MySanAntonio
Chevron VP: Collaboration will help producers meet energy demand
Global oil and gas producers will be challenged to meet the growing energy needs of a growing population by 2050. And it’s expected a significant amount of that oil and gas will be coming from the Permian Basin. Rising to that challenge will be “no small feat,” said Ryder...
MySanAntonio
Pemex reports surprise loss as oil giant's fuel costs rise
Petroleos Mexicanos posted a surprise quarterly loss, in stark contrast to the huge profits reported this week from its biggest international peers, due to a depreciating peso and the higher cost of importing fuel. Pemex said Friday it had third-quarter net loss of 52 billion pesos ($2.62 billion), compared with...
MySanAntonio
Falling stockpiles boost oil prices 3.4% this week
Oil prices rebounded this week as reports of falling stockpiles overcame continued worries about a global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of five trading days, including a $2.59 jump Wednesday and a $1.17 rise Thursday that put prices back over $89 a barrel. WTI ended the week with a 3.4% gain despite dropping $1.18 Friday to end at $87.90 per barrel, up from $85.05 at last Friday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $84.38, according to Plains All American.
MySanAntonio
Chevron's second-highest profit on record accelerates big oil's cash haul
Chevron blew past analysts' estimates with the second-highest earnings in its history, accelerating a prolific profit haul for the world's biggest oil explorers. Third-quarter earnings of $5.56 per share surpassed the median $4.94 forecast among analysts in the Bloomberg Consensus. Net income was $11.2 billion, down slightly from the all-time high of more than $12 billion in the prior three months, according to a company statement on Friday.
MySanAntonio
Fed seen aggressively hiking to 5%, triggering global recession
Federal Reserve officials will maintain their resolutely hawkish stance next week, laying the groundwork for interest rates reaching 5% by March 2023, moves that seem likely to lead to a US and global recession, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said. The Federal Open Market Committee will raise rates by 75 basis...
MySanAntonio
Biden hits fresh bumps in plan to smooth EU trade ties
It was only a year ago that President Joe Biden stood in Brussels to announce the dawn of a new era for the world's largest trade relationship. Back then, there was real optimism for a grand detente after four years of strained relations between the U.S. and the European Union under former President Donald Trump. Biden shelved Trump's tariffs on bilateral trade worth $21.5 billion, paused an aircraft-manufacturing dispute dating to 2004, and launched talks to reduce overproduction of steel and aluminum.
MySanAntonio
It Looks Like United Is Stealthily Try to Bring Back Change Fees
During the first year of COVID, the travel industry seemed willing to break with tradition and allow (gasp) passengers more leeway in changing or canceling flights, often waiving fees. But travel podcaster Jason Rabinowitz recently noticed United Airlines seemingly backtracking on (or working around) this no-fee policy when it comes to changing tickets, part of a sad trend of returning to the worst of pre-2020 booking experiences.
MySanAntonio
Trade takes a back seat to national security in Beijing and Washington
WASHINGTON - National security fears in both Washington and Beijing threaten to eclipse prospects for greater commercial cooperation between the United States and China, leaving corporate executives worried about becoming casualties in a great power clash. After four decades of knitting a profitable partnership, both countries are now emphasizing greater...
MySanAntonio
Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Friday reported earnings of $137 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $775 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio
JinkoSolar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHANGRAO, China (AP) _ JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $77.3 million. The Shangrao, China-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 59 cents per share. The solar power product maker posted revenue of $2.74...
