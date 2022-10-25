Read full article on original website
Related
Mass. to Pay N.H. $3.5M For Property Tax Losses Related to Flood Control
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for the vital services that...
Court Sets Hearing on Education Funding Injunction Request
CONCORD — A hearing is scheduled for the plaintiffs’ motion in the latest lawsuit challenging the state education funding system to block setting the rate of the Statewide Education Property Tax. The hearing on the motion will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 in Grafton County Superior Court...
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Geoffrey E. Clark and Martha Fuller Clark’s $10,000 Donation Launches Local Matches for InDepthNH.org
We are thrilled to announce that the Geoffrey E. Clark and Martha Fuller Clark Fund has given InDepthNH.org $10,000 which will be used as a local match for NewsMatch that begins Nov. 1. That means YOUR donation will be doubled up to $1,000 up to $25,000 – including the $15,000...
Kuster and Burns Trade Views at Amherst Forum
AMHERST – New Hampshire District 2 Congresswoman Annie Kuster and her Republican challenger, Robert Burns, traded views on the role of the federal government in the support of business at a forum Tuesday at LaBelle Winery. Sponsored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, it was moderated by Brian...
NFIB NH Endorses 15 State Candidates This Week
(CONCORD, NH) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy group, announced today that its NFIB NH PAC has endorsed 15 State Senate candidates in New Hampshire. NFIB NH PAC Board Chair Ray Pinard said, “the endorsements of these 15 State Senate...
Watch Dr. Tom Sherman and Gov. Chris Sununu’s Third Debate Here
The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce held the third debate between Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Dr. Tom Sherman, his Rye Democratic challenger on Monday at Saint Anselm College. You can watch the full debate here. Sherman sent out a news release saying he made clear that Gov. Chris Sununu’s...
Mount Washington Commission Approves 10-Year Summit Master Plan Over Objections
NORTH CONWAY – Despite protestations from the public that environmental concerns for the summit of Mount Washington are not considered more important than concerns for visitors and business interests at 6,288 feet, the commission overseeing the 60-acre state park unanimously approved a revised 10-year master plan Friday. The plan...
Op-Ed: Who Speaks for Mt. Washington’s Fragile Alpine Tundra?
Citizens of the United States own nearly all of Mount Washington, home to the largest tract of alpine tundra east of the Mississippi River. New Hampshire citizens own the 60-acre state park at its summit. The Cog Railway and the Auto Road own thin strips from the mountain’s base to its summit.
Sherman Faults Sununu for Losing $67M Federal Rental Assistance Funds
Gov. Chris Sununu was taken by surprise that New Hampshire wasn’t awarded $67 million more funding to continue the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance beyond Dec. 29, but his challenger Dr. Tom Sherman says Sununu has only himself to blame. Sununu has written the Democratic Congressional delegation seeking...
Republicans Vote to Reject School Funding Solutions
CONCORD – Republicans on the House Education Committee voted not to recommend HB 1680 for further legislation. The bill follows a year-long effort by the school funding commission to study the effects of the state’s school funding scheme and recommend solutions. Following the vote, Ranking Member on the House Education Committee Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, released the following statement:
Bolduc Holds Town Halls Across NH
General Don Bolduc will be holding multiple town halls across New Hampshire, speaking with voters and hearing about the issues they are facing. Bedford Town Hall – October 24th at 7:00 PM Murphy’s Tap Room, 393 State Route 101, Bedford NH 03110. Claremont Town Hall – October 25th...
October 25: Tom Sherman, Kat McGhee, David Watters In Environmental Conversation
Media Advisory, October 21, 2022 Link to this Media Advisory: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1NOf05QO7ETNNt_pSb8nnvNr6bNMdP001T0cee16RrFk/edit. Reinmar Seidler, NH Network, UMass Boston, reinmar.seidler@gmail.com, (603) 229-8876. Susan Richman, NH Network Communication: susan7richman@gmail.com, (603) 868-2758. Donna Reardon, NH Network Communication: bugs42953@gmail.com, (603) 496-0252. This election cycle is as significant as any in our lifetimes. How will we...
NH Businesses To See Unemployment Costs Decrease
CONCORD — Under state law, New Hampshire businesses assessed for the state unemployment trust will receive a 30 percent reduction in their premiums. The trust fund, which held over $300 million before the pandemic but was depleted as the state’s unemployment rate skyrocketed, is again over $300 million.
Public Charter Schools Receive Start-Up Funds
CONCORD, NH (Oct. 17, 2022) — Federal grants totaling $8,339,865 are being awarded to four existing or recently approved public charter schools in New Hampshire and to four developing public charter schools in the process of seeking approval from the State Board of Education. These grant awards are funded...
Roger Wood Sings the ‘Wall Wart’ Blues
Roger Wood has the wall wart blues. And it really has him wired. He explains in this podcast. Roger Wood is an award winning radio, podcast, newspaper and television journalist, with over 40 years of experience in the media. Roger has spent his entire professional career in New Hampshire. Roger currently serves as associate publisher and podcast producer at InDepthNH.org. In 2021 and 2022, he was recognized by the New Hampshire Press Association for his work in news podcasts. Prior to that he was honored for his work in broadcast radio news and public affairs. He has produced news and special feature reports for InDepthNH,
Net Metering – Are Better Days Ahead?
Https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/the-radical-centrist/net-metering-are-better-days-J-HvyWS2Pnz/. Don Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate to the Public Utilities Commission, has in the past, shied away from wading into the briar patch of debate over Net Metering. In this episode Dr. Don shares a whimsical story about how net metering began as well as a brief primer on the technology and why it is so important now that consumers consider the advantages of adding solar to their homes and businesses in light of skyrocketing electric rates.
From Hollywood to Holy Weird! From Broadway to Oddway: Actor, Writer and NH Icon Richard “Dick” Backus takes his shot at public office
If you saw a photograph of Dick Backus and you thought – “I think I know him!” it may be because you are of a certain age when you watched daytime soaps like Ryan’s Hope or went to see Eugene O’Neill’s “Ah Wilderness” at the Ogunquit Playhouse, or you even went to see “Butterflies are Free” on Broadway. These are just a few of the gems that Richard Backus, born, and still living, right here in New Hampshire, has to his credit.
Sysco Strike Ends, Teamsters Declare Victory
Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. Twenty days into a strike against Sysco, a giant food wholesaler, unionized drivers approved a new five-year contract and declared...
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0