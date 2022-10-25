Read full article on original website
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Eight EPISD bands advance to area competition
Congratulations to the eight EPISD high school marching bands who advanced to area competition earlier this month at the UIL Marching Band competition. Three El Paso ISD schools – Franklin, Coronado and Irvin – will be vying for a spot at the state competition tomorrow, Oct. 29. Coronado and Franklin will compete in 6A in Odessa while Irvin heads to Abilene for the 4A competition.
Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit brings hands-on, energy education to EPISD campuses
Students at three EPISD campuses will learn about STEM education and careers when the Mobile Energy Learning Unit (MELU) – an exhibit made possible through a partnership between Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s El Paso Refinery and the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) – begins a weeklong tour of El Paso on Monday, Oct. 31, at Hawkins Elementary School.
The BOOST Network Hosts Annual Lights on Afterschool Events
The BOOST Network recently hosted their annual Lights on Afterschool events bringing together hundreds of children, parents, and community organizations in El Paso, Las Cruces, and Ciudad Juárez for a fun night of Halloween costumes, activities, music, and games for the whole family. The events hosted by the Boys...
Together Again! Awadagin Pratt and Zuill Bailey in Concert
Zuill Bailey was named the Artistic Director of El Paso Pro-Musica in 2002, and his first Concert for EPPM featured pianist Awadagin Pratt. They are together again in El Paso, marking the 20th anniversary of this monumental first Concert on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m at UTEP’s Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.
UTEP’s Schliesing Lone Leader After Two Rounds in the Bahamas Saturday
UTEP’s Max Schliesing continued his excellent play as he fired a 67 in the second round and is atop the leaderboard after 36 holes at the White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Paradise Island (par 72 | 7,159 yards) on Saturday. Schliesing (66-67—133)...
UTEP Volleyball on the Road: Takes on North Texas, No. 21 Rice
UTEP volleyball (13-9, 7-2 Conference USA) will travel across the state for a pair of road matches this weekend. The Miners will take on North Texas on Friday at 5 p.m. MT and nationally ranked Rice on Sunday at 12 p.m. MT. 5 p.m. at North Texas | Denton, Texas...
Animal Services Offers Spooky-Free Halloween Safety Tips For Pet Owners
With Halloween around the corner, the City of El Paso Animal Services has helpful pet tips to keep our furry friends safe during the spooky day. “Halloween can be a scary and frightening time for our pets, there are many precautions that pet owners can take to keep their animals safe,” said El Paso Animal Services Director Terry Kebschull. “It is important to consider the needs of our pets, so they won’t have any unexpected scares or additional stress.”
Halloweenfest, Black Adam, Halloween Costumes, and the Best Scary Movie Sequels
Joey and Troy talk about the upcoming Halloweenfest on the Las Cruces Downtown Plaza, the Black Adam box office, what will be the most common Halloween costume this year, and what are the best sequels to scary movies. Joey also reaffirms his love of chick flicks. SUBSCRIBE to watch more...
