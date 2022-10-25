Editor's Note : This article contains spoilers for the third episode of The Winchesters. The Winchesters showrunner has spoken about the necessity to complicate things for John and Mary. With new characters Kyle and Betty appearing in Episode 3, Robby Thompson promises fans should expect the unexpected, whilst also remembering the lead characters have histories beyond the show. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Thompson explained that throwing complications into the relationship between John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) was important for their development. “When we first talked about the show, we asked, ‘What are the things that we can do to mess with expectations and also just play the history of what these kids’ lives were,’” Thompson explained. “They weren’t just sitting at home every Friday night when there wasn’t a monster case. What was life like for them?’”

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO