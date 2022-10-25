ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Selling Brothers Of Destruction Signature Series Tag Team Championship Replica Title

WWE is selling yet another Signature Series championship belt to celebrate 25 years since Kane's WWE debut. From the moment he arrived in WWE, Kane has been linked to his brother, The Undertaker. In 2001, The Brothers of Destruction proved to be an unstoppable force and captured their first WWE Tag Team Championship. Now, in celebration of their relationship through the years, WWE is selling a Signature Series replica WWE Tag Team Championship belt designed for the Death Valley demons.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe

Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match

A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
Sami Zayn On The Bloodline: Fingers Crossed We Do This Forever

Sami Zayn has become an integral part of WWE television as an Honorary Uce and aligned with the Bloodline. Zayn has been dubbed one of, if not the, most entertaining performers in wrestling by fans and his peers thanks to his work alongside Roman Reigns, the Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), and Solo Sikoa. The story has taken different turns since Zayn first got involved with the group following WrestleMania 38 and Zayn hopes to be Bloodline forever.
Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman

Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 11/4 (Taped On 10/28)

WWE taped the November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown on October 28 from The Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 11/4 (Taped On 10/28) - No DQ Match: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville. - LA Knight def. Ricochet. -...
Adam Cole Comments On DaParty Teases

During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. The group left...
