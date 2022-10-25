ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 2

danny scott
4d ago

infested with dope slinging crimanals that's all I hear about cypress anymore murders thugs and drugs damb that place was the place to live thirty years ago

fox26houston.com

2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

New details released in death of woman found dead in SE Houston

The man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Daniel Chacon, 30, has been charged with capital murder, accused in the shooting death of Maira Gutierrez. A judge set bond at $5,000,000 after prosecutors argued Chacon remained a flight risk after...
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Intoxicated driver rear-ends Texas deputy Friday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County deputy was hurt in a crash after a driver who appeared to be intoxicated rear-ended him Friday night. Preliminary information from the scene showed the deputy was driving north of Tomball Parkway just after 11 p.m. Friday when his vehicle was rear-ended by a white Mercedes sedan. Witnesses of […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

DA: Repeat offender convicted of murder in 2018 drunk driving crash

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated has been convicted of murder for killing another driver in a 2018 drunk driving crash, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Friday. Owen McNett, 50, of Houston, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Two prisoners escaped bus in Polk County, later caught in the woods

POLK COUNTY, Texas - A bus taking prisoners to Polk County had two inmates escape into the woods. The Polk County Sheriff's Office reported on Friday around 1:30 p.m. two prisoner buses were taking prisoners from Houston to a correctional facility in Louisiana. SUGGESTED: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed,...
POLK COUNTY, TX
californiaexaminer.net

Robert Solis, Who Killed Sandeep Dhaliwal, Is Condemned To Death

According to court records, the guy who fatally shot the area’s first Sikh sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to death. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expressed his gratitude that “justice has been served” in a tweet. “Sandeep improved the quality of life for everyone in the Sheriff’s Office, and we all hope to follow in his footsteps as a servant leader. Please accept my sincere condolences.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
iheart.com

Killer Sentenced To Death In Murder Of Harris County Deputy

A Texas cop killer is headed to death row. Robert Solis was convicted of murdering Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop. Today, the jury in Houston recommended the death penalty. Solis represented himself. In his closing statements, he told the jury that his life was in their hands. It took less than half-an-hour for the sentence to be returned.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Closure’: Remains found in Pearland 36 years ago identified in ‘cold case’ disappearance of Alisha Cooks

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A family waiting three decades for answers in the disappearance of their loved one may finally have some closure. On Wednesday, investigators with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office met with the family of Alisha “Lisa” Marie Cooks and told them that remains found 36 years ago have been positively identified as the missing woman.
PEARLAND, TX
kingwood.com

Humble PD Request Public's Help with Identifying Theft Suspect

Humble PD Request Public's Help with Identifying Theft Suspect. The Humble Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect who entered a popular electronic store and purchased an AT&T IPhone 14 Pro Max and a phone case (over $1,000) in Humble, Texas on 10/21/22 by fraudulent means.
HUMBLE, TX
