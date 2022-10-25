(25 News Now) - When the Pekin Dragons storm out onto the field at Memorial Stadium on Friday night, there will be a lot of excited Dragons players, but they won’t be the only ones fired up. The entire city of Pekin has rallied around the state-ranked Dragons who have earned the No. 3 overall seed in the state in Class 7A and they’re even more excited now that the postseason has arrived. They’re expecting a packed house at Memorial Stadium on Friday night when Pekin hosts Plainfield Central at 7 p.m.

PEKIN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO