ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

‘They cried’: Black families harmed by South Jackson NICU closure, doctors warn

By Isabelle Taft
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msA9z_0im1JKq600
Dr. Samuel F. Brown talks about Mississippi's health disparities while in his office in Jackson, Miss., Monday, October 17, 2022. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today

The closure of a neonatal intensive care unit in South Jackson will hurt the mothers and babies who need it most, say doctors and nurses who care for the patients in this majority Black, low-income area.

Dr. Samuel Brown, an OB/GYN at Merit Health Central, sees many patients with conditions that increase their risk of delivering early, like diabetes and high blood pressure. The vast majority of his patients are Black, and Black women in Mississippi are about 50% more likely than white women to deliver prematurely – the most common reason a baby is admitted to the NICU.

With a NICU at Merit Health Central, Brown’s patients who go into labor early and those with other complications could deliver at the hospital close to home and recover while their baby received care at the same facility.

But last month, Merit Health announced it was closing the NICU at Merit Central. Now, women who go into labor before 35 weeks of pregnancy aren’t supposed to deliver at Merit Central unless it’s an emergency and they can’t be safely transferred. If a baby born at Merit Central requires NICU care, they are “shipped off” to Merit River Oaks or Woman’s Hospital, both located in Flowood, said Laketa Johnson, who works with Brown as a nurse manager.

Since the NICU closed at Merit Central, 10 babies have been transferred to other facilities, according to Merit. Only four babies were transferred in 2022 before the NICU closed.

“This community is the community that needs doctors … because of obesity and preterm labor, diabetes, hypertension, all that stuff affects pregnancy,” Brown said. “And those are the patients that are going to need high-risk doctors or the NICU. And the fact is, that the NICU is gone. It’s just not a good thing for this community.”

The demographics of Flowood are different from those of the community surrounding Merit Central: The zip code that includes Merit Central is 93% Black, with 31% of residents in poverty and a median income of $29,600. The zip code that includes the two Merit hospitals in Flowood is 30% Black, with 20% of residents below the poverty line and a median household income of $69,000.

Black women and babies in Mississippi suffer the worst of the state’s abysmal maternal and infant health outcomes. Black women are about 2.5 times likelier to die of a pregnancy-related complication than white women. Black babies are more likely to be born early and to have a low birth weight. And they are twice as likely to die before their first birthday as white babies.

Alicia Carpenter, director of marketing at Merit Health, said the closure of the NICU at Merit Central was part of an effort to reduce duplication of services across their network. She said doctors help patients decide where to deliver based on their needs and health history.

“We will work with OB providers for patients who are less than 35 weeks to understand what is best for both the mother and baby at time of presentation and post-delivery,” she said in an emailed statement to Mississippi Today. “If an expectant mother presented in labor and could not be safely transferred to a higher level of care prior to delivery, Merit Health Central is prepared to safely deliver the mother and stabilize the baby for transfer to one of our sister hospitals that has NICU services or to one of the three hospitals in the neighboring Jackson area that offer NICU services.”

The closure of the NICU is part of a broader reduction in services at Merit Central, which is owned by Hinds County but leased and operated by the Nashville-based company Community Health Systems. The company reported a $326 million net loss in the second quarter of 2022.

Closures have included the hospital’s burn unit, the only such facility in the state, and its operating room. Anyone admitted to the emergency room who needs surgery will be transferred after being stabilized. Cardiovascular and endoscopy services have been moved to the suburbs, too.

Of the company’s nine facilities in Mississippi, Merit Central spends the largest amount by far providing care for patients without insurance, who in most cases have no ability to pay, meaning the hospital must absorb the costs. That figure was $16 million in the most recent fiscal year.

Merit has said labor and delivery services, including cesarean sections, will continue at Merit Central. But while Brown and his colleagues continue to see obstetrics patients and deliver babies at the hospital, the closure of the NICU disrupts care for many of their patients.

Dr. Edith Smith Rayford, an OB/GYN at the community health center Central Mississippi Health Services, Inc., has delivered babies at the hospital since 1996. She served as chief of the OB/GYN section and chief of women’s health and has seen the hospital change owners several times.

“I really, really had the vision that the hospital would remain a beacon for the community,” she said. “But I think that maybe I was wrong there.”

Roughly 700 to 750 babies were born each year at Merit Central from 2019 to 2021, according to statistics provided by the health department.

Carpenter said that 72 babies were admitted to the NICU at Merit Central in 2021, about 10% of all babies born there. At River Oaks, 172 babies spent time in the NICU, a similar share of all births.

The NICU at River Oaks can accommodate 20 babies, while the facility at Woman’s Hospital can take 16, Carpenter said.

At the NICU, newborns get around-the-clock care from experts, with careful monitoring of their vital signs and temperature. Babies can stay for a few hours or for as long as months.

Rayford said that routine deliveries haven’t changed at Merit Central. But now, for more complicated situations, she doesn’t have the support she would like. And moms who deliver prematurely at Merit Central will likely be separated from their newborns.

“Already a bond is being broken,” she said. “Mom is in one facility, the baby in another. A newborn at that. I’m just not comfortable with that.”

Brown has one patient whose water broke at 32 weeks who has been admitted to River Oaks. Before the NICU closed, she could have been at Merit Central, where Brown sees his patients regularly and would be able to check in on her easily between other appointments.

“This is the type of patient that I need here,” Brown said. “She can deliver any time.”

Since the NICU closed, Brown has had patients who delivered at Merit Central only to have their babies sent to River Oaks.

Johnson, the nurse manager, recalls patients’ reactions to learning their babies would be taken to another hospital across town.

“They cried,” she said.

We continue to report to you.

Our continued and thorough coverage is only possible with your help. Help us keep Mississippians informed by becoming a Mississippi Today member today.

Yes. I support this work >>

We want to hear from you!

By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi’s communities, our reporters put a human face on how policy affects everyday Mississippians. We’re listening closely to our readers to help us continue to align our work with the needs and priorities of people from all across Mississippi. Please take a few minutes to tell us what’s on your mind by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 14

Candy Barner
4d ago

This is just sad and it wasn't carefully thought out. Many women don't have a clue about how the pregnancy will go until you're at the threshold, even being high-risk you just never sure one minute you’re doing good the next minute your water has threshold, even being high-risk you just never sure one minute you’re doing good the next minute he wore his broken broken. I know because I'm her! Dr. Brown care is unmatched and he will definitely go above and beyond for his patients. Dr. Rayford is spot on with care and the female reproductive organs. To remove a vital piece of the puzzle and still expect the same or better results is redundant. Money outweigh black lives is the message but every race will suffer from this because in these days hardship in all aspects has no color! This decision was obviously made by people who never been in a high risk situation or had family in the situation where time meant life or death! This is selfish !

Reply
5
Holly McWilliams
3d ago

This isn't about black or white. It's about the almighty green as always. When there's no money there's no one willing to make an effort to make anything better. Healthcare is broken in this country, not just here in MS. Everyone needs affordable insurance and drug costs. People shouldn't have to pay $30 a pill for something it cost $.3 cents to make because some bug pharma lab slapped a brand name on it. Take these considerations with you into the voting booth in November!

Reply
4
nobodycaresaboutthelaws
4d ago

They closed many in areas that really needed them all over the state. All races need them!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

NO BONES ABOUT IT: Mississippi couple turns 12-foot skeleton into neighborhood icon

In one Mississippi neighborhood, there is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe has been on display in their front yard for the last 12 months for a simple reason.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

What are your city’s trick-or-treating hours?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is right around the corner, and that means parents, schools and organizations are planning events to celebrate. To help with that planning, city’s set trick-or-treating hours. The timeslots are just guidelines. Parents are encouraged to do what’s best for their family. Find out your city’s trick-or-treating hours for Monday, October […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

1-year-old in critical condition after falling into day care pool

BYRAM, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health has closed a day care in Byram after a 1-year-old fell into a pool at the facility. A sign has been posted on the door of Little Blessings from Heaven on Davis Road telling parents that the day care is closed until further notice.
BYRAM, MS
BevNET.com

Cathead Distillery Honors Late Blues Musician with Limited Release Bourbon

JACKSON, Miss.— Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is proud to support Music Maker Foundation and their mission to tend the roots of American Music with a 2022 limited release of Tintype Old Soul Bourbon, Series 1. Aged for seven years and bottled at cask strength, Tintype Old Soul Bourbon is uncut and unfiltered—just like the blues artist it honors. The bottle’s label features a tintype photograph of blues vocalist legend Captain Luke Mayer and is a 2022 release of the first edition in the distillery’s Tintype series.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson city councilman says he and local pastor resolved slander suit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he’s resolved a lawsuit with a local pastor that sued him for defamation. “Despite the process of litigation, we met as brothers in Christ and have resolved our differences, without the exchange of money,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said in a statement released Friday morning.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to deadly house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Jackson. Jackson Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon has confirmed a body was found inside of the mobile home on South Drive. Armon also said the victim could not be identified by gender because they were heavily burned. A coroner arrived […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Carthage accident involves full school bus

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
CARTHAGE, MS
bookriot.com

The Neglected Tale of the Tougaloo Nine and their 1961 Read-In

On March 27, 1961, nine students from Tougaloo College visited a Jackson, Mississippi library for Black residents, the George Washington Carver Library, and requested books that they needed for school assignments that they knew the library wouldn’t have available. The students then went to the main Jackson Public Library,...
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy