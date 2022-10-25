ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Maine boy dragged half a mile after hand gets caught in car door

The middle-school-age boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Earlier this week, a middle school-aged boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries after getting stuck in a car door and dragged as the car drove away. According to a city of South Portland release sent to Boston.com, the boy was dropped off at his residence by...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
lpgasmagazine.com

Dead River expands operations in Maine

Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine, purchased the propane and heating oil delivery business and HVAC business of Charlie Burnham Energy & Heating Service, based in Freeport, Maine. HVAC industry experts Charlie Burnham and George Gyorgy founded Charlie Burnham Heating Service in 1991. In 2009, Jim Enrico joined the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Teen Stuck in Car Door Dragged Half a Mile in Maine

A teenager is back home and recovering after being dragged approximately half a mile on the outside of a car with his thumb stuck in a door. According to South Portland Police, this happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when the boy, who is about 13 or 14, was exiting the car at his home.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
GORHAM, ME
NECN

Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase

The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
HAMPTON, NH
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy