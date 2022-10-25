Read full article on original website
Merica Beverage in Lufkin Hosting Grand Opening Party on Saturday
Saturday, October 29, Merica Beverage Company will be hosting the grand opening party of their newest location at 4001 South Medford Drive, next to Cheddars in Lufkin. The celebration gets underway at 4 pm along with a live remote broadcast with KICKS 105 and Sean Ericson. A quick glance at...
East Texas News
Elvis returning to East Texas
He’s got the hair. He’s got the dance moves. He’s even got the pinky finger positioned just right. His attention to detail has made Travis Powell one of the best Elvis Presley Tribute Artists in the world, and he’ll soon be performing two shows nearby. He will be at the Lufkin Pines Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at the Huntsville Old Town Theater at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.
PHOTOS: Pumpkins Decorated by Kids in Woden, Texas Are Stunning!
I have been in the radio business since 1979. Through the past 40+ years, I have been invited to judge a number of competitions. I've judged pageants and BBQ cook-offs. I have digested and scored quite a few hushpuppies at the Texas Forest Festival as well as given marks to floats and entries at numerous parades.
KLTV
SFA homecoming parade features student organizations
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA kicked off today’s homecoming festivities with a parade through downtown Nacogdoches after Friday’s events were cancelled because of the weather. Many community members came out to show their support for the university and their organizations. Each organization put their own twist on the...
KTRE
Ellen Trout Zoo closed Friday due to power outage
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Ellen Trout Zoo will be closed the rest of the day due to a power outage. Oncor is currently estimating restoration time late this afternoon. The zoo is expected to be open regular hours tomorrow: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson
It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
KLTV
Henderson takes on Palestine on rainy Friday night
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - It was a very wet and rainy Friday night across East Texas and two of the teams competing against each other were Henderson and Palestine. We have highlights from the game here.
Boo Bash in Lufkin canceled due to rainy forecast
LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin's Boo Bash on the Plaza has been canceled due to Friday's rainy forecast. Visit Lufkin said on Facebook that the Halloween event was canceled. The National Weather Service is reporting a system with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Visit Lufkin also noted there's a...
Friday Downpours Could Bring Up to 3 Inches of Rain to East Texas
Almost every county in Deep East Texas is under a burn ban (San Augustine is the only exception). If the current weather forecast holds true, some of those burn bans may be dropped before too long. A slow-moving system is expected to dump some needed precipitation across the Pineywoods throughout...
tpr.org
Texas Matters - The Ghost of Frank J. Robinson
Dorothy Robinson was back in her home in Palestine, Texas for the first time since the funeral of her husband Frank. That’s when Dorothy said she saw and spoke to the ghost of her husband. “I don't believe in ghosts either, but he looked like he came to the...
KTRE
Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center almost open to public
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs. The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations. Lawyers...
Tracy Byrd, Eli Young Band Coming to Nacogdoches, Texas This Week
Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches is the place to be this week for some great country music. Wednesday, October 26, country music superstar and southeast Texas native Tracy Byrd will be performing at a benefit concert at Banita Creek Hall. 100% of the proceeds from this show will benefit the Nacogdoches Area Cancer Coalition.
ketk.com
Man accused of attempting to rob Lufkin Cash Now in custody after manhunt in Nacogdoches County
UPDATE: The City of Lufkin has announced that authorities have arrested Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston. According to authorities, Richardson allegedly stole a vehicle and started a chase that ended in Garrison before he got out on foot and was later found. Richardson was booked into the Nacogdoches...
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
KLTV
Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
Over 2,000 without power as storms move across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 2,216 East Texans are without power as storms move through the area. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 975 Angelina County – […]
ketk.com
Diesel spill causes road shutdown in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is shut down due to a diesel spill as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and managed to pull off the main part of the loop.
KTRE
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas holds hiring event as employment rate improves
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Employment rates in Deep East Texas are following an improving trend seen across Texas. Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas has data that shows the unemployment rate for each county: how many people are employed as well as unemployed and the number of people in the workforce.
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
