danny scott
4d ago
infested with dope slinging crimanals that's all I hear about cypress anymore murders thugs and drugs damb that place was the place to live thirty years ago
3
fox26houston.com
2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
HCSO: Deputy injured in crash with DWI suspect on Tomball Parkway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspected intoxicated driver is in custody after injuring a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy in a high-speed crash, according to investigators. It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday night on the northbound lanes of Tomball Parkway just after Spring Cypress Road. Investigators said a...
Click2Houston.com
New details released in death of woman found dead in SE Houston
The man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Daniel Chacon, 30, has been charged with capital murder, accused in the shooting death of Maira Gutierrez. A judge set bond at $5,000,000 after prosecutors argued Chacon remained a flight risk after...
Intoxicated driver rear-ends Texas deputy Friday night
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County deputy was hurt in a crash after a driver who appeared to be intoxicated rear-ended him Friday night. Preliminary information from the scene showed the deputy was driving north of Tomball Parkway just after 11 p.m. Friday when his vehicle was rear-ended by a white Mercedes sedan. Witnesses of […]
cw39.com
DA: Repeat offender convicted of murder in 2018 drunk driving crash
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated has been convicted of murder for killing another driver in a 2018 drunk driving crash, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Friday. Owen McNett, 50, of Houston, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday,...
Click2Houston.com
2 passengers standing outside vehicle on US 290 eastbound fatally struck by truck following fight, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two passengers were killed Friday after being struck by an oncoming truck following a fight with their driver on U.S. 290 near Mason Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to Houston TranStar, the crash was reported at around 5 a.m. in the 28000...
Man wanted in fatal stabbing at hotel parking lot near Bush Intercontinental Airport, HPD says
Police are searching for 28-year-old Steven L. Jones, who's accused of stabbing another man and killing him nearly two months ago.
League City man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting wife to death on Thanksgiving 2019
A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection specialist from League City was sentenced on Friday for killing his wife nearly three years ago.
Two people dead after being hit by truck on Highway 290, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash shut down Highway 290 for several hours during the morning commute in the Cypress area Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. The sheriff said two people died in the two-vehicle crash. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:10 a.m....
2 people shot in northeast Houston after 4 suspected men with guns attempted a robbery
During the robbery, one of the victims pulled out their gun and shots were exchanged with the suspects. That's when two people were injured, police said.
fox26houston.com
Two prisoners escaped bus in Polk County, later caught in the woods
POLK COUNTY, Texas - A bus taking prisoners to Polk County had two inmates escape into the woods. The Polk County Sheriff's Office reported on Friday around 1:30 p.m. two prisoner buses were taking prisoners from Houston to a correctional facility in Louisiana. SUGGESTED: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed,...
californiaexaminer.net
Robert Solis, Who Killed Sandeep Dhaliwal, Is Condemned To Death
According to court records, the guy who fatally shot the area’s first Sikh sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to death. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expressed his gratitude that “justice has been served” in a tweet. “Sandeep improved the quality of life for everyone in the Sheriff’s Office, and we all hope to follow in his footsteps as a servant leader. Please accept my sincere condolences.
'Nothing has been done': Family of man shot by HPD marks 6 months of his shooting death with protest
Police Chief Troy Finner was attending a World Series news conference and walked right past the family of a man shot by police officer who spent the morning protesting in front of city hall.
iheart.com
Killer Sentenced To Death In Murder Of Harris County Deputy
A Texas cop killer is headed to death row. Robert Solis was convicted of murdering Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop. Today, the jury in Houston recommended the death penalty. Solis represented himself. In his closing statements, he told the jury that his life was in their hands. It took less than half-an-hour for the sentence to be returned.
Two inmates captured after escaping prisoner bus in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas — Two inmates from Polk County are charged with felony escape after they escaped and were later found while they were being transported to a correctional facility in Louisiana Friday afternoon. The inmates were on two prisoner buses from Houston when both buses stopped to repair...
Click2Houston.com
‘Closure’: Remains found in Pearland 36 years ago identified in ‘cold case’ disappearance of Alisha Cooks
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A family waiting three decades for answers in the disappearance of their loved one may finally have some closure. On Wednesday, investigators with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office met with the family of Alisha “Lisa” Marie Cooks and told them that remains found 36 years ago have been positively identified as the missing woman.
Victim possibly followed from bank and robbed in his driveway in Energy Corridor, Houston police say
The man had just left a Chase bank off the Katy Freeway, and police believe the two suspects followed him home from there. Here's what surveillance video shows.
Click2Houston.com
Large fire destroys auto body shop in north Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – Firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out at an auto body shop in north Harris County late Wednesday, officials with the Little York Fire Department said. The fire erupted in the 200 block of West Mount Houston at around 11:28 a.m. Officials said crews...
Dog shot 50 times with pellet gun in Cleveland starts road to recovery
Immediately after she was found, Violet went into surgery to prevent a growing infection that could have possibly killed her. Now, with just three legs, she's starting to feel some relief.
kingwood.com
Humble PD Request Public's Help with Identifying Theft Suspect
Humble PD Request Public's Help with Identifying Theft Suspect. The Humble Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect who entered a popular electronic store and purchased an AT&T IPhone 14 Pro Max and a phone case (over $1,000) in Humble, Texas on 10/21/22 by fraudulent means.
