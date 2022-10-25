Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
How to Watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons - NBA (10/28/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After meeting at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to avenge a loss to the Atlanta Hawks by getting back at their Eastern Conference opponent Friday night in the Motor City. In their first of three regular-season meetings, the teams traded points through the opening half,...
How to Watch the Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (10/29/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
With back-to-back losses on their record, the Detroit Red Wings will look to end their recent losing streak when they come back to Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night when they take on the Minnesota Wild. After their respectable start to the season, the Red Wings have dropped a couple...
Flint Black-owned bookstore receives $25K on Jennifer Hudson talk show
FLINT, MI - Great things continue to happen for the Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint. Singer and actor Jennifer Hudson, through Mastercard, donated $25,000 to the bookstore as part of the Mastercard Strivers Initiative. The Strivers Initiative, which kicked off in February 2021, is described in a Mastercard...
Bluey, Batman and bears, oh my! 400 Grand Blanc students parade in Halloween costumes
GRAND BLANC, MI — Sonic the Hedgehog high-fived Spiderman while Detroit Lions players danced with unicorns on Friday, Oct. 28 in Grand Blanc. Police officers. Firefighters. Princesses. Power Rangers. Dinosaurs. The Incredible Hulk and most of the Avengers. Heck, even ahead of tomorrow night’s kickoff, there were Michigan players...
There’s a Pac-Man Gravestone in a Cemetery near Flint, Michigan
There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio, a suburb of Flint, Michigan. It may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael...
Detroit Lions tickets against the Miami Dolphins are going for under $100 here
DETROIT - If the NFL season ended today, the Detroit Lions would have the number one pick in the draft. However, they could make the playoffs if they turn things around in a big way. You can watch them host the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field this Sunday without breaking the bank. Tickets are available at these sites:
Saginaw sports legend Bob Coffey, 82, dies
Bob Coffey achieved Saginaw sports legendary status in high school. And he never stopped building on the legend. Coffey, who owns the Saginaw-area basketball record for points in a game with 62, died Tuesday. He was 82. “I was probably five or six years behind him at (Saginaw) Sacred Heart,...
See photos as Saline slips past Ann Arbor Huron in playoff opener
SALINE, MI -- Saline’s matchup with Huron for the district championship was a nailbiter. Both teams were unable to find much success offensively, but Saline struck first with a passing touchdown from quarterback CJ Carr to receiver Dylan Mesman. Huron soon answered with a rushing touchdown from Bruce Williams.
Santa Ono brings cookies to Diag’s ‘Block M’ defenders ahead of Michigan-MSU game
ANN ARBOR, MI - Leaving cookies for Santa is a Christmas tradition. On a brisk October Thursday, it was Santa who brought the cookies. Santa Ono, University of Michigan’s 15th president, brought treats to students defending the Diag’s “Block M” from vandals ahead of Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State football game.
Michigan and Michigan State tailgaters celebrate rivalry in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – Michigan and Michigan State fans came together for a long day’s worth of tailgating in Ann Arbor before Saturday’s night game. The often-close ties between the rival teams were on full display at Pioneer High School, where maize-and-blue and green-and-white tents stood side-by-side and “house divided” banners flew high.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Michigan cherry chicken salad from Gilly’s Bistro
BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro offers a five-cheese grilled cheese sandwich, Michigan cherry chicken salad on greens, tamales and other lunch and dinner options in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez are the owners Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd...
Hello Ann Arbor: Are you ready for some UM-MSU football? Ulrich’s Bookstore closing after 88 years
Hello Ann Arbor. I am not John Counts. He is taking a well-deserved vacation this week, and I, his co-news leader at MLive/The Ann Arbor News, am filling in. There’s been a lot of talk in our office this week – some of it trash talk – about Saturday night’s Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game in the Big House.
YpsiGLOW brings luminary fun back to downtown with parade, dance party
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti’s colorful celebration of weird, wild and wonderful luminary art returned to the city’s downtown Friday night, bringing a parade, dance party and drag show to Washington Street. The annual Halloween-adjacent festival is hosted by WonderFool Productions, the Ann Arbor-based arts company that puts on...
Detroit News
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dan’s Downtown Tavern is the place for a ‘good burger’ and a ‘good beer’
SALINE, MI -- Looking for a comfortable place to eat a burger? Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline aims to be just that. The local tavern is known for being a welcoming place that serves its customers fresh comfort food, along with over 40 different beers on tap, Owner Dan Kolander said.
Flint-area playoff highlights: Davison blanks Grand Blanc to earn rematch with Clarkston
FLINT – Defense has been Davison’s strength throughout the regular season and that didn’t change Friday in the opening round of the Division 1 football playoffs. The Cardinals held Grand Blanc to 159 yards in total offense during a 27-0 victory that moved them in the second round of the playoffs.
MLive.com
Michigan State using familiar uniform combination at Michigan
Michigan State is going with a familiar uniform combination for its rivalry game at Michigan. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will wear white jerseys, pants and helmets when they face the No. 4 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ABC) in Ann Arbor. The unveiled the uniform choice on Twitter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hundreds rally to save holiday film tradition in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – More than 200 people rallied in Plymouth Thursday night at the historic Penn Theatre to save a holiday tradition. The crowd was hoping to convince Paramount Pictures to allow the theater to hold a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which the theater has been doing every holiday season for 15 years.
MLive
