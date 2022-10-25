The annual Winter Jam tour — which brings more than a half-dozen Christian acts to arenas across the U.S. — has just revealed its 2023 lineup and itinerary.

Singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp will headline this year's trek alongside Nashville-based family band We The Kingdom ("Holy Water).

They're part of a roster that also features Anne Wilson, the 20-year-old Kentucky native who was just named New Artist of the Year at the GMA Dove Awards. Other performers include Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, and festival founders NewSong.

Winter Jam '23 hits Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on February 3, 2023. Each tour stop begins with a "Pre-jam party," featuring Thrive Worship, Sean Be, RENEE, and speaker Zane Black.

Tickets cannot be purchased in advance, and admission is $15 at the door. To learn more, visit 2023.jamtour.com

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Winter Jam: Jeremy Camp, We The Kingdom, Anne Wilson join 2023 Christian arena tour