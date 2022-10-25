Sami Zayn has become an integral part of WWE television as an Honorary Uce and aligned with the Bloodline. Zayn has been dubbed one of, if not the, most entertaining performers in wrestling by fans and his peers thanks to his work alongside Roman Reigns, the Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), and Solo Sikoa. The story has taken different turns since Zayn first got involved with the group following WrestleMania 38 and Zayn hopes to be Bloodline forever.

