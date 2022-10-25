BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After another chilly start on Friday, temperatures will rise into the 70s, with a mostly sunny sky. The weather is going to be perfect in the afternoon, with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph. The dry weather continues through Friday night, so you can expect more nice weather for high school football. Temperatures will tumble into the 60s during the evening, with a gradual increase in clouds overnight. Lows will be in the 50s Saturday morning.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO