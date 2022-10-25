Read full article on original website
Related
Arab American News
Here are the three proposals appearing on your ballot in Michigan on November 8
The November election has three statewide ballot proposals that will have direct and lasting impact on the state’s residents for years to come. The three proposals ask voters to decide on government term limits and transparency, expanded voting access and state-guaranteed reproductive freedom. Unfortunately, there is a campaign of...
WNDU
3 proposals on Michigan ballots this upcoming election
(WNDU) - Michigan voters will weigh in on three statewide ballot proposals that would amend the Michigan Constitution. Proposal 1 would allow lawmakers to serve up to 12 years in the state legislature. They would be allowed to spend all those years in either the House or Senate. Proposal 2...
michiganradio.org
Michigan candidates turn to big names to help 'Get-Out-The-Vote' for the November election
Michigan’s Republican and Democratic candidates for governor are bringing in big names to help them campaign this weekend. Democratic Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer spent Friday on the campaign trail, including stops in Bay City, Saginaw and Flint. On Saturday, Whitmer will be campaigning with former President Barack Obama in Detroit.
bridgemi.com
Michigan absentee ballots: What happens after vote, why they may delay results
LANSING — Michigan voters have already had weeks to cast absentee ballots before the Nov. 8 election, but they can’t actually be counted until Election Day — which could delay some results until the following day. The lengthy counting process fostered misinformation in 2020, when initial unofficial...
Could Democrats take control of the Michigan Senate?
Both Republicans and Democrats are putting a ton of money into house and senate races with so much at stake.
How will the last debate affect the governor’s race
In this segment of the Capital Rundown, he shares his expert opinion on the latest match-up between candidates ahead of election day.
Central Michigan Life
Michigan's three ballot proposals explained
Proposal 22-1 If passed, Proposal 1 would change two things for state legislators and officials. The first part would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to disclose financial information. According to the ballot language, this would include "assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements and positions held in organizations except religious, social and political organizations."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Election officials clarify what happens to your ballots after casting your vote in Michigan
Michigan election officials detail election processes and certification rules ahead of the November election. Election officials across the state participated in a virtual media briefing Wednesday, clearing up any confusion or misinformation that may be out there. “The good news is election deniers will never be successful in thwarting the...
Examining both sides of Proposal 1: Here's what proponents and opponents are saying
(WXYZ) — With time ticking down until Election Day, we are taking in-depth looks on what you’ll be voting on from candidates to ballot proposals. The first is on Proposal 1. Here’s the language of the proposed amendment, what it will change, and who is for and against...
westernherald.com
WMU students weigh in on 2022 Michigan gubernatorial election
The race for governor in the state of Michigan for 2022 is nearing a close, as citizens of the state will cast their ballots just two weeks from now, Nov. 8. The candidates consist of incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, a democrat, and Tudor Dixon, a republican. The polls as of the publishing of this article have Whitmer barely edging out Dixon, with Whitmer at 52% of the vote and Dixon at 46%, meaning this election will come down to the wire. With this in mind, as well as adults aged 18-22 being a key demographic in many races for public office, votes on WMU’s campus matter more than ever.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered
LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
NBC News
Dixon launches first general election ad in Michigan governor's race
With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, Michigan's Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon is out with her first general election TV ad, where she calls Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the "most radical governor in America." Dixon, a conservative commentator, alleges that Whitmer "indoctrinates our children, supports...
Here are four Michigan races that could determine control of the U.S. House
As the clock ticks down to Election Day, four congressional races in Michigan could be at the crux of determining who controls the U.S. House. The fierce and often high-spending battles are taking place in Michigan’s newly drawn 3rd, 7th, 8th and 10th congressional districts. While Democrats currently have a slim majority, Republicans have been […] The post Here are four Michigan races that could determine control of the U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wdet.org
A look at Michigan’s 2022 race for governor
In the Michigan gubernatorial race, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican opponent Tudor Dixon acknowledge problems facing the wider public. They each discussed some of these things at last night’s debate. Republican nominee Dixon says crime is too high, prices are rising too quickly, and K-12 education is too...
fox2detroit.com
3 former Michigan secretaries of state say Proposal 2 takes away election safeguards
FOX 2 - Three former Michigan secretaries of state have joined forces to warn voters about the dangers of Proposal 2. It is a constitutional amendment to change voting rights in the Michigan Constitution - and according to them, removes safeguards against election fraud. Some of the Proposal 2 adjustments...
Detroit News
More than $50M poured into Michigan's fight over Proposal 3
Lansing — Groups supporting and opposing Proposal 3 raised a combined $51.6 million in direct contributions between July and October, fueling a pricey ad war over the future of abortion rights in Michigan ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Of the $51.6 million total, about $35.1 million was raised...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Medical law experts: Michigan Prop 3 unrelated to child consent laws, gender-affirming care
There have been a lot of claims on both sides about what the impact of Proposal 3 would mean if it were to pass. Proposal 3, at its core, would enshrine access to abortion and reproductive health care into the state constitution. That means Michiganders would be afforded the same rights that were outlined in the1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned this year.
“Unannounced inspections are coming” - Cannabis Regulator Promises Crackdown in Michigan
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's Cannabis Regulatory Agency is getting ready to start a new attack against products from the black market.
'Wild' accusations during debate turn out solid in proper context
The final gubernatorial debate presented by 7 Action News took place Wednesday night at Oakland College. Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon went head to head.
SpartanNash CEO offers apparent criticism of abortion rights proposal in company email
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The CEO of SpartanNash in a company email was seemingly critical of a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, saying it would “significantly infringe on parental rights but isn’t being marketed as such.”. Tony Sarsam, who was hired in...
Comments / 4