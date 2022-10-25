Read full article on original website
Coldwater Elementary School closes due to rise in flu cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to a substantial increase in flu cases among staff and students, Coldwater Elementary School will be transitioning to remote learning Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Oxford City School Superintendent Shannon Stanley released the following statement:. Due to the timing of this decision and...
National Weather Service offers free storm spotter class
TUSCALOOSA CO.o, Ala. (WBRC) - A class is coming up in West Alabama that could make you much more knowledgeable about severe weather in your area. It might also better prepare you to help first responders. Tuscaloosa County EMA is helping promote a storm spotter class taught by the National...
Jefferson County Sheriff using new drone tech to keep Magic City Classic attendees safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is now using state of the art drone technology to try and keep you safe. Many of you attending the Magic City Classic will likely be caught on camera from above. The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office says with this technology...
81st annual Magic City Classic: Road closures, where to park, how to get to Legion Field Stadium
The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field Stadium. Planning to head to the game? Here’s what to...
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
Commuters dread bridge repair closing lanes on 20/59
TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Covered Bridge Road and two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. Repairs are under way. Wednesday was the first day of the I-20/59 lane closures, and residents who commute...
West Alabama School Districts Announce Early Dismissals, Closings Ahead of Tuesday’s Severe Weather
School districts across West Alabama announced early dismissals and closures set for Tuesday in response to potential severe weather expected to impact various parts of West Alabama. This post will be updated as decisions regarding early dismissals and closures become available from area school districts. Walker County Schools. Walker County...
Vehicle of Alabama man missing since 1983 found in Coosa River
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold missing person case dating back to 1983 may have been solved recently when a 1980s Ford Bronco and human remains were located in the Coosa River in Gadsden. The initial discovery was made in January of this year by Chris Overstreet, a scuba diver...
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Third Avenue North in Birmingham
A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Birmingham. Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 9:58 p.m. to the 200 block of Third Avenue North. The victim, whose identity hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said the driver remained at...
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
Children’s of Alabama seeing wait times upwards of 10 hours at ER
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is reporting unprecedented wait times at its emergency room as a bad strain of the flu and RSV spreads through the community. Dr. Alicia Webb said most children coming into the ER have symptoms of a viral infection such as COVID, the flu and RSV. That mixed with regularly seen emergencies is resulting in an influx of patients.
ADPH on immunity gap with flu outbreak hitting schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some schools in Central Alabama are going virtual because of a flu outbreak. Appalachian School in Blount County is closing Thursday and Friday. Fairfield High School and Middle School closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the respiratory illness. Alabama Department of Public Health district medical officer...
Birmingham offering shuttles for Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are expected to converge this weekend for the Magic City Classic. All those visitors mean a lot traffic and full parking spaces too. Again this year, the city is offering shuttles to help people get to where they need to go quickly. There are three...
COVID-19 hospitalizations decline as flu and RSV cases surge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors with UAB say we are in a pretty good place when it comes to COVID-19 as hospitalizations are continuing to decline. But at the same time, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, Division of Infectious Diseases director, said they are keeping a close eye on variants that are popping up in southeast Asia.
FIRST ALERT: Update on when to expect rain and possible storms this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After another chilly start on Friday, temperatures will rise into the 70s, with a mostly sunny sky. The weather is going to be perfect in the afternoon, with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph. The dry weather continues through Friday night, so you can expect more nice weather for high school football. Temperatures will tumble into the 60s during the evening, with a gradual increase in clouds overnight. Lows will be in the 50s Saturday morning.
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office using new drone technology to monitor crowded events
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it has new drone technology in place to monitor large crowd events just in time for the Magic City Classic. According to JCSO, the new tethered drones will give the air unit instant situational awareness of an...
Victim in critical condition after shooting at Homewood CVS
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting in Homewood on Saturday. The shooting occurred in the CVS parking lot on West Valley Avenue. Homewood police said the male victim is in critical condition. No suspects are currently in custody and the investigation...
Tuscaloosa Public Library Leaders: Branches Will Close Without More Funding
Leaders at the Tuscaloosa Public Library warned local media Friday that without an increase in funding, they will likely have to close their two auxiliary branches sometime next year. In an informal press conference led by TPL's executive director Jennifer Pearson, board president Florence Williams and treasurer Bryan Winter, the...
