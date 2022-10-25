ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

State Police warn Mainers about fundraising scam calls

State Police say scammers are pretending to be them and calling Mainers, claiming they're fundraising for the Maine State Troopers Association. When asked which troop they're from, police say the scammers hang up. State Police say the Maine State Troopers Association represents the trooper's union and does not ask people...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Harvest on the Harbor

An event highlighting Maine’s hospitality industry is officially underway. Harvest on the Harbor offers everything from spirit tastings, an oyster fest, and the 2022 Maine Lobster Chef of the Year competition. CBS13 caught up with one chef competing, Mimi Weissenborn, of Sur Lie and Gather. She joined us in...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine immigrant community leader shot during trip in Ethiopia

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Maine immigrant community leader was shot on a trip to Ethiopia Tuesday, according to our media partners at the Sun Journal. The Sun Journal says a law enforcement officer shot and injured Fowsia Musse at an airport in Ethiopia. One other person was killed, and three...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine treasurer searching for owners of war-era bond

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine treasurer is asking for help finding the owners defense/war-era bonds. According to the Maine Treasurer Henry Beck, his office is currently holding the defense/war-era bonds as part of its unclaimed property safekeeping program. The bonds were received by the office from abandoned safe deposit boxes...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Halloween weekend looking spook-tacular in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Sunny weather continues into the weekend before Halloween, with temperatures very comfortable during the afternoon. Halloween itself is overall looking pretty good, with mild temperatures but with cloudy skies and a low end chance of a shower as well. Friday will be a beautiful but cool day. Lots...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Nonprofit that helps feed Maine families in need expanding

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nonprofit that helps get food on the table for families in need is expanding with a new facility. The Locker Project works with more than 40 schools in Greater Portland to share thousands of pounds of healthy food each month. Students can take home staples...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Life expectancy of Maine's beloved 207 area code extended

The life expectancy of Maine’s beloved 207 area code has been extended through part of 2027. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says ongoing efforts to preserve Maine’s 207 area code have resulted in an extension of about 15 months from the previous exhaustion date prediction of the fourth quarter of 2025.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Sun returns to Maine, expect great weather through the weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Finally! The sun is back in Maine. A great stretch of sunny weather begins Thursday and continues through the end of the weekend. Unfortunately, rain next week has trended faster- very likely we end up with a wet Halloween. Thursday will be sunny, mild, and breezy. Our high...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gardens Aglow returns as a walking experience with new reimagined design

BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- After a two-year hiatus, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens “Gardens Aglow” in Boothbay is once again a walking experience, with a new reimagined design. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens says it is thrilled to present its eighth annual Gardens Aglow. The new, reimagined design includes over 750,000...
BOOTHBAY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy