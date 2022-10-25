ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 4

Related
Arab American News

Here are the three proposals appearing on your ballot in Michigan on November 8

The November election has three statewide ballot proposals that will have direct and lasting impact on the state’s residents for years to come. The three proposals ask voters to decide on government term limits and transparency, expanded voting access and state-guaranteed reproductive freedom. Unfortunately, there is a campaign of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

3 proposals on Michigan ballots this upcoming election

(WNDU) - Michigan voters will weigh in on three statewide ballot proposals that would amend the Michigan Constitution. Proposal 1 would allow lawmakers to serve up to 12 years in the state legislature. They would be allowed to spend all those years in either the House or Senate. Proposal 2...
MICHIGAN STATE
Central Michigan Life

Michigan's three ballot proposals explained

Proposal 22-1 If passed, Proposal 1 would change two things for state legislators and officials. The first part would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to disclose financial information. According to the ballot language, this would include "assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements and positions held in organizations except religious, social and political organizations."
MICHIGAN STATE
westernherald.com

WMU students weigh in on 2022 Michigan gubernatorial election

The race for governor in the state of Michigan for 2022 is nearing a close, as citizens of the state will cast their ballots just two weeks from now, Nov. 8. The candidates consist of incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, a democrat, and Tudor Dixon, a republican. The polls as of the publishing of this article have Whitmer barely edging out Dixon, with Whitmer at 52% of the vote and Dixon at 46%, meaning this election will come down to the wire. With this in mind, as well as adults aged 18-22 being a key demographic in many races for public office, votes on WMU’s campus matter more than ever.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered

LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Dixon launches first general election ad in Michigan governor's race

With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, Michigan's Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon is out with her first general election TV ad, where she calls Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the "most radical governor in America." Dixon, a conservative commentator, alleges that Whitmer "indoctrinates our children, supports...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Here are four Michigan races that could determine control of the U.S. House

As the clock ticks down to Election Day, four congressional races in Michigan could be at the crux of determining who controls the U.S. House. The fierce and often high-spending battles are taking place in Michigan’s newly drawn 3rd, 7th, 8th and 10th congressional districts.  While Democrats currently have a slim majority, Republicans have been […] The post Here are four Michigan races that could determine control of the U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

A look at Michigan’s 2022 race for governor

In the Michigan gubernatorial race, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican opponent Tudor Dixon acknowledge problems facing the wider public. They each discussed some of these things at last night’s debate. Republican nominee Dixon says crime is too high, prices are rising too quickly, and K-12 education is too...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

More than $50M poured into Michigan's fight over Proposal 3

Lansing — Groups supporting and opposing Proposal 3 raised a combined $51.6 million in direct contributions between July and October, fueling a pricey ad war over the future of abortion rights in Michigan ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Of the $51.6 million total, about $35.1 million was raised...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Medical law experts: Michigan Prop 3 unrelated to child consent laws, gender-affirming care

There have been a lot of claims on both sides about what the impact of Proposal 3 would mean if it were to pass. Proposal 3, at its core, would enshrine access to abortion and reproductive health care into the state constitution. That means Michiganders would be afforded the same rights that were outlined in the1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned this year.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy