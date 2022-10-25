We all know Khloé Kardashian has had to deal with a lot recently, especially when it comes to Tristan Thompson. In 2021, Kardashian thought the two were finally hitting their stride – the pair was dating again and he seemed dedicated to being a good father and partner. That is, however, until bombshell news broke that Thompson had cheated on her and welcomed a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols. In another turn of events, Kardashian revealed that she was also expecting her second child with Thompson via surrogate. Now, Kardashian is not holding back. In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian...

21 MINUTES AGO