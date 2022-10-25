ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden Admits to 'Rude' Behavior in Restaurant Scandal Apology

By Devon Forward
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFC7y_0im1MA3300
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

British actor and TV host James Corden has had quite the week, but he's finally addressing the controversy surrounding his behavior at the restaurant Balthazar on his talk show, The Late Late Show With James Corden.

In the episode, Corden started off by referencing the ban and saying, "I like to adopt, you know, quite a British attitude of sort of, ‘Keep Calm and Carry On.’ Things are gonna get written about me. Never complain, never explain. It’s very much my motto. But as my dad pointed out to me on Saturday, he said, ‘Son, well you did complain, so you might need to explain.’"

He went on: "Because I didn’t shout or scream — like I didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language — I have been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right? But the truth is I have."

"I made a rude comment. And it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."

The controversy all started when restaurateur Keith McNally posted on Instagram announcing that Corden was banned from his NYC restaurant Balthazar due to bad behavior.

Soon after, it seemed like everything was good when McNally posted again, saying, "James Corden just called me and apologized profusely. Having f–ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances...All is Forgiven."

But then Corden had an interview with The New York Times in which he said, "I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level," adding, "I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication."

As you might expect, this led McNally to possibly ban Corden again. He wrote in a scathing Instagram post, "I wish James Corden would live up to his Almighty initials and come clean. If the supremely talented actor wants to retrieve the respect he had from all his fans (all 4 of them) before this incident, then he should at least admit he did wrong."

Now, it seems like Corden finally got the message, admitting that he did something wrong on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

McNally is yet to respond to Corden's latest remarks.

