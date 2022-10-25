COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Antique machinery swap happening this weekend; Pancake breakfast coming soon; Library hosting many events

Read full article on original website
LOOKING BACK: The story of early county settler James Mack Hamblen
The story we share with you today first appeared in the Oct. 6, 1976, issue of the Brown County Democrat. James Mack Hamblen is fifth-generation Brown County Hamblen, great-great-grandson of famous early settler Job Hamblen (1762-1833) who had been a Revolutionary War soldier on the winning side. Job settled in...
AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: Author documents 35 unsolved cases in debut book
A local author has compiled 35 little known unsolved crime cases from around the state, including one from Brown County, into a debut book. Author Autumn Bones took the time to answer some questions about her new book, “Unsolved Indiana,” which is available for purchase on Amazon. Q:...
State Road 135 North closure in Morgantown set for next month
MORGANTOWN — State Road 135 North is set to close south of Morgantown for continued bridge work early next month. The upcoming closure of 135 North is over Indian Creek, south of State Road 252, will begin on or after Monday, Nov. 7, to continue rehabilitation work on the truss bridge near Morgantown.
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Brown County airman died in aircraft accident in European skies
By early 1944, some two plus years after Pearl Harbor, the “Arsenal of Democracy” that was the United States was exhibiting its full force on the Axis powers. Defense plants were pumping out weapons and munitions that would in the end overwhelm Germany and Japan. This was no...
