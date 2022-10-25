Read full article on original website
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
high-profile.com
Kaydon Integrated Technologies Welcomes Fresh
Canton, MA – Kaydon Integrated Technologies announced that John Fresh has joined its team as the director of business development at its Canton headquarters. He brings years of professional experience in the technology business and has already increased the business growth by bringing in new customers, partnerships, and opportunities.
high-profile.com
DECCO Announces New Appointments
Nashua, NH – DECCO, Inc. has announced new management positions amid recent growth and expansion of strategic business initiatives. As a key partner of the corporate leadership team, Caryn (Turchi) Morse, director of media & marketing, will oversee DECCO’s marketing, branding, and social media strategies to expand and amplify each of the company’s operating units. She retains more than 26 years of marketing, creative design, and communications expertise in the construction, manufacturing, and healthcare industries.
high-profile.com
Brennan Expands in Pharma Markets
Burlington, MA – Brennan Consulting, Inc. is currently providing construction layout, as-builts, pile, steel framing and curtainwall layouts, and state-of-the-art technological services in the pharma arena. At 75/109 Smith Place (now 101 Smith Place) in Cambridge, this 3-story, 161,000sf technical office use is coming online R&D and lab ready,...
high-profile.com
Programming: A Roadmap for Leasing Lab Space
Leasing lab space in the metro Boston commercial real estate market – one of the top three in the country for life sciences – can present a journey into the unknown for companies emerging from the incubator stage or any growing company not familiar with the construction process. On any trip into unfamiliar territory, a road map is a requisite tool for helping a traveler steer clear of wrong turns, unexpected hazards, and costly detours. For companies seeking the most ideal space and lease terms for their lab facilities, market knowledge and early programming are the roadmaps to a successful project.
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Allston Labworks
Boston – King Street Properties recently celebrated the groundbreaking of Allston Labworks, a $915 million project in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The 4.27-acre mixed-use project will be situated on the former Stadium Auto Body site on Western Avenue and will consist of 534,000sf of lab space, 20,000sf of retail, 35 residential units, and a 12,000sf public plaza with an additional 5,000sf of open space.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
high-profile.com
Boston’s Christian Science Plaza Completes Restoration
Boston – Arcadis IBI Group, a landscape architectural design and environmental planning practice, announced the completion of a multi-year restoration and repair project for the Christian Science Plaza. The Reflecting Pool, a defining feature of the plaza, reopened to the public after vast infrastructure improvements and design enhancements designed...
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
Massachusetts farm turning poop into power
RUTLAND – A Massachusetts farm is turning cow poop into power – and profit. At Jordan Dairy Farm in Rutland, the cows are doing two things – producing milk and poop, lot's of poop. Cow manure to be specific. That may seem like a stinky problem. But it's how the farm is being powered. "I think one of our largest bills years ago that came to us was energy," Randy Jordan said. Jordan is a fifth-generation farmer and the co-owner of Jordan Dairy Farm. And he has noticed an increase in production cost over the years."Milk prices are still the same...
These 4 free devices from Mass Save could reduce your utility bills
WORCESTER, Mass.—We’re all looking for ways to save money on our utility bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts families will pay 17.2 percent more for home heating this winter, reaching a level not seen in more than ten years. Fortunately, Mass Save offers free home energy...
high-profile.com
Principal Team Takes Helm at Maugel DeStefano
Harvard, MA – Maugel DeStefano Architects announced Principals Jonathan Cocker, Mike Kunz, and Mark Pelletier have become equal majority shareholders of the firm. In January 2023, after 30 years as founder and president, Brent Maugel will step away from day-to-day operations and move to an advisory role serving as a design influencer on major projects.
high-profile.com
RevistaLab Delivers Insights into Boston, National Life Science CRE Markets at Launch Event
RevistaLab, a new platform launched by healthcare real estate information provider Revista, recently hosted a two-day event designed to introduce the new service to the life science market. Held at the Encore Boston Harbor on Oct. 13-14, the conference presented a deep dive into the Boston, San Francisco and San Diego markets as well as a comprehensive overview of the national life science market by RevistaLab principals Hilda Martin and Mike Hargrave, and also featured panel discussions with local and national life science experts and investors.
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
birchrestaurant.com
Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA
Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
Massive lab building will displace some landmark Davis Square businesses
The Burren, a popular Irish bar in Davis Square, will remain open during construction, but several other businesses will close and may not return. A four-story life sciences development is coming to the heart of Davis Square, displacing several landmark storefronts in the Somerville neighborhood. The city’s Planning Board recently...
nshoremag.com
Seven North Shore Neighborhoods Worth Knowing
The North Shore’s cities and towns may seem familiar to people who’ve lived here for years, but they take on new personalities when viewed through a different lens. Suddenly, tourist-packed streets and shops transform into places where families stroll with their dogs in the evenings, kids walk home from school, and neighbors have block parties and cultural events. Here, we explore some of those familiar—and not-so-familiar—neighborhoods that make the fabric of the North Shore so rich and beautiful.
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
Governor Baker taps police standards official for judgeship
Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated a top employee at the state's new police oversight commission to serve as a Superior Court judge.
Both sides of Route 1 in Peabody shut down following serious crash
PEABODY, Mass. — Both sides of Route 1 in Peabody have been shut down following a serious crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 95 south to Route 1 south, according to MassDOT. Route 1 is currently closed in both directions to allow for...
