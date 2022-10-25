It was only a year ago that President Joe Biden stood in Brussels to announce the dawn of a new era for the world's largest trade relationship. Back then, there was real optimism for a grand detente after four years of strained relations between the U.S. and the European Union under former President Donald Trump. Biden shelved Trump's tariffs on bilateral trade worth $21.5 billion, paused an aircraft-manufacturing dispute dating to 2004, and launched talks to reduce overproduction of steel and aluminum.

