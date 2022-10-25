Read full article on original website
WWE Selling Brothers Of Destruction Signature Series Tag Team Championship Replica Title
WWE is selling yet another Signature Series championship belt to celebrate 25 years since Kane's WWE debut. From the moment he arrived in WWE, Kane has been linked to his brother, The Undertaker. In 2001, The Brothers of Destruction proved to be an unstoppable force and captured their first WWE Tag Team Championship. Now, in celebration of their relationship through the years, WWE is selling a Signature Series replica WWE Tag Team Championship belt designed for the Death Valley demons.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL (10/28): Mandy Rose And Wes Lee In Action
NXT held a live event on October 28 from Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL (10/28) - Women's Halloween Battle Royal: Thea Hail wins. - Odyssey Jones def. Javier Bernal. - NXT Tag Team...
GUNTHER Disgusted By Rey Mysterio, Sheamus Gets Married, Mick Foley Deactivates Twitter | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, October 29, 2022. - GUNTHER says he sent his message to Rey Mysterio loud and clear, Liv Morgan will show Sonya Deville exactly what she lives for and Sami Zayn thinks things are going great for the Bloodline on The SmackDown LowDown.
AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match
A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, AJ Styles Talks To NASCAR, Liv Morgan's Anniversary | Fight Size
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 15, 2022 and the payment date will be December 27, 2022.
Madcap Moss: Brock Lesnar Has Pulled Me Aside And Given Me Advice
Madcap Moss has been part of the WWE system since 2014, but didn't join the main roster until 2020. Injuries have limited his television time, but he was involved in a prominent storyline with Baron Corbin (Happy Corbin) in 2021 and 2022. Moss has shared the ring with the likes...
Paul Heyman Warns Roman About Logan Paul, Powerhouse Hobbs Targets Wardlow | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 28, 2022. - Tonight, Paul Heyman tried to warn Roman Reigns about Logan Paul's possibly getting a lucky knockout punch in during their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. - Tonight, Ronda Rousey...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 6 Results (10/22): The Beast Defends WOW Championship
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode six of its show on October 22. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 6 Results (10/22) - WOW Tag Team Championship...
Larry The Dog, Elite, Emma Is Back, Hobbs Push | Grapsody 10/29/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for October 29, 2022!
Kazuchika Okada Was Hoping To Meet Bryan Danielson At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
AEW and NJPW came together for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a crossover event featuring talent from both promotions. Kazuchika Okada was in one of the headlining bouts as he challenged Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way bout that also featured Adam Cole and Hangman Page.
Bianca Belair Bout Added To 10/31 WWE Raw
WWE Raw (10/31) Fightful will have live coverage of WWE Raw beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Sami Zayn On The Bloodline: Fingers Crossed We Do This Forever
Sami Zayn has become an integral part of WWE television as an Honorary Uce and aligned with the Bloodline. Zayn has been dubbed one of, if not the, most entertaining performers in wrestling by fans and his peers thanks to his work alongside Roman Reigns, the Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), and Solo Sikoa. The story has taken different turns since Zayn first got involved with the group following WrestleMania 38 and Zayn hopes to be Bloodline forever.
Jay White: Me vs. Kazuchika Okada Is Bigger Than Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada
Switchblade says it's his time and his era. Jay White is now the leader of Bullet Club and has been for several years. White took over the faction following the departure of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Adam Page. Jay White has expanded to include new members...
Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman
Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/29): New USA Tag Belts Debut, Max The Impaler, Ricky Morton In Action
NWA USA Results (10/29) - Handicap Match: Max The Impaler def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. - Jamie Stanley says that Davey Richards has no chance of beating Colby Corino at Hard Times. - Kerry Morton tells May Valentine that he will be keeping an eye on the Davey Richards...
Roman Reigns Appearance, Trick Or Street Fight Announced For 10/31 WWE Raw
Roman Reigns comes to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Roman Reigns will make an appearance on the October 31 episode of WWE Raw. Monday's Raw is the final episode of the Raw brand before WWE Crown Jewel where Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
Shawn Michaels: I Tell Talent That The Hardest Work They're Ever Going To Do Is Creatively
Shawn Michaels comments on the importance of talent owning their own creativity, using D-Generation X as a good example of why it's important for wrestlers to have creative freedom. D-Generation X recently celebrated 25 years since their formation on the October 10, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Behind...
WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 11/4 (Taped On 10/28)
WWE taped the November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown on October 28 from The Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 11/4 (Taped On 10/28) - No DQ Match: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville. - LA Knight def. Ricochet. -...
Adam Cole Comments On DaParty Teases
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. The group left...
