Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan Republican Party files suit against City of Flint regarding election inspectors
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Republican Party has filed a lawsuit against the City of Flint Clerk's office alleging they failed to appoint an equal number of Republican election inspectors as required by Michigan law. “We’re going to continue fighting to protect the integrity of our elections in Michigan,” said...
UpNorthLive.com
Man sentenced to 70 months after selling stolen guns to ATF agent
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Rapids man was sentenced Friday for unlawfully possessing firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. Ernest James Jones Jr., 22, was sentenced to 70 months in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms, Totten said. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney also...
UpNorthLive.com
Judge to make decision if ex-officer Schurr will stand trial Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder returned to court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing. Christopher Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop April 4. After hearing both sides in...
UpNorthLive.com
Court adjourns hearing for former Grand Rapids officer charged with murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County judge is expected to rule Friday whether a former Grand Rapids police officer will stand trial in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man. Thursday's preliminary hearing adjourned for the day just before 4 p.m., and will resume Friday morning in...
UpNorthLive.com
'No More Nassar:' MSU trustees hold emotional meeting amid leadership limbo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heading into rivalry weekend, Michigan State University is facing a lack of confidence - not just in its football team, but in the university's leadership. The East Lansing land grant university will soon be without a president after the resignation of Samuel Stanley, and its leadership...
UpNorthLive.com
New men's football team is coming to Calvin University
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Come 2023, students at Calvin University will have a few new sports teams to cheer for. The Board of Trustees approved a men's football team to its NCAA Division III portfolio in a meeting Friday. NHL: Red Wings no match for healthy Marchand, Bruins. Women's...
Comments / 0