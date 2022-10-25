ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Kalamazoo's Portage Road at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Upcoming road construction in Kalamazoo will cause drivers to take some detours next week. Portage Road at I-94 is expected to be closed starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 for a bridge beam setting, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
KDPS taking medications of all types for National Drug Takeback Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're looking to get rid of unwanted or expired prescription drugs, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will take them off your hands. The department is taking part in National Drug Takeback Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the KDPS headquarters. Medications...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Blessing of the Badges hold 2nd annual event in Battle Creek

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders in West Michigan were honored at the 2nd annual Blessing of the Badges in Battle Creek Thursday. The event was held at Victory Life Church in Battle Creek, aimed to pay tribute to those who protect and serve the community. Explosion: Berrien Springs man...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Milestones Senior Services hosting first-ever senior resource fair

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an afternoon for the seniors in Kalamazoo. A Senior Resource Fair is expected to be held Thursday at Milestones Senior Services at 918 Jasper St., according to a representative from the organization. Milestones Senior Services, which provides programs for seniors and adults with disabilities, covers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Hastings teen dies after Baltimore Township car crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — A Hastings teen died after a car crash in Baltimore Township Wednesday night. The crash happened on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of the car and rolled into a corn field, according to Michigan State Police. One of the passengers,...
HASTINGS, MI
Grand Rapids man sells illegal guns to federal informant, faces prison time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One day after being released from jail on a weapons conviction, a Grand Rapids man sold illegal firearms to a federal informant. Ernest James Jones Jr., 22, was sentenced to 70 months in prison, and three years of supervised release, after selling illegal firearms to an informant on four different occasions, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
No one hurt by shootings in RiverTown Crossings Mall parking lot, police say

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — There were no reported injuries after two vehicles exchanged gunfire in a parking lot at RiverTown Crossings Mall Saturday, according to the Grandville Police Department. Officers responded to the call for shots fired just after 2 p.m., police said. According to the investigation, an unoccupied vehicle...
GRANDVILLE, MI
Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan

AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
LUDINGTON, MI
Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
LANSING, MI

