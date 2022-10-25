Read full article on original website
Medical law experts: Michigan Prop 3 unrelated to child consent laws, gender-affirming care
There have been a lot of claims on both sides about what the impact of Proposal 3 would mean if it were to pass. Proposal 3, at its core, would enshrine access to abortion and reproductive health care into the state constitution. That means Michiganders would be afforded the same rights that were outlined in the1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned this year.
Michigan State Lottery: Warren man wins $25K a year for life
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man is the lucky winner of a lifetime supply of cash after an online random number generator supplied him with the winning combination. A 50-year-old from Warren recently won $25,000 a year for life by winning Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life. Aaron Essenmacher...
Former Wayne County Roads Division employee accused of embezzling more than $1.7M
DETROIT – A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of conspiring to steal more than $1.7 million in county funds. An indictment charges John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds and three counts of stealing county funds. Gibson and...
Michigan Medicine: Health information of more than 30K patients could be exposed after breach
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has announced that a recent breach could have exposed private health information. The health system is working to notify approximately 33,850 patients whose information may have been compromised as the result of a cyber attack between Aug. 15-22 directed at employee emails. According to...
Candidate likely to become Vermont's 1st woman in Congress
BARRE, Vt. – In the race for Vermont’s single seat in the U.S. House, Democrat Becca Balint could be on the verge of being elected as the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. Balint, 54, president of the Vermont Senate and...
Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023
PHOENIX – Arizona's attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near total ban on abortions at least until next year, a move that Planned Parenthood Arizona credited Thursday with allowing the group to restart abortion care across the state. The state's largest provider of abortions restarted services at...
These are Michigan’s most dangerous intersections. And it’s not just the bad drivers
There are more than 107,000 intersections in the state of Michigan, according to MDOT. But not all of them are created equal. Many are fine, but a few are downright deadly. Local 4 drove all over looking at these intersections and found commonalities at most; they were busy and could be a little confusing, but it isn’t the whole story.
Parents of Oxford shooter appear in court, expert argues they should have seen it coming
PONTIAC, Mich. – The parents of the Oxford High School shooter appeared in court on Friday for a hearing about expert witnesses for the prosecution. An expert witness that has studied every mass shooting since 1966 says that shooters don’t just snap. She argues there are signs that lead up to these shootings including agitation, isolation, and abusive behavior.
Dominion, AG reach proposed agreement in offshore wind case
RICHMOND, Va. – Dominion Energy has agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with its massive offshore wind project under a proposed agreement with the office of the Virginia attorney general and other parties released Friday. The proposed agreement, which includes performance reporting requirements and provisions laying out...
New plan unveiled to prevent toxic algal blooms in Lake Erie
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Algal blooms can hurt wildlife and make water too dangerous to drink. That’s why the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Ducks Unlimited organization are coming together to combat harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie. Those harmful algal blooms have caused water systems...
Dense fog possible again Sunday Morning before rain showers move into Metro Detroit -- what to expect
After the dense fog this morning hung around through mid to late morning, we have cleared out nicely with most everyone seeing sunshine this afternoon and high temperatures making it into the lower 60s for most everyone. If you’re heading out to the Michigan vs. Michigan State Game on Saturday...
Enjoy the dry weather before rain moves into Metro Detroit: Here’s what you can expect
After plenty of sunshine to end the week on Friday, we will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast as we work through the beginning of the weekend. Morning dense fog is possible thanks to a light east wind overnight last night into early this morning, otherwise, we will see plenty of sunshine for our Saturday. Any dense fog will lift as we work through the mid to late morning hours this morning. High temperatures remain a few degrees above average, we will head for the lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.
Metro Detroit weather: Sharp and refreshing difference in the air
DETROIT – There is a sharp and refreshing difference in the air out there as we wake up to temperatures around Metro Detroit. Many of you will head out the door to mid 30s or cooler feeling closer to freezing with a little breeze blowing without any concerns for precip. It’s nothing we haven’t already dealt with during the wild temperature swings of October. Obviously, you will want that thicker coat this morning with some light gloves if you’re planning or have to be out in the elements as we get going this Thursday morning.
Dry weather ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – A nice stretch of dry weather lasting through the weekend. But what about Halloween?. Thursday night will not be as cold as last night, but it will still be chilly. A few clouds are coming from a fading system out to our west. We will call it partly cloudy with a low in the city of 40 and suburbs in the mid to upper 30s.
Metro Detroit restaurant celebrates 2 year anniversary with launch of Michigan-made vermouth
TROY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit restaurant is celebrating two years and the launch of a new distilled spirit. Cucina Lab Torino, out of Troy, has released a vermouth that’ll be available to Detroiters. ROSSO Bitta’s vermouth will be available for purchase at Cucina Lab Torino, Pape Joe’s...
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Metro Detroit goes all-in on Halloween activities with events and festivals throughout many of our communities. R.E.S.P.E.C.T (Music Hall), Friday and Saturday: It’s the ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul. Relive the songs that put Aretha Franklin and Detroit on the map with a concert spectacular celebrating her legacy and unforgettable music. From “Natural Woman” to “Chain of Fools,” you’ll be dancing and singing to Aretha’s catalog of hits with a live band and some of the most accomplished singers. Three shows only. Get tickets here.
