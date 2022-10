Takisha Duncan walks up an alley to get her child Taniya Lumpkin, a senior at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, at the evacuation point on the Schnucks parking lot after a shooting at the school in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO