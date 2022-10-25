Dare County has been chosen to receive $18,637 of Federal Emergency Food and Shelter funds awarded through the Department of Homeland Security. Under the terms of the grant from the national board, any non-profit, faith-based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services may apply for funds. Applying agencies must have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination and have demonstrated the capability of delivering emergency food and/or shelter programs. If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a volunteer board. Applications from qualifying organizations must be received no later than Wednesday, November 11, 2022, by 5 p.m.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO