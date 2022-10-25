Read full article on original website
Free Pumpkin Party To Go Before Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
There were many events planned for Friday, October 28, 2022 that didn't happen because of the high chance of rain and high winds. It just wouldn't be an enjoyable time to be outside. The inaugural Boo Bash in Downtown Lufkin that was to replace the downtown trick or treat was...
PHOTOS: Pumpkins Decorated by Kids in Woden, Texas Are Stunning!
I have been in the radio business since 1979. Through the past 40+ years, I have been invited to judge a number of competitions. I've judged pageants and BBQ cook-offs. I have digested and scored quite a few hushpuppies at the Texas Forest Festival as well as given marks to floats and entries at numerous parades.
Tracy Byrd, Eli Young Band Coming to Nacogdoches, Texas This Week
Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches is the place to be this week for some great country music. Wednesday, October 26, country music superstar and southeast Texas native Tracy Byrd will be performing at a benefit concert at Banita Creek Hall. 100% of the proceeds from this show will benefit the Nacogdoches Area Cancer Coalition.
Friday Downpours Could Bring Up to 3 Inches of Rain to East Texas
Almost every county in Deep East Texas is under a burn ban (San Augustine is the only exception). If the current weather forecast holds true, some of those burn bans may be dropped before too long. A slow-moving system is expected to dump some needed precipitation across the Pineywoods throughout...
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
Lufkin Police Give Update on Manhunt, Capture of Assault Suspect
A massive, multi-agency manhunt took place Friday night in Garrison, Texas, as law enforcement officials were trying to locate a man suspected of an aggravated assault that had occurred just before lunchtime Friday at the Cash Now located at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a...
Brick Street Burger Battle Winner Announced In Nacogdoches, Texas
On Sunday, October 23, 2022 we found out who had the best burger on the brick streets of Downtown Nacogdoches. The competition finale party was at the Fredonia Brewery and all of the winners were announced. I used a burger photo from Cowboy Jack's Saloon and Grill in our first...
Lufkin’s Woodland Heights Hosting Spooky Event With Bike Giveaway
Woodland Heights Medical Center will host Spooky Safety Saturday (a FREE safety fair event) on Saturday, October 22 from 10am to 2pm at the Woodland Heights parking lot (loop side of the hospital). “The start of school and the beginning of the hectic holiday season is a good time to...
Get This Swag To Wear To The Lighting of Rudolph In Lufkin, Texas
Visit Lufkin has now set a date for the lighting of Rudolph The Red Nose Pumping Unit. The City of Lufkin is making a full day of festivities leading up to the big moment. Vendors will be lining the downtown streets for the event that starts at 2 pm on December 3, 2022. It's being billed as a shopping extravaganza, and they have also made plans for all your favorite local area food trucks to attend.
Remember When Restaurant Impossible Tried To Save This Lufkin, Texas BBQ Joint?
Back in 2013 Lufkin had a brush with fame as the show Restaurant Impossible came to town to makeover a long-standing BBQ place. Bryan's Smokehouse had gone through some tough times and the Food Network show came with the mission to improve things. The restaurant was located at 609 South...
Power of Pink! Banquet is Thursday, October 20 in Lufkin, Texas
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, marked by pink ribbons and a community of caregivers and survivors taking a stand in the fight against breast cancer. In 1993, the inaugural Power of Pink! event was held in Lufkin and has been going strong ever since. The background of the Power...
Lufkin High School Graduate Honored for Exceptional Naval Service
A Lufkin High School graduate has been recognized by the United States Navy for the remarkable performance of his duties. Chief Fire Controlman Robert B. Massingill who has served as a Leading Chief Petty Officer, Lead Onboarder for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio since 2019, earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon for his dedicated service. Massingill was recognized and pinned by NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni with the assistance of the Executive Officer, CDR Stacey O’Neal, and Command Master Chief, DMDCM Samuel Bernal.
There’s a Texas Cemetery That Supposedly Has a Buried Space Alien
A number of people, myself included, have an interesting fascination with looking at grave markers in cemeteries. I'm especially captivated by headstones that mark the final resting place of someone who lived and passed away well over 100 years ago. I don't consider it some sort of obsession with the...
Don’t Miss the Sassafras Festival Saturday in San Augustine, TX
The 32nd Annual Sassafras Festival takes place this Saturday, October 22 in downtown San Augustine. The event features numerous fun family events and activities. I'll get to a rundown of the events in just a moment, but first... Where Did The Name Sassafras Come From?. Sassafras is just one of...
Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store
A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
Lufkin City Council Approves New Game Room and Animal Ordinances
On Tuesday, October 18, the Lufkin City Council approved several new and/or updated ordinances regarding the city's animal services as well as the operation of game rooms within the city limits. The following updates and additions to the city's animal ordinances were approved:. The restriction of selling or giving away...
Celebrate Fall At The Farmers Market Pumpkin Fest In Lufkin, Texas
We are officially deep into the pumpkin-spiciest part of fall in Deep East Texas. If your family is looking to get an amazing pumpkin the Angelina County Farmers Market has some big things happening. They did this event on October 7th, 2022 and it was so well received that they...
Lufkin, Texas Theater Revives America’s Horror Poet For Halloween
"Words have no power to impress the mind without the exquisite horror of their reality." -Edgar Allan Poe January 19, 1809 – October 7, 1849. Take a glimpse into the mind of America's favorite macabre poet and tortured genius, Edgar Allan Poe, with a local Lufkin Theater group. The Green Room Theater's production of Nevermore: A Night In The Mind Of A Madman is not to be missed.
Mid-Century Modern Brookhollow Masterpiece In Lufkin, Texas
Today we see many different Mid-Century Modern (MCM) elements come back into style. They are usually recreations of the aesthetic and are limited to furnishings. What if your entire home was legit MCM through and through? I was amazed that I had never seen this house in Brookhollow, as it is essentially a Millennial Valhalla.
Nacogdoches County Woman Charged in Abandonment Case
According to a release by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, a woman was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge for allegedly leaving a young child home alone. Britnie Nicole Jeffress, 28, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, which is a state jail felony. She was booked into the county jail on Friday, October 21, and released after posting the $7,500 bond set by a Justice of the Peace.
ABOUT
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1077.com
