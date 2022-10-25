ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

East Texas News

Elvis returning to East Texas

He’s got the hair. He’s got the dance moves. He’s even got the pinky finger positioned just right. His attention to detail has made Travis Powell one of the best Elvis Presley Tribute Artists in the world, and he’ll soon be performing two shows nearby. He will be at the Lufkin Pines Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at the Huntsville Old Town Theater at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KICKS 105

PHOTOS: Pumpkins Decorated by Kids in Woden, Texas Are Stunning!

I have been in the radio business since 1979. Through the past 40+ years, I have been invited to judge a number of competitions. I've judged pageants and BBQ cook-offs. I have digested and scored quite a few hushpuppies at the Texas Forest Festival as well as given marks to floats and entries at numerous parades.
WODEN, TX
KLTV

SFA homecoming parade features student organizations

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA kicked off today’s homecoming festivities with a parade through downtown Nacogdoches after Friday’s events were cancelled because of the weather. Many community members came out to show their support for the university and their organizations. Each organization put their own twist on the...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Ellen Trout Zoo closed Friday due to power outage

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Ellen Trout Zoo will be closed the rest of the day due to a power outage. Oncor is currently estimating restoration time late this afternoon. The zoo is expected to be open regular hours tomorrow: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LUFKIN, TX
US105

You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson

It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

Boo Bash in Lufkin canceled due to rainy forecast

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin's Boo Bash on the Plaza has been canceled due to Friday's rainy forecast. Visit Lufkin said on Facebook that the Halloween event was canceled. The National Weather Service is reporting a system with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Visit Lufkin also noted there's a...
LUFKIN, TX
tpr.org

Texas Matters - The Ghost of Frank J. Robinson

Dorothy Robinson was back in her home in Palestine, Texas for the first time since the funeral of her husband Frank. That’s when Dorothy said she saw and spoke to the ghost of her husband. “I don't believe in ghosts either, but he looked like he came to the...
PALESTINE, TX
KTRE

Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center almost open to public

Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs. The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations. Lawyers...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
ketk.com

Diesel spill causes road shutdown in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is shut down due to a diesel spill as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and managed to pull off the main part of the loop.
LUFKIN, TX
