What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
Four Community Titans Named Grand Marshals of 2022 West Alabama Christmas Parade
The grand marshals for the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade were announced Monday in a press release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority. According to the release, Lyda Black, Clell Hobson, Sr., Gary Minor and Dr. Samory Pruitt were selected to lead this year's parade, which will take place on December 5.
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Shelby County officers searching for woman potentially involved in theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify an individual who may have something to do with a theft investigation. According to SCSO, a theft occurred in Sept. 2022 in the Montevallo area. If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Sgt. Curenton at 205-670-6173.
Massive search ongoing for violent assault suspect along I-20 in Irondale
A large search is underway for a suspect who fled from Irondale police. The unidentified suspect is wanted in a violent felony assault that happened earlier Wednesday. Authorities said they made contact with the suspect who then abandoned his pickup truck just off Interstate 20 at the Kilgore Memorial Drive exit.
14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. In...
Birmingham fatal shooting victim tried to get help at a home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Monday night in the Sandusky area. A 911 call just after 10 p.m. led police to a home in the 10 block of Elba Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Keyon Pollock there with a gunshot wound...
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged
A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
NEW OPENING: Homewood Bagel Company in Tuscaloosa
Hey bagel, lovers! You’re in luck because Birmingham’s favorite bagel shop is coming to Tuscaloosa—opening on Friday, October 28. Keep reading for more tasty details. Homewood Bagel Company serves made-from-scratch bagels each and every day. They offer so much more than just bagels, including bagel sandwiches, wraps, other baked goods and gourmet coffee. This family-owned business has been up and running in Homewood since 2017 and has proven to be very successful.
Loss of football and the possible economic impact in Alabama -- a 40th anniv APR encore story
The rock group Toto won the Grammy for record of the year in 1982 for their hit song Rosanna. That was the same year Alabama Public Radio first went on the air. The APR news team is observing this fortieth anniversary with encore airings of the best of our stories. That includes this one from 2020. It’s college football season. APR student intern Jamie Jefferson examined the economic impact of football on the Tuscaloosa area during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s that story from the APR archives.
Man Loses Leg After Truck Runs Him Over in Brookwood, Driver Charged with Attempted Murder
A Bessemer man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly intentionally struck another man with his truck, causing injuries that required the amputation of the victim's leg. In court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police said the victim was walking down Lock 17 Road in Brookwood last...
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
COMING SOON: Good Dog Park to open in Tuscaloosa—details here
Humans and pups, prepare for paradise! Good Dog Park, a pet resort and beer bar, opens soon in Tuscaloosa. Read on for the tail-wagging details. Has your local dog park become a bit dull? Get ready to howl because Good Dog Park ups the game for dogs and their humans. Its mission— to bring community-minded people and their dogs together in a fun, safe and creative space.
Cullman man enters 15th month at UAB Hospital, and he can't leave until he gets a double lung-heart transplant
It’s Groundhog Day for Jason McCollum. Then again, every day is Groundhog Day. Waking up every morning in a UAB Hospital bed. Just like he’s done for over 14 months. Jason McCollum is 49 years old, a loving husband and a father of three. He’s been at UAB...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Police trying to ID armed suspect in robbery at southwest Birmingham store
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a robbery at a southwest Birmingham convenience store. The holdup happened Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Best Convenience Store at 1744 Pearson Ave. S.W. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the suspect walked into the business and pointed a...
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
University of Alabama Greek Council Cancels “Trick or Treat on Sorority Row” Event
The Alabama Panhellenic Association at the University of Alabama announced the cancellation of the 2022 "Trick or Treat on Sorority Row" Tuesday afternoon due to inclement weather. According to a release from university spokesperson, Shane Dorrill, the event was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Dorrill said the event...
