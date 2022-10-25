ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Man sentenced to 70 months after selling stolen guns to ATF agent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Rapids man was sentenced Friday for unlawfully possessing firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. Ernest James Jones Jr., 22, was sentenced to 70 months in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms, Totten said. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney also...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Judge to make decision if ex-officer Schurr will stand trial Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder returned to court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing. Christopher Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop April 4. After hearing both sides in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

New men's football team is coming to Calvin University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Come 2023, students at Calvin University will have a few new sports teams to cheer for. The Board of Trustees approved a men's football team to its NCAA Division III portfolio in a meeting Friday. NHL: Red Wings no match for healthy Marchand, Bruins. Women's...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy