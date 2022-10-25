Read full article on original website
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Ethan crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 chargeshellasOxford, ME
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
WGME
Maine mom wants more body cameras after police shot her son, I-Team tracks their use
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Body cameras have become almost an essential tool in recent years, as law enforcement across the country has faced increase pressure from the public to increase transparency. In Maine, many departments were early adopters but there's been no research since looking at which agencies are currently using...
WGME
State Police warn Mainers about fundraising scam calls
State Police say scammers are pretending to be them and calling Mainers, claiming they're fundraising for the Maine State Troopers Association. When asked which troop they're from, police say the scammers hang up. State Police say the Maine State Troopers Association represents the trooper's union and does not ask people...
WGME
Harvest on the Harbor
An event highlighting Maine’s hospitality industry is officially underway. Harvest on the Harbor offers everything from spirit tastings, an oyster fest, and the 2022 Maine Lobster Chef of the Year competition. CBS13 caught up with one chef competing, Mimi Weissenborn, of Sur Lie and Gather. She joined us in...
WGME
Maine immigrant community leader shot during trip in Ethiopia
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Maine immigrant community leader was shot on a trip to Ethiopia Tuesday, according to our media partners at the Sun Journal. The Sun Journal says a law enforcement officer shot and injured Fowsia Musse at an airport in Ethiopia. One other person was killed, and three...
WGME
Topping-off ceremony held in Portland for tallest apartment building in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A topping-off ceremony was held in Portland on Thursday to celebrate the placement of the last steel beam on what will become the tallest apartment building in Maine. The new 180,000 square foot building is located at the corner of Federal and Temple streets in Portland. The...
WGME
Maine treasurer searching for owners of war-era bond
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine treasurer is asking for help finding the owners defense/war-era bonds. According to the Maine Treasurer Henry Beck, his office is currently holding the defense/war-era bonds as part of its unclaimed property safekeeping program. The bonds were received by the office from abandoned safe deposit boxes...
WGME
Halloween weekend looking spook-tacular in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Sunny weather continues into the weekend before Halloween, with temperatures very comfortable during the afternoon. Halloween itself is overall looking pretty good, with mild temperatures but with cloudy skies and a low end chance of a shower as well. Friday will be a beautiful but cool day. Lots...
WGME
Nonprofit that helps feed Maine families in need expanding
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nonprofit that helps get food on the table for families in need is expanding with a new facility. The Locker Project works with more than 40 schools in Greater Portland to share thousands of pounds of healthy food each month. Students can take home staples...
WGME
Life expectancy of Maine's beloved 207 area code extended
The life expectancy of Maine’s beloved 207 area code has been extended through part of 2027. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says ongoing efforts to preserve Maine’s 207 area code have resulted in an extension of about 15 months from the previous exhaustion date prediction of the fourth quarter of 2025.
WGME
Sun returns to Maine, expect great weather through the weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Finally! The sun is back in Maine. A great stretch of sunny weather begins Thursday and continues through the end of the weekend. Unfortunately, rain next week has trended faster- very likely we end up with a wet Halloween. Thursday will be sunny, mild, and breezy. Our high...
WGME
Don't throw away your pumpkins after Halloween. It could be a farm animal's next snack.
(BDN) -- When it comes to pumpkins, stay out of Willy’s way. The 1,400-pound male bison is the undisputed patriarch of a small northern Maine bison herd and he loves few things more than noshing on fall gourds. Luckily for Willy — and countless other farm animals around Maine...
WGME
Gardens Aglow returns as a walking experience with new reimagined design
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- After a two-year hiatus, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens “Gardens Aglow” in Boothbay is once again a walking experience, with a new reimagined design. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens says it is thrilled to present its eighth annual Gardens Aglow. The new, reimagined design includes over 750,000...
