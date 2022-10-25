Read full article on original website
elpasoheraldpost.com
Canutillo students, employees to get Election Day off on Nov. 8
Schools in the Canutillo Independent School District will close on Tuesday, Nov. 8, so that employees and age-eligible students can have the opportunity to vote in the general election, trustees voted on Tuesday night. The calendar change follows what other Texas school districts have done to encourage participation in elections...
Eastern New Mexico University receives $700k grant for research
Three universities are a part of the project: ENMU, the University of New Mexico (UNM), and New Mexico State University (NMSU).
elpasoheraldpost.com
Zavala Elementary School Children to Receive Free Dental Exams from Hunt School of Dental Medicine Students
Hunt School of Dental Medicine students will provide free basic dental services to 40 Zavala Elementary School students on Neighborhood Smiles Day, Friday, Oct. 28. Both the elementary school and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus are part of the 79905 neighborhood, which the university strives to serve.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Ysleta ISD wins District of the Year for English-learner achievements
The Ysleta Independent School District took top honors as the 2021-22 Large District of the Year at the annual conference of the Texas Association for Bilingual Educators (TABE), where several Ysleta ISD schools and teachers were also recognized for outstanding work in significantly improving English language development among bilingual students.
Las Cruces School Board discussing policy for reporting sports injuries
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces School Board members spoke out about potentially developing a policy of reporting sports injury. The conversation around sports safety, especially for football players, have been thrust to the forefront following tragedy that hit the community earlier this year. Abe Romero, an Organ Mountain High School Football player died The post Las Cruces School Board discussing policy for reporting sports injuries appeared first on KVIA.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Canutillo ISD cafeterias compete in Menudo Cook Off
The best menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District will gather on Friday to determine once and for all which CISD cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD Menudo Cook Off is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Canutillo High...
IBEC awards grant to rehab 9 miles of Rio Grande levee
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, United States and Mexico (USIBWC) awarded a contract to rehabilitate 9 miles of its Rio Grande flood control levees in Doña Ana County, New Mexico and El Paso County, Texas. IBWC officials […]
KFOX 14
Centennial High School math teacher dies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
KFOX 14
Lockdown lifted at Cesar Chavez Academy in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lockdown at Cesar Chavez Academy Wednesday morning was lifted according to a spokesperson for Ysleta Independent School District. The administration was notified before 8 a.m. of a possible threat to the school at 7814 Alameda Avenue. Ysleta ISD Security and the El Paso...
elpasoheraldpost.com
TTUHSC El Paso Establishes Transformative Pathology Residency Program
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso is now home to a pathology residency program, a milestone expected to bring many benefits to our Borderplex community. The new pathology program will offer clinical laboratory training for medical residents to become proficient in clinical and anatomic pathology. Pathologists serve...
City of El Paso approves additional $2 million to bus migrants, preparing for end of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) On Tuesday the City of El Paso approved $2 million more to bus migrants out of the area. This after the City closed it’s migrant welcome center and ceased the charted buses to New York and Chicago. The additional $2 million is in preparation as the City Deputy Manager Mario D’Agostino […]
New cargo aviation facility at Santa Teresa airport could net area 1.3K new jobs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined with Burrell Aviation and Dona Ana County officials to announce a new $72-million cargo aviation facility at the Dona Ana County Jetport in Santa Teresa. Burrell Aviation will construct multiple new structures designed to expand cargo and distribution services, including facilities dedicated to […]
New multipurpose performance center planned for construction in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A new multipurpose performance center is planned for construction right across the street from the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino. ABC-7 confirmed a private group known as the Visneti Group, a New Mexico-based LLC, is behind the project that will cost close to $100 million. Mike Megret, a concert promoter The post New multipurpose performance center planned for construction in Sunland Park appeared first on KVIA.
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
KSAT 12
BCSO recruits potential deputies from miles away to address jailer shortage
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office faces a shortage of detention officers, so officials are considering other options to fill the ranks, including traveling across the state to recruit new deputies. BCSO announced on social media that it would hold a recruiting and career event in...
elpasoheraldpost.com
SISD invites community to walk the halls of classic Socorro High School one last time
The Socorro Independent School District is proud to invite the SISD community to the final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 29, 2022. Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all Team SISD stakeholders can take a stroll through the halls of the original school one last time as the area is prepared for the final phase of reconstruction.
lascrucesbulletin.com
NMSU access road named after Las Cruces icon Barbara ‘Mother’ Hubbard
To mark her lasting impact and legacy, New Mexico State University is honoring Barbara “Mother” Hubbard for her commitment to NMSU and the Las Cruces community by naming an access road north of the Pan American Center, where she spent most of her career, Barbara Hubbard Way in honor of her 95th birthday.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Unidad Park ribbon cutting ceremony
A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the completion of significant improvements at Unidad Community Park, 1500 E. Hadley Ave., will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Las Cruces City Council members, Mayor Ken Miyagishima, and City administrators will participate in the ceremony. Altogether, $1.45 million in improvements have...
Experience vs. running county as a business: Samaniego faces Giner in county judge race
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Incumbent El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego is running for re-election and is facing independent challenger Guadalupe Giner. “There’s an alternative and somebody who’s not running with a party,” said Guadalupe Giner, an independent candidate for El Paso County judge. Giner says her focus is on lowering taxes in the county. […]
El Paso News
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
