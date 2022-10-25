ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Mass. to Pay N.H. $3.5M For Property Tax Losses Related to Flood Control

Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for the vital services that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mount Washington Commission Approves 10-Year Summit Master Plan Over Objections

NORTH CONWAY – Despite protestations from the public that environmental concerns for the summit of Mount Washington are not considered more important than concerns for visitors and business interests at 6,288 feet, the commission overseeing the 60-acre state park unanimously approved a revised 10-year master plan Friday. The plan...
NORTH CONWAY, NH
Republicans Vote to Reject School Funding Solutions

CONCORD – Republicans on the House Education Committee voted not to recommend HB 1680 for further legislation. The bill follows a year-long effort by the school funding commission to study the effects of the state’s school funding scheme and recommend solutions. Following the vote, Ranking Member on the House Education Committee Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, released the following statement:
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
October 25: Tom Sherman, Kat McGhee, David Watters In Environmental Conversation

Media Advisory, October 21, 2022 Link to this Media Advisory: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1NOf05QO7ETNNt_pSb8nnvNr6bNMdP001T0cee16RrFk/edit. Reinmar Seidler, NH Network, UMass Boston, reinmar.seidler@gmail.com, (603) 229-8876. Susan Richman, NH Network Communication: susan7richman@gmail.com, (603) 868-2758. Donna Reardon, NH Network Communication: bugs42953@gmail.com, (603) 496-0252. This election cycle is as significant as any in our lifetimes. How will we...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Roger Wood Sings the ‘Wall Wart’ Blues

Roger Wood has the wall wart blues. And it really has him wired. He explains in this podcast. Roger Wood is an award winning radio, podcast, newspaper and television journalist, with over 40 years of experience in the media. Roger has spent his entire professional career in New Hampshire. Roger currently serves as associate publisher and podcast producer at InDepthNH.org. In 2021 and 2022, he was recognized by the New Hampshire Press Association for his work in news podcasts. Prior to that he was honored for his work in broadcast radio news and public affairs. He has produced news and special feature reports for InDepthNH,
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Net Metering – Are Better Days Ahead?

Https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/the-radical-centrist/net-metering-are-better-days-J-HvyWS2Pnz/. Don Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate to the Public Utilities Commission, has in the past, shied away from wading into the briar patch of debate over Net Metering. In this episode Dr. Don shares a whimsical story about how net metering began as well as a brief primer on the technology and why it is so important now that consumers consider the advantages of adding solar to their homes and businesses in light of skyrocketing electric rates.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
From Hollywood to Holy Weird! From Broadway to Oddway: Actor, Writer and NH Icon Richard “Dick” Backus takes his shot at public office

If you saw a photograph of Dick Backus and you thought – “I think I know him!” it may be because you are of a certain age when you watched daytime soaps like Ryan’s Hope or went to see Eugene O’Neill’s “Ah Wilderness” at the Ogunquit Playhouse, or you even went to see “Butterflies are Free” on Broadway. These are just a few of the gems that Richard Backus, born, and still living, right here in New Hampshire, has to his credit.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Barrington, NH
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

