explores Craig Airport non-aviation land for Jacksonville delivery center
An apparent Amazon.com delivery station is in review for Jacksonville Aviation Authority property targeted for industrial development near Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport in East Arlington. The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. to develop a 131,512-square-foot delivery station on a 77.53-acre...
tourcounsel.com
Fernandina Beach, Florida 2022 (with Map & Photos)
A walk along historic Fernandina Beach can begin where generations of visitors have begun their tours of the elegant port town: at the waterfront train station, the eastern terminus of the first railroad to cross Florida from east to west. The station is now home to the Amelia Island Tourism...
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South
Comments / 0