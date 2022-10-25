ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 5

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Medical law experts: Michigan Prop 3 unrelated to child consent laws, gender-affirming care

There have been a lot of claims on both sides about what the impact of Proposal 3 would mean if it were to pass. Proposal 3, at its core, would enshrine access to abortion and reproductive health care into the state constitution. That means Michiganders would be afforded the same rights that were outlined in the1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Lottery: Warren man wins $25K a year for life

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man is the lucky winner of a lifetime supply of cash after an online random number generator supplied him with the winning combination. A 50-year-old from Warren recently won $25,000 a year for life by winning Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life. Aaron Essenmacher...
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Candidate likely to become Vermont's 1st woman in Congress

BARRE, Vt. – In the race for Vermont’s single seat in the U.S. House, Democrat Becca Balint could be on the verge of being elected as the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. Balint, 54, president of the Vermont Senate and...
VERMONT STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023

PHOENIX – Arizona's attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near total ban on abortions at least until next year, a move that Planned Parenthood Arizona credited Thursday with allowing the group to restart abortion care across the state. The state's largest provider of abortions restarted services at...
ARIZONA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Parents of Oxford shooter appear in court, expert argues they should have seen it coming

PONTIAC, Mich. – The parents of the Oxford High School shooter appeared in court on Friday for a hearing about expert witnesses for the prosecution. An expert witness that has studied every mass shooting since 1966 says that shooters don’t just snap. She argues there are signs that lead up to these shootings including agitation, isolation, and abusive behavior.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dominion, AG reach proposed agreement in offshore wind case

RICHMOND, Va. – Dominion Energy has agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with its massive offshore wind project under a proposed agreement with the office of the Virginia attorney general and other parties released Friday. The proposed agreement, which includes performance reporting requirements and provisions laying out...
VIRGINIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

New plan unveiled to prevent toxic algal blooms in Lake Erie

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Algal blooms can hurt wildlife and make water too dangerous to drink. That’s why the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Ducks Unlimited organization are coming together to combat harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie. Those harmful algal blooms have caused water systems...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Enjoy the dry weather before rain moves into Metro Detroit: Here’s what you can expect

After plenty of sunshine to end the week on Friday, we will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast as we work through the beginning of the weekend. Morning dense fog is possible thanks to a light east wind overnight last night into early this morning, otherwise, we will see plenty of sunshine for our Saturday. Any dense fog will lift as we work through the mid to late morning hours this morning. High temperatures remain a few degrees above average, we will head for the lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Sharp and refreshing difference in the air

DETROIT – There is a sharp and refreshing difference in the air out there as we wake up to temperatures around Metro Detroit. Many of you will head out the door to mid 30s or cooler feeling closer to freezing with a little breeze blowing without any concerns for precip. It’s nothing we haven’t already dealt with during the wild temperature swings of October. Obviously, you will want that thicker coat this morning with some light gloves if you’re planning or have to be out in the elements as we get going this Thursday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dry weather ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

DETROIT – A nice stretch of dry weather lasting through the weekend. But what about Halloween?. Thursday night will not be as cold as last night, but it will still be chilly. A few clouds are coming from a fading system out to our west. We will call it partly cloudy with a low in the city of 40 and suburbs in the mid to upper 30s.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Metro Detroit goes all-in on Halloween activities with events and festivals throughout many of our communities. R.E.S.P.E.C.T (Music Hall), Friday and Saturday: It’s the ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul. Relive the songs that put Aretha Franklin and Detroit on the map with a concert spectacular celebrating her legacy and unforgettable music. From “Natural Woman” to “Chain of Fools,” you’ll be dancing and singing to Aretha’s catalog of hits with a live band and some of the most accomplished singers. Three shows only. Get tickets here.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy