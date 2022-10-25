ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, MA

high-profile.com

Kaydon Integrated Technologies Welcomes Fresh

Canton, MA – Kaydon Integrated Technologies announced that John Fresh has joined its team as the director of business development at its Canton headquarters. He brings years of professional experience in the technology business and has already increased the business growth by bringing in new customers, partnerships, and opportunities.
CANTON, MA
high-profile.com

DECCO Announces New Appointments

Nashua, NH – DECCO, Inc. has announced new management positions amid recent growth and expansion of strategic business initiatives. As a key partner of the corporate leadership team, Caryn (Turchi) Morse, director of media & marketing, will oversee DECCO’s marketing, branding, and social media strategies to expand and amplify each of the company’s operating units. She retains more than 26 years of marketing, creative design, and communications expertise in the construction, manufacturing, and healthcare industries.
NASHUA, NH
high-profile.com

Brennan Expands in Pharma Markets

Burlington, MA – Brennan Consulting, Inc. is currently providing construction layout, as-builts, pile, steel framing and curtainwall layouts, and state-of-the-art technological services in the pharma arena. At 75/109 Smith Place (now 101 Smith Place) in Cambridge, this 3-story, 161,000sf technical office use is coming online R&D and lab ready,...
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Programming: A Roadmap for Leasing Lab Space

Leasing lab space in the metro Boston commercial real estate market – one of the top three in the country for life sciences – can present a journey into the unknown for companies emerging from the incubator stage or any growing company not familiar with the construction process. On any trip into unfamiliar territory, a road map is a requisite tool for helping a traveler steer clear of wrong turns, unexpected hazards, and costly detours. For companies seeking the most ideal space and lease terms for their lab facilities, market knowledge and early programming are the roadmaps to a successful project.
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Ground Broken on Allston Labworks

Boston – King Street Properties recently celebrated the groundbreaking of Allston Labworks, a $915 million project in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The 4.27-acre mixed-use project will be situated on the former Stadium Auto Body site on Western Avenue and will consist of 534,000sf of lab space, 20,000sf of retail, 35 residential units, and a 12,000sf public plaza with an additional 5,000sf of open space.
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Boston’s Christian Science Plaza Completes Restoration

Boston – Arcadis IBI Group, a landscape architectural design and environmental planning practice, announced the completion of a multi-year restoration and repair project for the Christian Science Plaza. The Reflecting Pool, a defining feature of the plaza, reopened to the public after vast infrastructure improvements and design enhancements designed...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts farm turning poop into power

RUTLAND – A Massachusetts farm is turning cow poop into power – and profit. At Jordan Dairy Farm in Rutland, the cows are doing two things – producing milk and poop, lot's of poop. Cow manure to be specific. That may seem like a stinky problem. But it's how the farm is being powered. "I think one of our largest bills years ago that came to us was energy," Randy Jordan said. Jordan is a fifth-generation farmer and the co-owner of Jordan Dairy Farm. And he has noticed an increase in production cost over the years."Milk prices are still the same...
RUTLAND, MA
high-profile.com

Principal Team Takes Helm at Maugel DeStefano

Harvard, MA – Maugel DeStefano Architects announced Principals Jonathan Cocker, Mike Kunz, and Mark Pelletier have become equal majority shareholders of the firm. In January 2023, after 30 years as founder and president, Brent Maugel will step away from day-to-day operations and move to an advisory role serving as a design influencer on major projects.
HARVARD, MA
high-profile.com

RevistaLab Delivers Insights into Boston, National Life Science CRE Markets at Launch Event

RevistaLab, a new platform launched by healthcare real estate information provider Revista, recently hosted a two-day event designed to introduce the new service to the life science market. Held at the Encore Boston Harbor on Oct. 13-14, the conference presented a deep dive into the Boston, San Francisco and San Diego markets as well as a comprehensive overview of the national life science market by RevistaLab principals Hilda Martin and Mike Hargrave, and also featured panel discussions with local and national life science experts and investors.
BOSTON, MA
birchrestaurant.com

Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA

Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
WORCESTER, MA
nshoremag.com

Seven North Shore Neighborhoods Worth Knowing

The North Shore’s cities and towns may seem familiar to people who’ve lived here for years, but they take on new personalities when viewed through a different lens. Suddenly, tourist-packed streets and shops transform into places where families stroll with their dogs in the evenings, kids walk home from school, and neighbors have block parties and cultural events. Here, we explore some of those familiar—and not-so-familiar—neighborhoods that make the fabric of the North Shore so rich and beautiful.
SALEM, MA
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH

