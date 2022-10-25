Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Doc Rivers Diss Track Might Be Nail In Coffin For Ex-Celtics Coach
NBA coaches’ careers can survive a lot. Heck, teams kept giving Mike Woodson head coaching jobs for years, and there’s no guarantee he won’t be back headlining a bench one day. But while a coach’s job often can survive criticism regarding rotations, playcalls and locker room management,...
Celtics Rumors: Boston ‘Poking Around’ At Possible Trade Options
With just four games played and 78 remaining for the Boston Celtics, reports indicate president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office are potentially seeking further depth addition. During an 18-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics front court struggles had snowballed throughout the night. Against the...
Celtics Reportedly Exercise Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 Option
After dropping their second consecutive game and having their defensive voids continuously exploited, the Boston Celtics reportedly exercised their team option on guard Payton Pritchard for the 2023-24 season. “According to a league source, the Celtics have picked up Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 team option,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported...
Jaylen Brown Pokes Fun At Donovan Mitchell After Posterizing Cavs Star
Lost in the shuffle of another abysmal defensive performance from the Boston Celtics on Friday night was a highlight-reel play from Jaylen Brown. Just over two minutes into overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown stole a Donovan Mitchell pass intended for Caris LeVert to set up a two-on-one opportunity with Marcus Smart. Brown fed the ball to Smart with Mitchell racing back into the paint before Smart passed it right back to Brown.
How Nets’ Steve Nash Reacted To Controversial Kyrie Irving Tweet
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash was confronted by the media Saturday, following star point guard Kyrie Irving’s controversial social media post in which the 30-year-old shared a film — “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” — with a widely regarded reputation of anti-Semitism attached to it, according to Rolling Stone.
Celtics Wrap: Porous Defense Sinks Boston In OT Loss To Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics lost their second straight game, this time in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 132-123, at TD Garden on Friday night. The Celtics fell to 3-2 while the Cavaliers improved to 4-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Boston’s offense continues to be leaps...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Will Start vs. Jaguars
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will start Week 8’s contest versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Wilson was forced to miss last Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury – Denver’s fourth straight defeat.
Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo After Disturbing Allegations
The San Antonio Spurs abruptly released second-year guard Josh Primo on Friday and the latest reported developments have provided more context as to why. Primo, 19, was reportedly released due to allegations of self-exposure to women, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. After being selected No. 12...
Paul Pierce Has Lakers Conspiracy Theory, But It’s Patently False
The Lakers enter Thursday as one of only three teams in the NBA without a win on the young 2022-23 season, but Paul Pierce believes that’s all according to plan in Los Angeles. Pierce hopped onto Twitter to launch a take Wednesday night shortly after the Lakers’ record dropped...
Nets Star Kyrie Irving Drops Expletives In Ben Simmons Rant
The Brooklyn Nets are being patient with Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving wants the media to take the same approach with the oft-criticized point guard. Simmons is off to a slow start with the Nets, who are 1-3 four games into their 2022-23 season. The seventh-year pro, acquired by Brooklyn via trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, is averaging 5.3 points per game and already has fouled out of two contests. The three-time All-Star’s early-season struggles suggest Brooklyn might not actually have a “big three” on its hands.
Malcolm Brogdon Makes Surprise Appearance On Celtics Injury Report
The Boston Celtics have been relatively healthy to start the 2022-23 season aside from Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari undergoing surgery before the campaign even began. That’s why it was surprising to see Saturday a key rotational piece placed on the Celtics injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards.
Kevin Garnets Explains Doubting Celtics Before Opening Night
Kevin Garnett wasn’t bullish on the Boston Celtics before the start of the season and he isn’t taking it back. Alongside former Celtics teammate Paul Pierce during an episode of SHOWTIME Basketball’s “KG Certified: The Ticket & The Truth,” Garnett was asked to address a previous prediction made before NBA’s opening night on Oct. 18.
Cardinals RB James Conner Did Not Practice on Friday
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) did not participate in the team’s practice on Friday, per team reporter Craig Grialou. This is a slight surprise following Conner’s two limited designations earlier in the week. The lead back hasn’t played since Week 5 with the rib ailment and suddenly seems up in the air for Sunday. The Cardinals travel to Minnesota as they look to upset a Vikings team that has won six of their last seven at home dating back to last season.
Brad Marchand Will Make Season Debut In Bruins-Red Wings
Jim Montgomery said he’d “love to see” Brad Marchand play Thursday, five weeks ahead of his timeline to return. Well, the Boston Bruins head coach will get his wish. Marchand participated fully in Wednesday’s practice, taking shifts with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk. After practice, Montgomery said he was “begging doctors every day” to get Marchand back early, and that will happen Thursday night after the Bruins teased fans on Twitter with a gif of Marchand.
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard OUT vs. Falcons
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle sprain. Hubbard suffered the injury late in Carolina’s 21-3 upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, carrying the ball nine times for 63 yards and a touchdown. The 23-year-old failed to practice this week and his status beyond Week 8 has yet to be determined. It’s a disappointing setback for Hubbard, who had been thrust into a more significant role following the trade of superstar Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.
Why Kendrick Perkins Has Little Faith In Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has easily become the most scrutinized player in the NBA, surpassing Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets. However, in wake of news surrounding Westbrook’s new role — off the bench — for the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, ex-player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins is skeptical of the former league MVP’s ability to adapt.
Ex-NBA Great Questions Nets’ Kevin Durant Amid Early Struggles
The Brooklyn Nets have undergone some early season struggles, entering their Thursday contest against the Dallas Mavericks at 1-3 on the season and one former NBA great isn’t too impressed with what’s been shown from star forward Kevin Durant thus far. Isiah Thomas, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of...
Mac Jones will Start Sunday When the Pats Battle the Jets
Mac Jones will start Sunday for the New England Patriots, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Jones returned from a high ankle sprain Monday night versus the Chicago Bears but was replaced after only three series. Whether he was replaced because of ineffectiveness or because he reinjured that ankle is unknown, as head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t giving out any information (shocker).
It’s Malik Willis Time As Rookie QB To Start For Titans Vs. Texans
The Tennessee Titans will hand rookie quarterback Malik Willis the keys to the offense in Sunday’s Week 8 matchup against AFC South rival the Houston Texans. Willis will make his first career NFL start with the Titans ruling out starter Ryan Tannehill on Saturday due to an illness, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Tannehill missed two straight practices due to a stomach bug after being limited earlier in the week due to a sprained ankle he sustained last week against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.
David Pastrnak Has 15 Points In First Eight Games This Season
David Pastrnak has been one of the best players in hockey so far this season. The Boston Bruins go head-to-head with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second game of a back-to-back Friday night. Through eight games, Pastrnak has an impressive scoring line of six goals and nine assists for...
