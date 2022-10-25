Pike County man accused of touching child inappropriately
SUMMIT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Deputies said a Summit man was arrested for touching a child inappropriately.
On October 14, Pike County deputies arrested 40-year-old Jesse Honea. Honea was booked with two counts of touching, handling a child for lustful purposes.
HIs bond was set with a $100,000.Close
