Flint, MI

The Saginaw News

Saginaw sports legend Bob Coffey, 82, dies

Bob Coffey achieved Saginaw sports legendary status in high school. And he never stopped building on the legend. Coffey, who owns the Saginaw-area basketball record for points in a game with 62, died Tuesday. He was 82. “I was probably five or six years behind him at (Saginaw) Sacred Heart,...
SAGINAW, MI
YpsiGLOW brings luminary fun back to downtown with parade, dance party

YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti’s colorful celebration of weird, wild and wonderful luminary art returned to the city’s downtown Friday night, bringing a parade, dance party and drag show to Washington Street. The annual Halloween-adjacent festival is hosted by WonderFool Productions, the Ann Arbor-based arts company that puts on...
YPSILANTI, MI
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'

A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
Michigan State using familiar uniform combination at Michigan

Michigan State is going with a familiar uniform combination for its rivalry game at Michigan. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will wear white jerseys, pants and helmets when they face the No. 4 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ABC) in Ann Arbor. The unveiled the uniform choice on Twitter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Hundreds rally to save holiday film tradition in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – More than 200 people rallied in Plymouth Thursday night at the historic Penn Theatre to save a holiday tradition. The crowd was hoping to convince Paramount Pictures to allow the theater to hold a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which the theater has been doing every holiday season for 15 years.
PLYMOUTH, MI
