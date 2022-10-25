Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 28, 2022: Playoff football
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second round of the class 7A playoffs present an interesting central Illinois match-up. Pekin beat Plainfield Central, 51-14, to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Dragons (10-0) will meet Normal Community (7-3), which won on the road at Rockton Hononegah, 44-13, to open the playoffs on Friday. […]
25newsnow.com
Pekin football team and community fired up for postseason play
(25 News Now) - When the Pekin Dragons storm out onto the field at Memorial Stadium on Friday night, there will be a lot of excited Dragons players, but they won’t be the only ones fired up. The entire city of Pekin has rallied around the state-ranked Dragons who have earned the No. 3 overall seed in the state in Class 7A and they’re even more excited now that the postseason has arrived. They’re expecting a packed house at Memorial Stadium on Friday night when Pekin hosts Plainfield Central at 7 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
25newsnow.com
Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
25newsnow.com
Lillian Celebrates 100th Birthday
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Family and staying in the Halloween spirit is how one local resident says she made it to 100 years old. October 29th marks Lillian McCadden’s 100th birthday. She was born and raised in Chicago with two other sisters and a brother, in 1922. She says...
25newsnow.com
One local church looking to make impact in community
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
25newsnow.com
2 displaced after early morning Peoria house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people have been displaced after an early Thursday house fire in Peoria. A release from the Peoria Fire Department says a small fire was found in the basement of a home in the 400 block of South Madison Park Terrace. at around 1:57 a,m.
WAND TV
One dead in fatal crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled...
25newsnow.com
2 arson investigation K-9s added to the ranks of Peoria Fire Department
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department is adding to its ranks, thanks to a generous donation from two local area businesses. 2 14-month-old Belgian Malinois from North Carolina are the newest members - as arson investigation K-9s, according to a department release. Once they return to Peoria,...
Central Illinois Proud
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
25newsnow.com
ROTC cadets take classroom learning into the field with four-day tactical training
MACOMB (WGEM) - On Thursday afternoon, two Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters landed on Vince Grady at Western Illinois University to mark the beginning of a four day long journey of field training for ROTC cadets. Members of the public also had the opportunity to look through the helicopters. Cadets were...
25newsnow.com
Family mourns grandfather, now Peoria’s 22nd homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - He was working as a welder to turn his life around. Instead, he joins a growing list of names lost to violence in Peoria this year. His family is searching for answers as police investigate. Christopher Harness Sr., 46, was shot and killed Monday night...
25newsnow.com
Ghostbusters take over Soderstrom Castle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Ghostbusters are taking over Grandview drive this Halloween weekend. Saturday morning, the Soderstrom Castle’s annual Halloween decorations were put up on the massive estate and lawn. This year’s theme is the cult classic Ghostbusters, after the popular 1984 film. You may notice...
Farmer City furniture store closing after 60 years
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is saying goodbye to a long-time business, K&S Furniture. A family-owned business for six decades, K&S has served the Farmer City community and other surrounding areas. Within the last year though, owner Teri Emmerson decided it was time to close the store. “A gentleman wanted to buy the […]
25newsnow.com
15-year-old shot Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot while inside a vehicle Monday night in Peoria. Sergeant Amy Dotson says Peoria Police were called to West Marquette, between South Westmoreland and South Madison Park Terrace around 8:30 PM for a 15 round shotspotter alert. Once...
25newsnow.com
Famous burgers on the grill again where Green Gables burned down last spring
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - One of Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants will apparently rise again after a catastrophic fire destroyed the business in May. Third-generation owners of Green Gables, Kyle and Amy Tague, wanted to rebuild the Lake Bloomington-area restaurant since the May 9 fire, but they weren’t sure about their plans because of the cost and other factors.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested in Woodford County for having stolen vehicle
GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. – A Chicago man was arrested in Woodford County after being caught with an allegedly stolen car. The Woodford County Sheriffs Department says deputies pulled Kenneth Dean’s vehicle over on Route 116 in Germantown Hills prior to 7:00 A.M. Tuesday, but Dean allegedly fled on foot.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police greet trick-or-treaters, give them inside look at law enforcement
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Young trick-or-treaters filled their bags with candy from friends at the Peoria Police Department, and also were given a behind-the-scenes view of local law enforcement. The annual “Trick-or-Treat with Peoria Police” happened Friday evening. Families could explore police headquarters and kids could pick up their...
Comments / 0