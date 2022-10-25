Read full article on original website
‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant Confirmed as 14th Doctor, With Ncuti Gatwa to Follow
Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the BBC’s long-running and immensely popular “Doctor Who” series, regenerated on Sunday, Oct. 23, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles for the show’s 60th anniversary, and the BBC has confirmed that they will appear in three special episodes, set to air in November 2023. “David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor. Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed too,” the BBC said in a statement. “Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows...
BBC
Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials - From air dates to David Tennant’s return and Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who debut, here's what we know so far
Doctor Who's BBC centenary special delivered quite the twist as Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into none other than David Tennant. But what does it mean for the Fourteenth Doctor, Donna Noble and new Who star Ncuti Gatwa? To partially quote Gatwa's Doctor, here's everything we know about "what the hell is going on here".
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Whittaker wants to return to Doctor Who after upcoming finale
Jodie Whittaker, who plays the 13th Doctor in sci-fi series Doctor Who, wants to continue playing the character after the upcoming finale. Whittaker’s time as the Doctor is coming to an end, as is Chris Chibnall’s time as showrunner, with her regeneration episode The Power of the Doctor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every surprise cameo in the ‘Doctor Who’ centenary special
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: “The Power of the Doctor.”. Doctor Who fans could not have asked for anything more from Jodie Whittaker’s last episode as the Thirteenth Doctor’s feature-length finale managed to squeeze in more surprises than you can shake a sonic screwdriver at. While we knew to expect a few returning characters, including classic companions Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred), it turned out they were just the tip of the iceberg.
Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker meets classic Doctors including Peter Davison and Colin Baker in last episode
Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who featured surprise cameos from a number of the show’s former stars.The Broadchurch actor bowed out as the Doctor during Sunday night’s special “The Power of the Doctor”. You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.In the episode, Whittaker’s Doctor faces off against her nemesis The Master (Sacha Dhawan) once again, who has brought the Daleks and Cybermen together to defeat the Doctor.The Master makes the Doctor take part in a “forced regeneration”, in which he regenerates into her body and is able to control the Tardis.On the brink of her...
Doctor Who fans ‘lost for words’ as David Tennant makes shock appearance
Doctor Who fans have been left in a state of shock as David Tennant made an explosive return to the BBC series.Sunday (23 October) night saw Jodie Whittaker make her last adventure in the Tardis in the feature-length special episode “The Power of the Doctor”. You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.The episode ended with Whittaker regenerating, with fans suspecting that she was going to turn into Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who will be playing the Doctor in the next series.However, in a shocking twist, she instead turned back into former Doctor Who star Tennant.Tennant’s...
British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' set to premiere globally on Disney+
(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co’s streaming service, Disney+, said on Tuesday it would exclusively stream one of BBC’s adored shows “Doctor Who” to audiences outside the U.K. and Ireland.
wegotthiscovered.com
David Tennant teases the brain-melting mystery at the heart of his ‘Doctor Who’ return
Warning: this article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor. The question on everybody’s lips is also firmly on David Tennant’s, with the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who seeing the return of one of his most-loved companions. Catherine Tate went from comedy to sci-fi in...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who boss explains why Tom Baker was missing from Power of the Doctor
It turns out that Doctor Who legend Tom Baker was unavailable when Chris Chibnall came calling for 'The Power of the Doctor'. This episode (airing last week) was the second-most significant of the Jodie Whittaker era - following her first appearance of course - and welcomed back old Time Lords in the form of Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann to help defeat Sacha Dhawan's Master.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise season 12 casts Holby City and Downton Abbey stars
Death in Paradise hasn't finished expanding its cast for its upcoming season 12, with Holby City and Downtown Abbey stars joining the series. Announced via the show's official Twitter page today (October 26), John Michie, Gamba Cole and Cara Theobold are the latest stars jetting off to the fictional Caribbean island.
‘Sausage Party’ Series Ordered at Amazon, Multiple Original Cast Members Returning
A “Sausage Party” series has been ordered at Amazon, Variety has learned. The animated show is titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, so it is unknown if it will be a prequel or sequel to the 2016 film. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton — all of whom lent their voices to the film — will return for the series. Additionally, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also star in the series. It is currently in production. “Film used to be the superior art form...
digitalspy.com
ITV airs emotional last episode of Doc Martin
Doc Martin spoilers follow. ITV's long-running show Doc Martin came to an emotional end tonight (October 26) after nearly 18 years on air. In the drama's final episode, Martin Clunes' Martin Ellingham and his family were preparing to depart the town of Portwenn and relocate to London – but not before a dramatic turn of events led to the Doc changing his mind.
BBC
BBC acquires the tantalising new mystery horror series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for BBC iPlayer and BBC One
Described as one of the best horror TV shows of the past two decades when it launched on HBO Max earlier this year, BBC viewers can expect thrills and chills from this dark and twisty addition to the iconic franchise. — Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition. From Warner...
FX Greenlights ‘Never Let Me Go’ Series for Hulu
Kazuo Ishiguro’s sci-fi tearjerker “Never Let Me Go” is heading to the small screen. FX has officially ordered an adaptation of Ishiguro’s novel, set to air exclusively on Hulu. Published in 2005, “Never Let Me Go” is one of Ishiguro’s — a Nobel Prize-winning author also known for “The Remains of the Day” — most popular and critically acclaimed novels. Set in Britain during the ’90s, the book focuses on three childhood friends: Kathy, Tommy, and Ruth. Raised at the mysterious Hailsham boarding school, the three are clones created for the purpose of growing up healthy and donating their organs to...
tvinsider.com
‘Sausage Party’ Spinoff Series ‘Foodtopia’ Ordered at Prime Video
Prime Video has ordered a new animated series, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, based on the 2016 animated feature film, from Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and Point Grey Pictures. The series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories in 2024. Plot details for...
A.V. Club
The Roys are back in town: HBO shares first teaser trailer for season four of Succession
Ahead of last night’s House Of The Dragon finale, HBO shared some news on its other familial drama, Succession. In a new teaser trailer, we got a first look at where the Roys currently stand, and a timeline for their return. When we last saw the Roy siblings, Kendall...
Collider
‘The Winchesters’ Showrunner Explains Introducing Complications to Mary and John’s Romance
Editor's Note : This article contains spoilers for the third episode of The Winchesters. The Winchesters showrunner has spoken about the necessity to complicate things for John and Mary. With new characters Kyle and Betty appearing in Episode 3, Robby Thompson promises fans should expect the unexpected, whilst also remembering the lead characters have histories beyond the show. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Thompson explained that throwing complications into the relationship between John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) was important for their development. “When we first talked about the show, we asked, ‘What are the things that we can do to mess with expectations and also just play the history of what these kids’ lives were,’” Thompson explained. “They weren’t just sitting at home every Friday night when there wasn’t a monster case. What was life like for them?’”
House of the Dragon: HBO ‘disappointed’ as season finale leaks
The final episode of the first season of the hit Game of Thrones prequel has landed online days early
startattle.com
The Minute You Wake Up Dead (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser
After a shady small-town stockbroker begins dating a shy waitress, a shocking m–der takes place – and one of them may be responsible. Startattle.com – The Minute You Wake Up Dead 2022. As word spreads that there’s money behind the k—ing, every c-iminal in town wants their...
