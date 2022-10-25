ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

K-State Salina receives Leadership Transformation Grant

Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is one of 87 organizations across Kansas to be selected for the 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant. The competitive grant, through the Kansas Leadership Center, will help K-State Salina continue cultivating a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. As part of the Leadership Transformation Grant, K-State Salina has been awarded 60 spots, meaning that faculty and staff can partake in the training, regardless of position or title. K-State Salina's mission starts with the development of leadership and this grant is one way the campus is investing in its faculty, staff and students to develop leadership capacity.
SALINA, KS
Tammy Walker Cancer Center receives ASCO QOPI® re-certification

The Tammy Walker Cancer Center’s Medical Oncology and Hematology Department has received a three-year re-certification from the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI®). The voluntary program is an effort to help medical oncology practices assess the quality of care they provide patients using...
SALINA, KS
Terstriep selected as KDOT district engineer in Salina

Brent Terstriep has been selected as Kansas Department of Transportation’s District Two Engineer in Salina. Terstriep transferred to Salina from his position as the District Five Engineer in Hutchinson. He succeeds Randy West, who retired last month. Terstriep pursued his civil engineering degree at the University of Kansas. After...
SALINA, KS
SPONSORED: Pettle’s Flowers seeks floral designer

· Full, part time, and seasonal positions available. · Floral experience preferred, on the job training available if needed. · Knowledge of floral design, and a sense of color is needed. · This is a way to show your creativity and artistic abilities with use of many...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 27

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alvarez, Jami Marie; 45; Overland. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Branting, Erin;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 22-28

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BAKER, JOSHUA DALE; 35; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
🎥 Watch live as Southeast of Saline hosts Haven tonight!

The Southeast of Saline Trojans host the Haven Wildcats tonight. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin Hanney has the call. You also can watch a live stream of the game on Salina Post thanks to Assaria Oil & Hardware!
HAVEN, KS
Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at north Salina business

On Oct. 7, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at Reanimated Customs, 1745 N. Ninth Street. In the early morning hours, an employee noticed movement on the business' surveillance cameras. The employee went to the business to investigate and found an unknown suspect had broken a window and gained entry into the business. More than $13,000 in tools were stolen from inside.
SALINA, KS
3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Salina

Three people were injured in an accident just after 11:30 a.m. Friday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford C-Max driven by Mary Lynn Henry, 75, Salina, was southbound on S. Ohio Street at E. Republic Avenue in Salina. The car struck an eastbound 2021 Honda CRV...
SALINA, KS
Sheriff's office looking for pickup stolen east of Salina

A Salina man is missing a pickup after it was stolen east of the city earlier this week. Vincent Raetz, 59, of Salina, reported that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, someone stole his blue, 1995 GMC Sierra pickup from where it was parked in the 1700 block of E. Old Highway 40 near the ADM elevator where he works, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Chapman growth put to the test in week nine Clay Center rematch

Four weeks ago things looked dire for the Chapman Fighting Irish, who were just 1-4 and battling for their lives in district play. Despite the slow start, the Irish quickly righted the ship, putting their newly developed experience on full display to win two of their last three including a blowout of Wichita Trinity and a fourth-quarter comeback against Clearwater.
CLAY CENTER, KS
Undercover deputies arrest 2 Salina men, recover stolen tractor

DICKINSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Salina men in connection with theft and drug allegations. On Tuesday, the Dickinson County Sheriff received a report of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R tractor - valued at $36,645, according to a media release. Investigators learned the tractor had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
SALINA, KS
Kansas man accused of slashing tires on law enforcement vehicles

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism involving police vehicles in Geary County. During the early morning hours Thursday Geary County Sheriff's Office vehicles were the target of vandalism when tires were slashed on 11 patrol units while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin streets, according to a media release.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
