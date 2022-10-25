Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek Fire now 68% contained
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Friday afternoon, the Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team transferred command of the Cedar Creek Fire to a Type 3 organization. With the reduction in fire behavior with the past weeks rain and precipitation, Cedar Creek Fire crews are transitioning to a smaller organization as a result in the reduction of fire behavior over the last week.
Investigation into death of Southern Oregon wildland firefighter nears completion
SOUTHERN OREGON — An investigation into the death of the Talent wildland firefighter who died while fighting the Rum Creek fire in Josephine County showed that a tree inside the fire’s perimeter fell on him, ultimately killing him. Logan Taylor died on Aug. 16. The 25-year-old was a...
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
North Bend High School went into lockdown after student brought a weapon
NORTH BEND, Ore. — At around 9:17 a.m., The North Bend High School went into a "Secure and Hold" lockdown on Friday, October 28th after a student alleged to a staff member that another student had stated they would be bringing a weapon to school today. We immediately called...
Investigators looking for vehicle involved in felony hit and run
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for information about a felony hit and run that occurred October 15th during the Rogue Marathon in Central Point. Deputies say A 2002 Saturn S-Series sedan struck a marathon runner with their passenger side mirror on the block of Hanley Road at around 9:50 a.m.
Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
