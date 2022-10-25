Read full article on original website
Maine boy dragged half a mile after hand gets caught in car door
The middle-school-age boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Earlier this week, a middle school-aged boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries after getting stuck in a car door and dragged as the car drove away. According to a city of South Portland release sent to Boston.com, the boy was dropped off at his residence by...
3 people injured after car crashes, snaps telephone poll in Waterboro
WATERBORO, Maine — Three people were sent to area hospitals after a single-car crash in Waterboro on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the York County Sheriff's Office, Lexus Luongo-Hyatt, 25, of Arizona, was driving his pickup truck on West Road when he allegedly veered off the road and hit a telephone pole, causing it to snap.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
WPFO
Maine mom wants more body cameras after police shot her son, I-Team tracks their use
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Body cameras have become almost an essential tool in recent years, as law enforcement across the country has faced increase pressure from the public to increase transparency. In Maine, many departments were early adopters but there's been no research since looking at which agencies are currently using...
WMUR.com
18-year-old motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus on road in Gorham, Maine
GORHAM, Maine — An 18-year-old is dead after crashing a motorcycle into a school bus in Gorham, Maine, officials said. Investigators said Casey Southworth rear-ended the bus while it turned off Route 202 on Tuesday afternoon. The motorcycle then hit another vehicle. Officials say a high school field hockey...
Maine man arrested after crashing into guardrail and causing police pursuit in New Hampshire
HAMPTON, New Hampshire. — A Maine man is in custody after he allegedly lead state police on a chase through multiple local communities. Around 7:15 a.m., a U-Haul pickup truck crashed into a guardrail on Route 101 in Raymond and then fled the scene, police say. The driver of...
lpgasmagazine.com
Dead River expands operations in Maine
Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine, purchased the propane and heating oil delivery business and HVAC business of Charlie Burnham Energy & Heating Service, based in Freeport, Maine. HVAC industry experts Charlie Burnham and George Gyorgy founded Charlie Burnham Heating Service in 1991. In 2009, Jim Enrico joined the...
NECN
Maine 10-Year-Old Crashes Car Through Side of Building While ‘Showing Off’ Fire Chief Says
In an update to a story we brought you earlier in the week, Maine emergency crews are now able to say what led to a vehicle crashing through the side of a church in Westbrook on Sunday. According to NECN 10 in Boston, Deputy Fire Chief of the Westbrook, Maine...
Drugs Found in Safe after Suspect Tries to Flee in Belfast, Maine
Police have arrested a Wiscasset man in Belfast after finding a safe in his vehicle containing fentanyl, heroin, and meth. The incident occurred on October 4, 2022 when the Belfast Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Hunt Road. Authorities had received complaints of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
The Best Spots in Portland, Maine’s Old Port to Eat While You Work
There are two things you can say about Mainers without even batting an eyelash or thinking twice -- we're insanely hard workers and we know damn good food. And if you work in a place like Monument Square or another part of the Old Port in Portland, Maine, those facts stare you right in the face on the regular.
WMUR.com
Man in custody after police pursuit across major Seacoast roads, police say
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A man is in custody after allegedly leading state police on an hour-long chase through several Seacoast towns Thursday morning that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Police said Justin DiGaetano, 32, of Portland, Maine, was driving a U-Haul pickup truck when he crashed...
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30
Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!
Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
Here Are 29 Unwritten Rules of Portland, Maine, That All Locals Should Know
Portland is the greatest city around. It really is, whether it's the food, arts, beer, music, ocean, architecture, or wonderfully diverse people. Portland recently had two restaurants named the best in the nation. It also was named one of the happiest cities in the U.S. The list goes on and...
newscentermaine.com
Community remembers teen who died in Gorham motorcycle crash
Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway died Tuesday in a motorcycle crash. He recently graduated from high school at Oxford Hills.
Person of Interest Admits to Setting Over 20 Roadside Fires in Maine
Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Maine Forest Rangers said they have found the individual who set over 20 roadside fires in the state of Maine. Officials said the person setting the fires admitted to it after being interviewed by State Fire Marshal Investigator Kenneth Tabor and Maine Forest Ranger Matt Bennett.
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
101.9 The Rock
