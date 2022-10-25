Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Bodie Island Lighthouse 150th anniversary event rescheduled for November 12
Cape Hatteras National Seashore, in partnership with Outer Banks Forever and the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society, will celebrate the 150thanniversary of the lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse at 4 p.m. Nov. 12, 2022. First lit on Oct. 1, 1872, the current Bodie Island Lighthouse replaced the previous lighthouse which...
obxtoday.com
Dare County receives over $18,000 in federal emergency food and shelter funds
Dare County has been chosen to receive $18,637 of Federal Emergency Food and Shelter funds awarded through the Department of Homeland Security. Under the terms of the grant from the national board, any non-profit, faith-based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services may apply for funds. Applying agencies must have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination and have demonstrated the capability of delivering emergency food and/or shelter programs. If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a volunteer board. Applications from qualifying organizations must be received no later than Wednesday, November 11, 2022, by 5 p.m.
obxtoday.com
Town of Kill Devil Hills announces 2022 First Flight Holiday Market dates
The Town of Kill Devil Hills humbly announces the 2022 First Flight Holiday Markets taking place during the months of November and December at Aviation Park. The dates for the upcoming markets are as follows:. November 19: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 6: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. December...
obxtoday.com
‘Clue: On Stage’ performances to begin this evening at COA Elizabeth City; First 2022-23 season production
College of The Albemarle’s “Clue: On Stage” will begin this evening, October 27. This is the first 2022-2023 season production for the College of The Albemarle Student Theatre (COAST). “Clue: On Stage” is based on the Paramount film and the Hasbro board game; the stage show is...
