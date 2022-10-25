ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
Get This Swag To Wear To The Lighting of Rudolph In Lufkin, Texas

Visit Lufkin has now set a date for the lighting of Rudolph The Red Nose Pumping Unit. The City of Lufkin is making a full day of festivities leading up to the big moment. Vendors will be lining the downtown streets for the event that starts at 2 pm on December 3, 2022. It's being billed as a shopping extravaganza, and they have also made plans for all your favorite local area food trucks to attend.
Lufkin High School Graduate Honored for Exceptional Naval Service

A Lufkin High School graduate has been recognized by the United States Navy for the remarkable performance of his duties. Chief Fire Controlman Robert B. Massingill who has served as a Leading Chief Petty Officer, Lead Onboarder for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio since 2019, earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon for his dedicated service. Massingill was recognized and pinned by NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni with the assistance of the Executive Officer, CDR Stacey O’Neal, and Command Master Chief, DMDCM Samuel Bernal.
Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store

A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
Lufkin, Texas Theater Revives America’s Horror Poet For Halloween

"Words have no power to impress the mind without the exquisite horror of their reality." -Edgar Allan Poe January 19, 1809 – October 7, 1849. Take a glimpse into the mind of America's favorite macabre poet and tortured genius, Edgar Allan Poe, with a local Lufkin Theater group. The Green Room Theater's production of Nevermore: A Night In The Mind Of A Madman is not to be missed.
Mid-Century Modern Brookhollow Masterpiece In Lufkin, Texas

Today we see many different Mid-Century Modern (MCM) elements come back into style. They are usually recreations of the aesthetic and are limited to furnishings. What if your entire home was legit MCM through and through? I was amazed that I had never seen this house in Brookhollow, as it is essentially a Millennial Valhalla.
Nacogdoches County Woman Charged in Abandonment Case

According to a release by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, a woman was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge for allegedly leaving a young child home alone. Britnie Nicole Jeffress, 28, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, which is a state jail felony. She was booked into the county jail on Friday, October 21, and released after posting the $7,500 bond set by a Justice of the Peace.
