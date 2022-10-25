Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist crashes into overturned car hauler near Marshall, dies at hospital
MARSHALL, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash that happened Saturday around 7:40 a.m. on Michigan Avenue near 13-Mile Road in Marshall Township, according to Michigan State Police. Investigation shows, a 64-year-old man was driving a semi-dump trailer on Michigan Avenue when he turned left into a...
Kalamazoo's Portage Road at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Upcoming road construction in Kalamazoo will cause drivers to take some detours next week. Portage Road at I-94 is expected to be closed starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 for a bridge beam setting, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
Pro-abortion sign outside Kalamazoo County church gets stolen, vandalized, pastor says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County pastor said a sign outside his church showing support for Proposal 3 keeps getting vandalized. The large banner was slashed in half earlier this week at Oshtemo United Methodist, according to a photo taken by the pastor. Prop 3: What Michigan's proposed abortion...
Victorious Veterans: West Michigan events, giveaways happening on Veteran's Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Veteran's Day is a special time to honor those who served, or are serving, for our country. Below are events and giveaways happening around West Michigan in honor of our veterans. Veterans benefits: New benefits to assist veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, burn pits. Allegan County:
KDPS taking medications of all types for National Drug Takeback Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're looking to get rid of unwanted or expired prescription drugs, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will take them off your hands. The department is taking part in National Drug Takeback Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the KDPS headquarters. Medications...
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
Barry County Sheriff and township clerk spread voting conspiracies as midterms near
IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An election clerk in a small township in Barry County who filed a lawsuit to decertify Michigan's 2020 election results and gave unauthorized access to election equipment continues to publicly amplify voting machine conspiracies. Irving Township Clerk Sharon Olson pointed to unproven reports suggesting voting...
Man killed in accident at Wyoming truck parts supplier
A man died at a truck parts supplier in Wyoming in what police called a workplace accident.
Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
Blessing of the Badges hold 2nd annual event in Battle Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders in West Michigan were honored at the 2nd annual Blessing of the Badges in Battle Creek Thursday. The event was held at Victory Life Church in Battle Creek, aimed to pay tribute to those who protect and serve the community. Explosion: Berrien Springs man...
Milestones Senior Services hosting first-ever senior resource fair
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an afternoon for the seniors in Kalamazoo. A Senior Resource Fair is expected to be held Thursday at Milestones Senior Services at 918 Jasper St., according to a representative from the organization. Milestones Senior Services, which provides programs for seniors and adults with disabilities, covers...
Hastings teen dies after Baltimore Township car crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — A Hastings teen died after a car crash in Baltimore Township Wednesday night. The crash happened on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of the car and rolled into a corn field, according to Michigan State Police. One of the passengers,...
Grand Rapids man sells illegal guns to federal informant, faces prison time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One day after being released from jail on a weapons conviction, a Grand Rapids man sold illegal firearms to a federal informant. Ernest James Jones Jr., 22, was sentenced to 70 months in prison, and three years of supervised release, after selling illegal firearms to an informant on four different occasions, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
No one hurt by shootings in RiverTown Crossings Mall parking lot, police say
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — There were no reported injuries after two vehicles exchanged gunfire in a parking lot at RiverTown Crossings Mall Saturday, according to the Grandville Police Department. Officers responded to the call for shots fired just after 2 p.m., police said. According to the investigation, an unoccupied vehicle...
Judge will take weekend to decide whether ex-officer should stand trial for murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police Department captain believed a former fellow officer was justified in the deadly shooting of an unarmed black man, according to testimony in Kent County District Court Friday. Christopher Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder for shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya,...
Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan
AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
