Pike County, MS

Pike County man accused of touching child inappropriately

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

SUMMIT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Deputies said a Summit man was arrested for touching a child inappropriately.

Madison day care worker to serve 2 years for child abuse

On October 14, Pike County deputies arrested 40-year-old Jesse Honea. Honea was booked with two counts of touching, handling a child for lustful purposes.

HIs bond was set with a $100,000.

