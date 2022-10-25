Read full article on original website
K-State Salina receives Leadership Transformation Grant
Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is one of 87 organizations across Kansas to be selected for the 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant. The competitive grant, through the Kansas Leadership Center, will help K-State Salina continue cultivating a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. As part of the Leadership Transformation Grant, K-State Salina has been awarded 60 spots, meaning that faculty and staff can partake in the training, regardless of position or title. K-State Salina's mission starts with the development of leadership and this grant is one way the campus is investing in its faculty, staff and students to develop leadership capacity.
Tammy Walker Cancer Center receives ASCO QOPI® re-certification
The Tammy Walker Cancer Center’s Medical Oncology and Hematology Department has received a three-year re-certification from the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI®). The voluntary program is an effort to help medical oncology practices assess the quality of care they provide patients using...
Terstriep selected as KDOT district engineer in Salina
Brent Terstriep has been selected as Kansas Department of Transportation’s District Two Engineer in Salina. Terstriep transferred to Salina from his position as the District Five Engineer in Hutchinson. He succeeds Randy West, who retired last month. Terstriep pursued his civil engineering degree at the University of Kansas. After...
SPONSORED: Pettle’s Flowers seeks floral designer
· Full, part time, and seasonal positions available. · Floral experience preferred, on the job training available if needed. · Knowledge of floral design, and a sense of color is needed. · This is a way to show your creativity and artistic abilities with use of many...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 27
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alvarez, Jami Marie; 45; Overland. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Branting, Erin;...
Salvation Army announces application dates for Christmas assistance
The Salvation Army in Salina has announced the dates that it will accept Christmas assistance applications. The organization plans to accept applications for Christmas Angel Tree and toys from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the following dates. Nov. 2. Nov. 4. Nov. 7. Nov. 9. Nov. 11. Applicants must provide proof...
Next Saline County Commission meeting a study session at new jail site
A year ago Thursday, Saline County officials broke ground on the new Saline County Jail and sheriff's office. "With construction slated for substantial completion in 11 more months, construction is at the halfway point," Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes noted in an announcement. To mark the occasion, the county commissioners'...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 22-28
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BAKER, JOSHUA DALE; 35; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
🎥 Watch live as Southeast of Saline hosts Haven tonight!
The Southeast of Saline Trojans host the Haven Wildcats tonight. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin Hanney has the call. You also can watch a live stream of the game on Salina Post thanks to Assaria Oil & Hardware!
Juvenile on bicycle struck fender of car driven by Salina man
A juvenile was injured in an accident just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by Gregory Arnold, 44, Salina, was southbound on Roach Street and began to make an eastbound turn onto Pentwood Drive. A juvenile on a bicycle was...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at north Salina business
On Oct. 7, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at Reanimated Customs, 1745 N. Ninth Street. In the early morning hours, an employee noticed movement on the business' surveillance cameras. The employee went to the business to investigate and found an unknown suspect had broken a window and gained entry into the business. More than $13,000 in tools were stolen from inside.
3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Salina
Three people were injured in an accident just after 11:30 a.m. Friday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford C-Max driven by Mary Lynn Henry, 75, Salina, was southbound on S. Ohio Street at E. Republic Avenue in Salina. The car struck an eastbound 2021 Honda CRV...
Friends of Salina Animal Shelter giving away straw bales to pet owners
Keeping animals warm and comfortable this winter is the idea behind an upcoming straw bale giveaway. The Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter is planning a Straw Bale Giveaway Day on Nov. 5. During the drive-through event, pet owners can get a free straw bale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Salina Animal Shelter, 329 N. Second.
Sheriff's office looking for pickup stolen east of Salina
A Salina man is missing a pickup after it was stolen east of the city earlier this week. Vincent Raetz, 59, of Salina, reported that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, someone stole his blue, 1995 GMC Sierra pickup from where it was parked in the 1700 block of E. Old Highway 40 near the ADM elevator where he works, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Chapman growth put to the test in week nine Clay Center rematch
Four weeks ago things looked dire for the Chapman Fighting Irish, who were just 1-4 and battling for their lives in district play. Despite the slow start, the Irish quickly righted the ship, putting their newly developed experience on full display to win two of their last three including a blowout of Wichita Trinity and a fourth-quarter comeback against Clearwater.
City of Salina: N. Fifth Street parking lot to reopen Monday
On Monday, Vogts Parga Construction of Newton will open the parking lot west of N. Fifth Street between E. Iron Avenue and E. Ash Street. During a period of just seven weeks, including a number of rain days, Vogts Parga and their subcontractors:. ●Removed and replaced 3,336 square yards of...
KHP: Driver dies after pinned between power unit, another semi
GEARY COUNTY —A man died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Peterbilt started rolling forward in the 3200 Block of South U.S. 77 in Junction City. The driver identified as 71-year-old Major Willie Washington of Kansas City, Missouri,...
Undercover deputies arrest 2 Salina men, recover stolen tractor
DICKINSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Salina men in connection with theft and drug allegations. On Tuesday, the Dickinson County Sheriff received a report of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R tractor - valued at $36,645, according to a media release. Investigators learned the tractor had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
Kansas man accused of slashing tires on law enforcement vehicles
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism involving police vehicles in Geary County. During the early morning hours Thursday Geary County Sheriff's Office vehicles were the target of vandalism when tires were slashed on 11 patrol units while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin streets, according to a media release.
T-Bird women's cross country finishes NJCAA Region VI as runners-up
HUTCHINSON - For the second time in three years, the race for a 2022 NJCAA Division I Region VI Women's Cross Country title would come down to single-digits as the Cloud County Community College women's cross country team would see a 57-point effort lead to a runner-up finish at Fun Valley Sports Complex in Hutchinson on Friday.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.
