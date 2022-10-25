ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

elpasoheraldpost.com

Canutillo students, employees to get Election Day off on Nov. 8

Schools in the Canutillo Independent School District will close on Tuesday, Nov. 8, so that employees and age-eligible students can have the opportunity to vote in the general election, trustees voted on Tuesday night. The calendar change follows what other Texas school districts have done to encourage participation in elections...
CANUTILLO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Ysleta ISD wins District of the Year for English-learner achievements

The Ysleta Independent School District took top honors as the 2021-22 Large District of the Year at the annual conference of the Texas Association for Bilingual Educators (TABE), where several Ysleta ISD schools and teachers were also recognized for outstanding work in significantly improving English language development among bilingual students.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces School Board discussing policy for reporting sports injuries

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces School Board members spoke out about potentially developing a policy of reporting sports injury. The conversation around sports safety, especially for football players, have been thrust to the forefront following tragedy that hit the community earlier this year. Abe Romero, an Organ Mountain High School Football player died The post Las Cruces School Board discussing policy for reporting sports injuries appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasoheraldpost.com

Canutillo ISD cafeterias compete in Menudo Cook Off

The best menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District will gather on Friday to determine once and for all which CISD cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD Menudo Cook Off is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Canutillo High...
CANUTILLO, TX
KTSM

IBEC awards grant to rehab 9 miles of Rio Grande levee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, United States and Mexico (USIBWC) awarded a contract to rehabilitate 9 miles of its Rio Grande flood control levees in Doña Ana County, New Mexico and El Paso County, Texas. IBWC officials […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Centennial High School math teacher dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Lockdown lifted at Cesar Chavez Academy in El Paso's Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lockdown at Cesar Chavez Academy Wednesday morning was lifted according to a spokesperson for Ysleta Independent School District. The administration was notified before 8 a.m. of a possible threat to the school at 7814 Alameda Avenue. Ysleta ISD Security and the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

TTUHSC El Paso Establishes Transformative Pathology Residency Program

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso is now home to a pathology residency program, a milestone expected to bring many benefits to our Borderplex community. The new pathology program will offer clinical laboratory training for medical residents to become proficient in clinical and anatomic pathology. Pathologists serve...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New multipurpose performance center planned for construction in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A new multipurpose performance center is planned for construction right across the street from the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino. ABC-7 confirmed a private group known as the Visneti Group, a New Mexico-based LLC, is behind the project that will cost close to $100 million. Mike Megret, a concert promoter The post New multipurpose performance center planned for construction in Sunland Park appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

SISD invites community to walk the halls of classic Socorro High School one last time

The Socorro Independent School District is proud to invite the SISD community to the final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 29, 2022. Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all Team SISD stakeholders can take a stroll through the halls of the original school one last time as the area is prepared for the final phase of reconstruction.
SOCORRO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU access road named after Las Cruces icon Barbara ‘Mother’ Hubbard

To mark her lasting impact and legacy, New Mexico State University is honoring Barbara “Mother” Hubbard for her commitment to NMSU and the Las Cruces community by naming an access road north of the Pan American Center, where she spent most of her career, Barbara Hubbard Way in honor of her 95th birthday.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Unidad Park ribbon cutting ceremony

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the completion of significant improvements at Unidad Community Park, 1500 E. Hadley Ave., will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Las Cruces City Council members, Mayor Ken Miyagishima, and City administrators will participate in the ceremony. Altogether, $1.45 million in improvements have...
LAS CRUCES, NM

